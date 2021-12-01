ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Toys R' Us Plans Comeback in Giant New Jersey Megamall

By The Daily Upside
Motley Fool
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFor more crisp and insightful business and economic news, subscribe to The Daily Upside newsletter. It's completely free and we guarantee you'll learn something new every day. It's been three years and one abandoned reopening attempt since Toys R 'Us — the epicentre of Furby and Pokémon mania in the days...

Forbes

Toys Story 3: Will The Latest Toys ‘R’ Us Sequel Succeed?

Sequels and remakes are the stuff of Hollywood and even sometimes are successful but when it comes to retailing, it’s usually a very different story. Retail brands that are resurrected, resuscitated or otherwise brought back to life after being pronounced dead are a relatively rare occurrence and even if they continue, it’s often on life support.
ECONOMY
State
New Jersey State
bigrapidsnews.com

Toys"R"Us announces plans to open new stores in partnership with Macy's

It's a good day to be a Toys"R"Us kid. The former toy store giant is opening a flagship store in the American Dream mall in New Jersey with plans to expand around the country, per a release from their parent company WHP Global. This marks a resurgence in the brand since Toys"R"Us filed for chapter 11 bankruptcy in 2017 and closed all stores the next year.
BUSINESS
Hudson Valley Post

Heartbreaking Tour of Poughkeepsie Toys ‘R’ Us Final Days

We look back on the final days of the Hudson Valley's most beloved toy store as it closes forever. It's hard to believe that it's been three years since Toys 'R' Us closed for good. The legendary toy store was a huge part of childhood for so many Hudson Valley residents. After amassing $5 billion in debt, the toy store chain found it difficult to compete with online retailers and was forced to file for bankruptcy.
POUGHKEEPSIE, NY
pymnts.com

Toys R Us Opening American Dream Mall Store Before Christmas

Toys R Us announced on Wednesday (Dec. 1) that it’s opening a flagship store with a two-story slide, ice cream parlor and more than 10,000 toys in New Jersey’s American Dream mall in mid-December, news that could make kids in the Garden State especially excited as the holiday shopping season wraps up.
RETAIL
#Toys#The Daily Upside#Whp Global#American Dream Megamall#Nickelodeon
mybergen.com

Toys”R”Us Opening in Bergen County December 2021

WHP Global, parent company of Toys“R”Us®, has announced the grand opening of a new two-story Toys“R”Us flagship store inside American Dream Mall in East Rutherford. Designed for ‘Toys“R”Us kids’ of all ages, the first U.S. Toys“R”Us flagship store will feature a modern two-level retail concept that spans 20,000 square feet. The flagship will be reminiscent of the beloved toy store customers know and love, as visitors can shop their favorite toy brands, meet Geoffrey the Giraffe, rediscover their love of play with interactive experiences and product demonstrations, and enjoy new branded elements like Geoffrey’s Café and ice cream parlor, two-story slide and more. Located within steps of Nickelodeon Universe Theme Park and DreamWorks Water Park, the new flagship is at the epicenter of American Dream’s premiere entertainment, shopping and dining experiences.
BERGEN COUNTY, NJ
whdh.com

Toys “R” Us is opening a new store … again

(CNN) — Toys “R” Us is opening a new store about a year after a planned relaunch of its brick-and-mortar presence failed. The retailer’s parent company, WHP Global, announced it will open a store at New Jersey’s American Dream mall in mid-December. In a press release, the company said the 20,000 square foot, two-story location is “reminiscent of the beloved toy store customers know and love,” and includes an ice cream parlor, multi-level slide and, of course, rows of toys for purchase.
BOSTON, MA
Best Life

Target Is Permanently Barring Shoppers From Doing This

Major changes have been taking place at many of your favorite stores, including Target, over the last two years. In May, Target had to stop selling trading cards at its stores after a number of assault occurred over the product's dramatic increase in value. And the retailer only just reopened its fitting rooms this past summer, after a year of keeping them closed due to the pandemic. Now, Target has announced the latest big change coming to locations across the country, and it will limit what shoppers can do in stores. Read on to find out what Target will be permanently getting rid of soon.
RETAIL
WFMJ.com

Former Boardman Toys R Us building sold to new developer

A building in Boardman that formerly housed a Toys R Us store has now been sold to a new developer. Bill Kutlick, a commercial real estate agent with Platz Realty Group sold the former building located on Boardman Poland Rd along State Route 224. The property is being redeveloped for...
RETAIL
businessjournaldaily.com

Boardman Toys R Us Sold, Will Be Two Storefronts

BOARDMAN, Ohio — The former Toys R Us building off U.S. Route 224 was sold for $2 million to a developer for a national retailer, who will soon renovate the building into two storefronts. The sale of the building located at 317 Boardman Poland Road closed Nov. 23, says Bill...
BOARDMAN, OH
honknews.com

Toys R Us Black Friday Sale 2021- Grab Black Friday Toys R Us Offers, Discount

Parents are excited and waiting for the Toys R Us Black Friday Sale. They want to buy all their child’s favorite toys for a good price. If you want a better bargain than Walmart or Target, we recommend you change now before it is too late! You will have to wait less time in line and there won’t be fights breaking out during the holiday shopping season because of disappointing news released by Toys R Us.
FIFA
CNN

Dollar General is targeting new customers with a new store model and name

New York (CNN Business) — Dollar General has become a retail empire by building small stores in rural towns across America to attract mainly low-income shoppers. Now, the company will expand its push to win wealthier customers in the suburbs using a new store model and name: Popshelf. Dollar General...
