Flood Statement issued for Tutuila and Aunuu by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-07 06:15:00 EST Expires: 2021-12-07 06:30:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Northern Carroll; Northern Grafton; Southern Coos An area of heavy snow showers will affect southwestern Oxford northwestern Cumberland...southeastern Coos...east central Grafton and northeastern Carroll Counties At 612 AM EST...An area of heavy snow showers was 7 miles southeast of Pinkham Notch, or 13 miles north of Conway...moving southeast at 40 MPH. Locations impacted include Conway, Bridgton, Fryeburg, Waterford, Pinkham Notch, Bartlett, Harrison, Brownfield, Denmark, Lovell, Jackson, Albany, Chatham, Hart`s Location, Sweden, Stowe, Otisfield, Stoneham, Batchelders Grant and Livermore. This also includes Crawford Notch State Park, Wildcat Mountain, Speckled Mountain, Pleasant Mountain, and Carter Notch. * Visibilities will drop quickly to less than a half mile in this area of heavy snow showers. Conditions can deteriorate rapidly in winter weather situations. Be prepared for snow or ice covered roads. Slow down and allow extra time when traveling.
