US Forecast

City/Town, State;Yesterday’s High Temp (F);Yesterday’s Low Temp (F);Today’s High Temp (F);Today’s Low Temp (F);Weather Condition;Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index. Albany, NY;41;31;46;34;A shower or two;W;16;76%;95%;0. Albuquerque, NM;63;33;61;36;Sunny and mild;NE;3;28%;0%;3. Anchorage, AK;24;7;9;-4;Very cold;N;6;62%;1%;0. Asheville, NC;64;40;66;42;Partly sunny, mild;WNW;8;61%;1%;3. Atlanta, GA;69;46;71;46;Mostly sunny, warm;W;7;62%;2%;3. Atlantic City, NJ;51;47;58;45;Breezy;W;15;78%;50%;2. Austin, TX;76;55;79;62;High clouds...

fox5ny.com

Thanksgiving week forecast: Periodic rain, wind expected in parts of US

Woman who invited those ‘feeling lonely’ to virtual Thanksgiving in 2020 will host another gathering. In 2020, Jessica Kantrowitz thought up a way to spread a little holiday cheer with a creative take on a virtual Thanksgiving party — and this year she will do the same. (Credit: Jessica Kantrowitz)
Insurance Journal

Meteorologists Say Unusually Warm Weather Is Due to Stuck Jet Stream, La Nina

America’s winter wonderland is starting out this season as anything but traditional. The calendar says December but for much of the country temperatures beckon for sandals. Umbrellas, if not arks, are needed in the Pacific Northwest, while in the Rockies snow shovels are gathering cobwebs. Meteorologists attribute the latest batch...
NHL Glance

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs. St. Louis at Florida, 1 p.m. Buffalo at Carolina, 7 p.m. Colorado at Ottawa, 7 p.m. Columbus at Washington, 7 p.m. Montreal at Nashville,...
Sports on TV

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN'S) ESPN2 — New England at Buffalo (MNF with Peyton at Eli) COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN'S) ESPN — Jimmy V Classic: Texas Tech vs. Tennessee, New York. ESPN — Jimmy V Classic: Villanova vs. Syracuse, New York. CURLING (MEN'S) 1:30 p.m. NBCSN — Olympics Qualifying: U.S. vs. New Zealand,...
FBC-T25 5th Ld. Write-thru

The Top 25 teams in The Associated Press college football poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, final records, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote, and previous ranking:<. Record Pts Pvs;. 1. Alabama (50) 12-1 1535 4;. 2. Michigan (9)...
COLLEGE SPORTS
WUSA9

Winter Weather returns to the DMV Wednesday

WASHINGTON — Get ready for some winter weather on Wednesday. Cold air will be in place as a disturbance passes by, giving us a period of light snow. Some areas will transition to rain during the day. KEY POINTS. A period of snow will develop overnight into Wednesday morning. Most...
NN Lakewood Drive Cadillac MLS# 21112567 Price $24,900 Awesome lot

NN Lakewood Drive Cadillac MLS# 21112567 Price $24,900 Awesome lot on the 1st hole of Lakewood on the Green. Comes with over 263 feet of frontage on the golf course. Towards the end of a Cul-de-sac would be great place to build your dream home! Check it out! Backwoods Realty 214 E. Main St Marion, MI (231)743-6995 mybackwoods.com.
8455 Enid Drive, Evart MLS# 21103453 Price $199,900 Totally renovated

8455 Enid Drive, Evart MLS# 21103453 Price $199,900 Totally renovated home on private Lake Lure. New roof, new well, new central a/c, many new windows throughout, new flooring, appliances - lots of new!! Kitchen is equipped with hickory cabinets. Vinyl floor throughout which makes for convenient clean up. Forced air furnace ran by natural gas! Enjoy the back deck overlooking lake lure. Plenty of Lake Frontage! Seller is a licensed Real Estate Agent. Backwoods Realty 214 E. Main St Marion, MI (231)743-6995 mybackwoods.com.
CBS Denver

Colorado Weather: Bigger End Of The Week Storm May Bring Snow To Denver

DENVER (CBS4)- Winter is finally showing up across many areas of Colorado and there may be two blasts of snow possible this week. The first one is already bringing snow and rain into the mountains and western slope. Many mountains west of the continental divide should get some good accumulations by noon on Tuesday. There is a Winter Weather Advisory for mountains from Steamboat down thru Telluride. (credit: CBS) There is second storm system heading for Colorado Thursday night into Saturday morning. This one looks to be more potent with much more mountain snow starting Wednesday night into Saturday morning. Credit CBS4 As the...
CBS Denver

Colorado Weather: Tuesday Storm May Fizzle Out For The Denver Metro

DENVER(CBS4)- We are still watching for a moisture making storm system to roll thru at the beginning of the week ahead. At this point, it does not look like the Denver metro area will be seeing much moisture at all from the storm. The system will be dropping in from the Pacific Northwest and mix with cooler air that is already dropping southward into the central Rockies and Plains. The center of the storm may drop to far south and west for Denver and the eastern plains to get much rain or snow. Credit: CBS4 Snow should start to fly in the mountains Monday afternoon and continue thru Tuesday morning. There is a Winter Weather Advisory for the Park and Elkhead mountains around Steamboat Springs for 5 to 10 inches of snow! Credit: CBS4 Other areas will see smaller amounts but, snow is on the way. Credit: CBS4 Here are a few isolated snowfall amounts expected by Tuesday afternoon. Credit: CBS4 The bad new is Denver may only see clouds and a possible trace of snow or rain. At this point there is no accumulation expected so the streak will continue. The next chance for Denver snow after that will be Friday and Saturday.
