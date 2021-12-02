US Forecast
City/Town, State;Yesterday’s High Temp (F);Yesterday’s Low Temp (F);Today’s High Temp (F);Today’s Low Temp (F);Weather Condition;Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index. Albany, NY;41;31;46;34;A shower or two;W;16;76%;95%;0. Albuquerque, NM;63;33;61;36;Sunny and mild;NE;3;28%;0%;3. Anchorage, AK;24;7;9;-4;Very cold;N;6;62%;1%;0. Asheville, NC;64;40;66;42;Partly sunny, mild;WNW;8;61%;1%;3. Atlanta, GA;69;46;71;46;Mostly sunny, warm;W;7;62%;2%;3. Atlantic City, NJ;51;47;58;45;Breezy;W;15;78%;50%;2. Austin, TX;76;55;79;62;High clouds...www.cadillacnews.com
Comments / 0