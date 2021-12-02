ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia State

Youngkin says he wants Virginia to be 'most military-friendly state in America'

By Matthew Miller
WashingtonExaminer
WashingtonExaminer
 5 days ago

V irginia Gov.-elect Glenn Youngkin said during a Wednesday interview that he wants to make the Old Dominion "the most military-friendly state in America."

Youngkin made the remark during an on-air discussion with radio host Hugh Hewitt.

"I think families and military spouses are going to see a much different approach from this administration," Youngkin explained. "One of the things that we know is that they have a substantially different stress on them than a normal family."

"We have to support it," Youngkin continued. "That's why we want Virginia to be the most military-friendly state in America, for active military and our veterans , because [1-in-11] Virginians is a veteran."

Youngkin emphasized the upside to making sure veterans are taken care of: It will result in more veterans staying in the commonwealth after their military service is finished to "build their next chapters."

"It makes our communities better," he added.


Youngkin defeated Democratic opponent Terry McAuliffe in the 2021 gubernatorial election last month.

In the days following the election, Youngkin convened with current Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam, a Democrat, to initiate the transition of power. Youngkin thanked Northam for his cooperation in the transition period.

"We've got a lot of work to do," Youngkin said. "Day one is going to come fast, and on day one, we need to go to work, so I appreciate [Northam's] willingness to be so helpful as we head towards this next stage in Virginia's future."

Comments / 45

Mardi Gras
5d ago

My father was an Admiral. He had his ship commands in Virginia Beach. Youngkin is recognizing the difficulties military families face. Relocating to a new state can be hard especially kids. It's nice to see car dealerships offer discount to active duty military. Or appreciation days where businesses offer discount to military members and their families. Thank you for your service mixed with we want your patronage.

Reply(2)
12
LearnhistoryorSTFU!
5d ago

He just compared a military family to a normal family. A military family moves according to the members base and job assignments. But you can help the veterans that are homeless something the federal government should be doing.

Reply(2)
13
al kaye
5d ago

Biden administration will be impeached in Jan 2023 when both houses are flipped ,the red tsunami is coming and it's to late for Democrats to fix the problems that they made

Reply(6)
7
