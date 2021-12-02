ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Flood Statement issued for Tutuila and Aunuu by NWS

weather.gov
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-12-01 16:07:00 SST Expires: 2021-12-01 17:15:00 SST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Tutuila and...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Coastal Flood Statement issued for Monroe Lower Keys, Monroe Middle Keys by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-06 22:10:00 EST Expires: 2021-12-07 06:00:00 EST Urgency: Unknown Severity: Unknown Certainty: Unknown Instruction: Do not drive through flooded roadways. Target Area: Monroe Lower Keys; Monroe Middle Keys * WHAT...Minor saltwater flooding. * WHERE...Middle and Lower Florida Keys. * WHEN...From this evening through late tonight. * IMPACTS...Minor saltwater flooding of low elevation streets and lots is likely. Some storm drains will overflow, and some seawalls and docks will be overtopped. Boaters can expect less clearance under fixed bridges. Motorists should remember that persistent puddles around the times of high tide are almost certain to contain a mix of saltwater.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Coastal Flood Statement issued for Big Island East, Big Island North, Kauai North, Kohala by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-06 15:30:00 HAST Expires: 2021-12-07 10:00:00 HAST Urgency: Unknown Severity: Unknown Certainty: Unknown Instruction: Avoid driving through flooded roadways. If you are forced to drive through salt water, be sure to rinse your vehicle with fresh water. Move electronics, vehicles or other valuables to higher ground. Monitor vessels to ensure mooring lines don`t get too tight and watchout for overwash around boat ramps. Secure canoes or other watercraft stowed on beaches. Target Area: Big Island East; Big Island North; Kauai North; Kohala; Koolau Windward; Maui Central Valley North; Maui Windward West; Molokai North; Molokai Windward; Niihau; Oahu North Shore; Olomana; Windward Haleakala HIGH SURF ADVISORY CANCELLED FOR NORTH FACING SHORES OF NIIHAU KAUAI OAHU MOLOKAI MAUI AND BIG ISLAND COASTAL FLOOD STATEMENT IN EFFECT FOR ALL HAWAIIAN ISLANDS .Surf has subsided below advisory level along north facing shores. Strong southerly winds generating rough, short period chop along south facing shores coinciding with astronomical high tides during the pre dawn hours will increase the potential for the nuisance flooding of low lying areas and local area roadways. HIGH SURF ADVISORY IS CANCELLED Surf has subsided below advisory level along north facing shores. * WHAT...Isolated minor coastal flooding expected. * WHERE...Low lying coastal areas of Kahoolawe, Kauai, Lanai, Maui, Molokai, Oahu and Big Island. * WHEN...During pre dawn hours Tuesday morning. * IMPACTS...Flooding of beaches that are normally dry, minor coastal erosion, and saltwater inundation. Submit your coastal flooding photos to the University of Hawaii Sea Grant College Program`s Hawaii and Pacific Islands King Tides Project at: PacificIslandsKingTides.org
HAWAII COUNTY, HI
weather.gov

Coastal Flood Statement issued for Big Island South, Big Island Southeast, East Honolulu by NWS

HAWAII COUNTY, HI
weather.gov

Flood Watch issued for Manua, Swains Island, Tutuila and Aunuu by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-06 21:03:00 SST Expires: 2021-12-07 10:15:00 SST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: A flood watch means that conditions may develop that lead to flash flooding. You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should flash flood warnings be issued. Target Area: Manua; Swains Island; Tutuila and Aunuu FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT STARTING TUESDAY MORNING THROUGH TUESDAY EVENING WHAT...Flash flooding caused by heavy rainfall is possible. WHERE...All islands of American Samoa WHEN...Starting Tuesday Morning through Tuesday Evening IMPACTS...Heavy rainfall may cause flooding on roadways and properties as well as possible landslides/rockslides. Nofo Va`ava`aia mo Tafega ma Lologa Ofisa o le Tau Pago Pago AS 905 Po Aso Gafua Tesema 6 2021 ...O LE A IAI LE NOFO VA`AVA`AIA MO TAFEGA MA LOLOGA E AMATA ATU I LE TAEAO O LE ASO LUA SEIA OO ATU I LE AFIAFI O LE ASO LUA MAFUAAGA...E ono iai ni timuga mamafa e aafia ai le atunuu ma e ono faatupulaia ai tulaga o tafega ma lologa. NOFOAGA...Amerika Samoa (Tutuila, Aunu`u, and Manu`a Islands) TAIMI...Taeao o le Aso lua seia oo atu i le afiafi o le Aso lua. AAFIAGA...O tulaga o tafega ma lologa o le a faatupulaia ona o fetaia`iga o savili i saute o le atunu`u. FAUTUAGA/TAPENAGA O le uiga o le nofo vaavaaia mo tafega ma lologa, o le ono faatupula`ia lea o le tetele o timuga, tafega ma lologa, fa`apea sologa mai i mauga po o eleelee, ona o uiga louloua o le tau. E tatau ona tapena ma faalogologo i le leitio mo tala o le tau, ae maise pe a iai se faailo mo se lapataiga mo tafega ma lologa.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Coastal Flood Statement issued for Big Island South, Big Island Southeast, East Honolulu by NWS

HAWAII COUNTY, HI
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Northeastern Yellowstone, Northern Big Horn, Northern Park by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-07 04:38:00 MST Expires: 2021-12-07 05:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Northeastern Yellowstone; Northern Big Horn; Northern Park; Paradise Valley WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 5 AM MST EARLY THIS MORNING Snow has tapered to flurries and no additional accumulation is expected. Use caution this morning as roads remain slippery.
BIG HORN COUNTY, MT
weather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Oahu in Honolulu by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-07 00:58:00 HAST Expires: 2021-12-07 04:15:00 HAST Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Excessive runoff from heavy rainfall will cause flooding of drainage ditches and streams, streets, highways, properties, and other low lying spots. Stay away from streams, rivers, drainage ditches, and culverts, even if they are currently dry. Do not cross fast flowing or rising water in your vehicle, or on foot. Turn around, don`t drown. Target Area: Oahu in Honolulu The National Weather Service in Honolulu has extended the * Flash Flood Warning for The island of Oahu in Honolulu County * Until 415 AM HST. * At 1258 AM HST, radar indicated that heavy rain has diminished over the eastern half of Oahu, but continues at a rate of 1 to 2 inches per hour over the western half. Runoff will continue for the next several hours over the entire island, so flooding remains a concern. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by heavy rain. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Flooding in drainages, streams, rivers, roads, properties, and other low-lying areas. Public road closures possible in some areas. Landslides are possible in steep terrain. * The entire island of Oahu. This warning may need to be extended beyond 415 AM HST if flooding persists. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED
HONOLULU COUNTY, HI
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Bristol Bay by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-07 00:58:00 AKST Expires: 2021-12-07 01:00:00 AKST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Bristol Bay WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 1 AM AKST EARLY THIS MORNING Areas of light snow will continue through this morning but only minor accumulations expected.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Oahu in Honolulu by NWS

HONOLULU COUNTY, HI
weather.gov

Dense Fog Advisory issued for Coastal Flagler, Coastal St. Johns by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-07 06:15:00 EST Expires: 2021-12-07 09:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Coastal Flagler; Coastal St. Johns DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM EST THIS MORNING * WHAT...Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog. * WHERE...Coastal St. Johns and Coastal Flagler Counties. * WHEN...Until 9 AM EST this morning. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
FLAGLER COUNTY, FL
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Cherokee, Clay by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-07 06:46:00 EST Expires: 2021-12-07 09:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Cherokee; Clay Freezing Fog This Morning Areas of freezing fog are occurring this morning along and near the Hiwassee River Valley. This will locally reduce visibility to less than one-quarter mile and make driving difficult. In addition, icy spots may develop, especially on elevated objects such as bridges or decks. Use caution this morning, turn on low- beam headlights while driving, and allow extra time to reach your destination.
CHEROKEE COUNTY, NC
weather.gov

Winter Storm Watch issued for Eastern Aleutians by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-08 15:00:00 AKST Expires: 2021-12-09 09:00:00 AKST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation. Target Area: Eastern Aleutians WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH THURSDAY MORNING THROUGH THURSDAY MORNING * WHAT...High winds and blizzard conditions possible. Winds could gust as high as 80 mph. Total snowfall accumulations of up to two inches possible. * WHERE...Eastern Aleutians. * WHEN...From Wednesday afternoon through Thursday morning. * IMPACTS...Areas of blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. Very strong winds could damage property and cause power outages. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Expect sustained westerly winds of 60- 70 mph with gusts as high as 80 mph. Areas of blowing snow may reduce visibility to one quarter mile or less at times.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Towns, Union by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-07 07:23:00 EST Expires: 2021-12-07 09:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Towns; Union FREEZING FOG THIS MORNING ACROSS FAR NORTHEAST GEORGIA Areas of freezing fog are occurring this morning in the higher elevations of northeast Georgia, reducing visibility to one- quarter mile and making driving difficult. In addition, icy spots may develop on elevated objects such as bridges and overpasses. Exercise caution when driving by using low-beam headlights and allowing extra time to reach your destination.
TOWNS COUNTY, GA
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Hardin, Nelson by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-07 06:28:00 EST Expires: 2021-12-09 01:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Flood Advisory means minor flooding is possible and rivers are forecast to exceed bankfull. If you are in the advisory area remain alert to possible flooding, or the possibility of the advisory being upgraded to a warning. Stay tuned to NOAA Weather Radio and your local media for the latest information. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/lmk. The next statement will be issued this evening. Target Area: Hardin; Nelson The National Weather Service in Louisville has issued a Flood Advisory for the following rivers in Kentucky Rolling Fork River near Boston affecting Hardin and Nelson Counties. .Heavy rain from the past 36 hours has caused the river to rise. FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM THIS MORNING THROUGH LATE WEDNESDAY NIGHT * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...Rolling Fork River near Boston. * WHEN...From this morning to early Thursday morning. * IMPACTS...At 35.0 feet, Agricultural bottomland is covered. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 5:30 AM EST Tuesday the stage was 32.5 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 34.4 feet just after midnight tonight. - Action stage is 33.0 feet. - Flood stage is 35.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
HARDIN COUNTY, KY
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Lower Kuskokwim Valley by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-07 00:58:00 AKST Expires: 2021-12-07 01:00:00 AKST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Lower Kuskokwim Valley WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 1 AM AKST EARLY THIS MORNING Areas of light snow will continue through this morning but only minor accumulations expected.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Dense Fog Advisory issued for Baker, Eastern Clay, Eastern Putnam, Inland Flagler by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-07 06:15:00 EST Expires: 2021-12-07 09:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Baker; Eastern Clay; Eastern Putnam; Inland Flagler; Inland St. Johns; South Central Duval; Trout River; Western Duval DENSE FOG ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM EST THIS MORNING * WHAT...Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog. * WHERE...Eastern Putnam, Eastern Clay, Inland Flagler, Inland St. Johns, South Central Duval, Western Duval, Baker and Trout River Counties. * WHEN...Until 9 AM EST this morning. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
BAKER COUNTY, FL
weather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Oahu in Honolulu by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-07 04:11:00 HAST Expires: 2021-12-07 04:15:00 HAST Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Oahu in Honolulu FLASH FLOOD WARNING WILL EXPIRE AT 415 AM HST EARLY THIS MORNING FOR THE ISLAND OF OAHU IN HONOLULU COUNTY The heavy rain has ended and flood waters are beginning to recede. Light showers will continue for portions of the island over the next couple of hours, but are not expected to produce significant flooding. A Flood Watch remains in effect until 600 PM HST Tuesday for Kauai, Niihau and Oahu.
HONOLULU COUNTY, HI
weather.gov

Coastal Flood Statement issued for Charleston by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-07 09:12:00 EST Expires: 2021-12-07 11:00:00 EST Urgency: Unknown Severity: Unknown Certainty: Unknown Instruction: Do not drive through flooded roadways. Target Area: Charleston BRIEF, MINOR SALT WATER FLOODING POSSIBLE IN DOWNTOWN CHARLESTON WITH HIGH TIDE THIS MORNING Tide levels in the Charleston Harbor are expected to peak near 7.0 ft MLLW with high tide this morning. There will be a brief period where some very minor, salt water flooding could occur, mainly in some of typical flood prone areas of Downtown Charleston such as areas adjacent to Gadsden Creek, including Hagood Avenue and the intersection of Hagood and Fishburne. High tide in the Charleston Harbor will be around 1018 AM.
CHARLESTON COUNTY, SC
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Northern Carroll, Northern Grafton, Southern Coos by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-07 06:15:00 EST Expires: 2021-12-07 06:30:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Northern Carroll; Northern Grafton; Southern Coos An area of heavy snow showers will affect southwestern Oxford northwestern Cumberland...southeastern Coos...east central Grafton and northeastern Carroll Counties At 612 AM EST...An area of heavy snow showers was 7 miles southeast of Pinkham Notch, or 13 miles north of Conway...moving southeast at 40 MPH. Locations impacted include Conway, Bridgton, Fryeburg, Waterford, Pinkham Notch, Bartlett, Harrison, Brownfield, Denmark, Lovell, Jackson, Albany, Chatham, Hart`s Location, Sweden, Stowe, Otisfield, Stoneham, Batchelders Grant and Livermore. This also includes Crawford Notch State Park, Wildcat Mountain, Speckled Mountain, Pleasant Mountain, and Carter Notch. * Visibilities will drop quickly to less than a half mile in this area of heavy snow showers. Conditions can deteriorate rapidly in winter weather situations. Be prepared for snow or ice covered roads. Slow down and allow extra time when traveling.
CARROLL COUNTY, NH

