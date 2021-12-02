ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Beshear on growing COVID cases

metropolisplanet.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBeshear urges vaccinations and masks as Kentucky reports more than 3,000 new cases....

www.metropolisplanet.com

Comments / 0

Related
spectrumnews1.com

With COVID-19 escalating again, Beshear urges booster shots

FRANKFORT, Ky. — Gov. Andy Beshear said Kentuckians need to be aware of rising cases of COVID-19. “It’s not done with us,” he said. “We cannot be done with it.”. Kentucky reported 2,841 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday. Gov. Beshear says cases are escalating after the rate of new cases...
FRANKFORT, KY
wymt.com

Governor Andy Beshear announces 64 new deaths in latest COVID-19 update

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - In his daily COVID-19 report, the Governor announced 2,813 new COVID-19 cases across the Commonwealth on Friday, bringing the case total to 794,816. 669 of the new cases were children 18 and younger. 972 Kentuckians remain hospitalized. 284 people remain in the ICU, with 156 on a ventilator.
FRANKFORT, KY
WUKY

Beshear outlines COVID-19 reccomendations for Thanksgiving

Adults in Kentucky now eligible for COVID-19 booster shots. Gov. Beshear, Lt. Gov. Coleman hold booster clinic at Capitol. UK HealthCare to open pediatric Covid-19 vaccine clinic. By UK HealthCare & Arlo Barnette • Nov 5, 2021. Ky. Gov., First Lady receive Covid booster. By Karyn Czar • Nov 4,...
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kentucky State
WKYT 27

WATCH | Gov. Beshear gives update on COVID-19 situation in Kentucky

WATCH | Ky. businesses prepare for busy holiday shopping season amid supply chain issues. Shop Local Kentucky is one of many Lexington businesses gearing up for the holiday shopping season. WATCH | Law enforcement officers hand out Thanksgiving meals in Lexington. Updated: 4 hours ago. For 27 years, God’s Pantry...
KENTUCKY STATE
WKYT 27

Gov. Beshear gives update on COVID-19 situation in Kentucky

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - Governor Andy Beshear gave an update on COVID-19 cases in the commonwealth:. The governor said on Saturday, there were 2,048 new cases and 42 deaths, on Sunday there were 1,018 new cases and 15 deaths, and Monday there were 822 new cases and 44 deaths. The state death total is now 10,707.
KENTUCKY STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Andy Beshear
Iowa Falls Times-Citizen

County COVID-19 infections grow for a third week

The number of known active cases of COVID-19 in Hardin County increased again over the last week, marking the third consecutive week of growing case numbers. The Iowa Department of Public Health reported that Hardin County recorded 49 new cases of the disease during the week of Nov. 24-30, an increase from the 42 new cases reported the previous week. Since March 2020, there have been 2,892 cases of the disease in Hardin County, 2,696 reported recoveries and 53 deaths. That leaves 143 known active cases of the disease in Hardin County as of Tuesday this week, an increase from 116 last week.
HARDIN COUNTY, IA
westkentuckystar.com

Beshear addresses Omicron variant

Governor Andy Beshear said there's reason for concern, but not panic, over the Omicron variant. Governor Beshear said the best way to protect yourself from the new variant is to get vaccinated. He added that Kentucky's COVID-19 cases are rising, with the state's positivity rate now above 8%. Over 60%...
PUBLIC HEALTH
WUKY

Beshear urges COVID-19 vaccination as positivity rate edges over 9%

During Thursday’s Team Kentucky update, Governor Andy Beshear reported that 60% of all Kentuckians have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, but infection numbers are beginning to rise again. Arlo Barnette reports. "We are in an escalation again, at the moment." The governor said although the Omicron...
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Vaccinations#Delta#Omicron
Bluegrass Live

Beshear: Focus may be on Omicron, but Delta variant causes new increase in Kentucky COVID-19 cases

While attention shifts to the new omicron variant, a familiar adversary is driving up coronavirus cases again in Kentucky, Gov Andy Beshear said Thursday. The delta variant — which inflicted considerable suffering in recent months — is responsible for the new upswing in COVID-19 cases, the governor said. Kentucky surpassed 3,000 new virus cases on Wednesday for the first time since the start of October, he said.
KENTUCKY STATE
Vindy.com

November sees Ohio cases grow

A surge in COVID-19 cases during the second half of November resulted in Ohio seeing an increase in cases reported that month compared to October. Overall, the 144,890 cases in November is the fifth-highest amount for a month since the March 2020 start of the pandemic. During the first 15...
theeastcountygazette.com

January Will Bring SNAP Benefits as High as its Pre-Pandemic Worth

On January 1, food benefits will return to pre-pandemic levels for hundreds of thousands of families in Mississippi. In less than two months after the state’s emergency declaration for dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic expires, the Mississippi Department of Health and Human Services announced on Wednesday that an additional benefit for COVID-19 recipients will continue next year.
PUBLIC HEALTH
metropolisplanet.com

Local doctors discuss Omicron

Omicron, the latest covid variant is top of mind for Paducah doctors. Right now they have a lot of questions about the variant, and are working to find out how it will impact the Local 6 area.
PADUCAH, KY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
metropolisplanet.com

Biden unveils new COVID fight plans

Biden outlines new steps to combat COVID through winter months. President Joe Biden announced a new strategy Thursday aimed at fighting a potential winter surge of COVID-19 without enacting unpopular lockdowns as the pandemic approaches its two-year mark.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Missouri’s biggest newspaper calls for US senator Josh Hawley to be investigated over possible role in Capitol riot

The largest newspaper in Missouri has called for one of the state’s US senators to be promptly investigated by a congressional panel over his alleged role in the Jan 6 riot at the US Capitol.More than 10 months after the Senate ethics committee said it was to probe the actions of Missouri’s Josh Hawley and Texas’s Ted Cruz for their alleged encouragement to supporters of Donald Trump seeking to overturn the 2020  election, there has been little outward sign of progress.Several times, however, both Mr Cruz and Mr Hawley have defended their actions that day, with the Missouri senator...
ADVOCACY

Comments / 0

Community Policy