Flood Statement issued for Tutuila and Aunuu by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-07 00:58:00 HAST Expires: 2021-12-07 04:15:00 HAST Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Excessive runoff from heavy rainfall will cause flooding of drainage ditches and streams, streets, highways, properties, and other low lying spots. Stay away from streams, rivers, drainage ditches, and culverts, even if they are currently dry. Do not cross fast flowing or rising water in your vehicle, or on foot. Turn around, don`t drown. Target Area: Oahu in Honolulu The National Weather Service in Honolulu has extended the * Flash Flood Warning for The island of Oahu in Honolulu County * Until 415 AM HST. * At 1258 AM HST, radar indicated that heavy rain has diminished over the eastern half of Oahu, but continues at a rate of 1 to 2 inches per hour over the western half. Runoff will continue for the next several hours over the entire island, so flooding remains a concern. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by heavy rain. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Flooding in drainages, streams, rivers, roads, properties, and other low-lying areas. Public road closures possible in some areas. Landslides are possible in steep terrain. * The entire island of Oahu. This warning may need to be extended beyond 415 AM HST if flooding persists. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED

HONOLULU COUNTY, HI ・ 5 HOURS AGO