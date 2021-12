Metcalf (foot) was listed as a limited participant on Wednesday's estimated injury report, John Boyle of the Seahawks' official site reports. Metcalf has been tending to a foot injury for the better part of two months, but he hasn't missed any games as a result. In fact, he hasn't logged below a 71 percent snap share in any contest and is coming off back-to-back games with at least a 92 percent share. Even so, his production has waned in three outings with Russell Wilson back in the lineup, as Metcalf has gathered in just eight of 20 targets for 70 yards and no touchdowns. Assuming Metcalf suits up this weekend, he'll be taking on the 49ers' sixth-ranked pass defense (207.3 yards per game).

NFL ・ 5 DAYS AGO