Beshear on growing COVID cases

The number of known active cases of COVID-19 in Hardin County increased again over the last week, marking the third consecutive week of growing case numbers. The Iowa Department of Public Health reported that Hardin County recorded 49 new cases of the disease during the week of Nov. 24-30, an increase from the 42 new cases reported the previous week. Since March 2020, there have been 2,892 cases of the disease in Hardin County, 2,696 reported recoveries and 53 deaths. That leaves 143 known active cases of the disease in Hardin County as of Tuesday this week, an increase from 116 last week.

HARDIN COUNTY, IA ・ 4 DAYS AGO