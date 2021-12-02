US Forecast

DENVER(CBS4)- We are still watching for a moisture making storm system to roll thru at the beginning of the week ahead. At this point, it does not look like the Denver metro area will be seeing much moisture at all from the storm. The system will be dropping in from the Pacific Northwest and mix with cooler air that is already dropping southward into the central Rockies and Plains. The center of the storm may drop to far south and west for Denver and the eastern plains to get much rain or snow. Credit: CBS4 Snow should start to fly in the mountains Monday afternoon and continue thru Tuesday morning. There is a Winter Weather Advisory for the Park and Elkhead mountains around Steamboat Springs for 5 to 10 inches of snow! Credit: CBS4 Other areas will see smaller amounts but, snow is on the way. Credit: CBS4 Here are a few isolated snowfall amounts expected by Tuesday afternoon. Credit: CBS4 The bad new is Denver may only see clouds and a possible trace of snow or rain. At this point there is no accumulation expected so the streak will continue. The next chance for Denver snow after that will be Friday and Saturday.

COLORADO STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO