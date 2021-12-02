Gold! Salvation Army reports first precious coin of the holiday season

( WBBM NEWSRADIO) — The Salvation Army is reporting its first gold coin of the holiday season as people place cash donations in Red Kettles across Chicagoland.

A 1-ounce fine gold South African Krugerrand was dropped into a kettle Monday outside the Blue Goose Market in St. Charles, the Salvation Army Metropolitan Division said.

The flipside of the valuable coin. Photo credit Salvation Army Metropolitan Division

The anonymous donation came with a note: “Merry Christmas to some that need it.” The coin is worth an estimated $1,800 to $1,900 and will help fund the programs and services at The Salvation Army Tri-City Corps Joe K Anderson Community Center, officials said.



"We are so grateful for this generous donation that will help to make sure Hope Marches On this holiday season for our neighbors who are still feeling the financial impacts of the pandemic," Lt. Scott Smith, officer at The Salvation Army St. Charles Corps, said in a news release. "This gift, along with all the donations made at the Red Kettles, will help families stay in their homes, keep the heat on, and provide a warm and loving meal."



The Salvation Army’s Red Kettle campaign dates back to 1891 in San Francisco. Gold and silver coins anonymously dropped into the receptacles have become a much-anticipated holiday tradition.



WBBM Newsradio is hosting a Good Neighbor Radiothon from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday to benefit the Salvation Army.