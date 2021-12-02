Crab season arrives on time

The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…. Following the weekend snow, we could continue to have slippery travel and a few stray flurries on Monday. The big story will be the very windy weather that brings in the coldest air of the season. WNW winds increase to a range of 20 to 45 miles per hour! That wind is also bringing in cold air as temps will make a fall from 32 degrees in the morning to the TEENS in the afternoon.

