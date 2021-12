There are only three episodes left in The Masked Singer's sixth season, but there's still a lot of show left to look forward to. For starters, the Fox series is taking its own Thanksgiving break this week, so there is no new episode. But things return with a bang on Dec. 1, when the Group A finals air. For the first time ever, unmasked celebrities will be singing with the masked competitors. Jesse McCartney (formerly known as the season 3 fan-favorite Turtle) and two-time Grammy winner Michael Bolton will be duetting with Bull and Skunk, respectively.

TV SERIES ・ 12 DAYS AGO