Youngkin says he wants Virginia to be 'most military-friendly state in America'

V irginia Gov.-elect Glenn Youngkin said during a Wednesday interview that he wants to make the Old Dominion "the most military-friendly state in America."

Youngkin made the remark during an on-air discussion with radio host Hugh Hewitt.

"I think families and military spouses are going to see a much different approach from this administration," Youngkin explained. "One of the things that we know is that they have a substantially different stress on them than a normal family."

"We have to support it," Youngkin continued. "That's why we want Virginia to be the most military-friendly state in America, for active military and our veterans , because [1-in-11] Virginians is a veteran."

Youngkin emphasized the upside to making sure veterans are taken care of: It will result in more veterans staying in the commonwealth after their military service is finished to "build their next chapters."

"It makes our communities better," he added.



Youngkin defeated Democratic opponent Terry McAuliffe in the 2021 gubernatorial election last month.

In the days following the election, Youngkin convened with current Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam, a Democrat, to initiate the transition of power. Youngkin thanked Northam for his cooperation in the transition period.

"We've got a lot of work to do," Youngkin said. "Day one is going to come fast, and on day one, we need to go to work, so I appreciate [Northam's] willingness to be so helpful as we head towards this next stage in Virginia's future."

