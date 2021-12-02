ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Crab season arrives on time

KGW
 5 days ago

Oregon coast fishing crews and seafood businesses are...

www.kgw.com

Comments / 0

klcc.org

For first time since 2014, Dungeness crab season opener starts on schedule

For the first time since 2014, the commercial Dungeness Crab season is opening as scheduled across the Oregon coast. This pleases seafood vendors. In past years, high levels of domoic acid or insufficient meat fill in sampled crab were cited as reasons for delaying the opener, which is December 1st. But the Oregon Department of Fish & Wildlife – along with the Oregon Dungeness Crab Commission and commercial crabbers – say tested crustaceans from harvest areas were meaty and low in domoic acid this year.
EUGENE, OR
kymkemp.com

Rejoice! North Coast Fishermen Hopeful for a Good Dungeness Crab Season

For the first time in years, the North Coast Commercial Crab Season will open on December 1st. In 2020, issues with domoic acid levels, migrating whales and price negotiations delayed the start of the season to early January 2021. But the stars have seemingly aligned with whale migration, price negotiations and “pretty much zero traces of domoic acid”, according to Harrison Ibach, the president of the Humboldt Fishermen’s Marketing Association in an interview graciously shared with us by Lauren Schmitt of KMUD News.
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA
The News Guard

Commercial Crab Season: Boats out, baskets ready

For the first time since the 2014-15 season, the ocean commercial Dungeness crab fishery opens as scheduled Dec. 1 along the Oregon Coast. Commercial crab vessels were able to set gear Nov. 28. the pre soak period, in anticipation of the first pull of ocean crab pots on Dec. 1.
AGRICULTURE
KSBW.com

Crab prices rise as commercial crab season remains closed

MOSS LANDING, Calif. — If Dungeness Crab is part of your Thanksgiving plans, expect to pay high prices as the supply of fresh crab dwindles because the opening of the commercial crab season has been delayed. At Phil's fish market in Moss Landing fresh Dungeness Crab is available but it’s...
MOSS LANDING, CA
State
Oregon State
The Oregonian

Oregon’s Dungeness crab season starts Dec. 1

Oregon’s commercial Dungeness crab season will open Dec. 1. It’s the first time in seven years that the season has not been delayed by low meat yields, high levels of domoic acid, or both. Commercial Dungeness crab is one of Oregon’s most iconic and valuable fisheries, contributing millions to coastal...
OREGON STATE
San Francisco Examiner

Another Thanksgiving, another crab season delay

On a foggy morning in early November, Dan Kammerer hauled a crab trap onto a fishing boat about 3 miles off the coast of Northern California and assessed his catch: 10 or so Dungeness crabs, spindly red legs akimbo. “I’ll pick three of these,” Kammerer, 79, said as he tossed...
FISHING
nbc16.com

Dungeness crab season opens with $5 per pound offer from Oregon seafood processor

CHARLESTON, Ore. – Crab boats started picking up their pots Wednesday in the first on-time start to the Dungeness crab season since 2014. The start of the season also brings a premium price for the product. Hallmark Fisheries is offering $5 per pound for Dungeness crab. According to General Manager...
kpic

First Dungeness crab shipment arrives at Fisherman's Market

EUGENE, Ore. — It was opening day Wednesday for the Oregon Dungeness crab season Wednesday. On Thursday, the Fisherman's Market in Eugene received their first shipment of crab. We checked in as 1,500 pounds of Dungeness crab arrived from Newport. Christmas came early for crab lovers as crab his the...
EUGENE, OR
AL.com

KGW

KGW

Grant's Getaways: Candy Cane Express

GARIBALDI, Ore. — You can tell a lot about a community’s holiday spirit by the celebrations they hold onto. The Tillamook County port village of Garibaldi, Oregon has a dandy!. Each weekend morning in December, railroad engineer Tim Thompson preps the business end of the “Candy Cane Express,” a Prairie...
GARIBALDI, OR

