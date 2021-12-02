ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mindoro, WI

Mindoro man crochets mittens to ward off cold for wife, other Mayo dialysis patients

By Jordan Fremstad
News8000.com | WKBT News 8
News8000.com | WKBT News 8
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Kv9KK_0dBjHoQp00

ONALASKA, Wis. (WKBT) — When it comes to a crisis, care from loved ones often is the best medicine. A Mindoro man uses a special skill to bring comfort to his wife and others who need support.

In moments of crisis, who answers the phone?

“Your faith and your family and your friends,” said Linda Achterkirch of Mindoro. “That’s what you rely on.”

Linda relies on her husband, Bob, who lives by the promise, “in sickness and in health.”

“He’s my chauffeur,” Linda said. “He’s just there for me when I need him.”

Linda’s kidneys no longer work like they used to, so she needs dialysis treatments.

“When you first start, it’s a scary experience,” said Crystal Anderson-Schmidt, a nurse manager at Mayo Clinic Health System in Onalaska.

Dialysis machines add years to Linda’s life.

“Well, it’s four and a half hours,” Linda said, talking about the length of each dialysis session.

Dialysis performs what her kidneys cannot, cleaning her blood.

“Three times a week,” Linda said. “So, that’s a lot of days.”

Dialysis is exhausting for people, Anderson-Schmidt said.

One of the side effects is that patients “are very, very cold,” Anderson-Schmidt said.

Blood normally keeps Linda’s hand warm.

“Their blood is not going through that hand,” Bob said.

“She had a cold arm. Me and one of the nurses figured out what to do.”

An old family pastime comes in handy.

“My mother did, so I knew how,” Bob said.

“This is therapy,” he said. “It kills a lot of time. And you make something that’s useful.”

Bob has been at this endeavor for a while.

“He’s been doing them as long as I’ve known him which is over six years,” Anderson-Schmidt said.

As residents of Mindoro, both Bob and Linda show people from small towns can do big things from someone else.

Bob crochets these handcrafted mittens for people all across the Mayo Clinic system.

“I’ve made darn near 300 of them,” he said.

Bob sent mittens to patients at Mayo locations in Fairmont, Albert Lee, Owatonna, Wabasha, Rochester Minnesota, and Decorah, Iowa. Even as far as Arizona.

“So I got ‘em all over,” Bob said.

Linda feels the difference.

“Oh yeah,” she said. “Yeah, it helps. Keeps you warm.”

Anderson-Schmidt said it warms her patients’ hearts, adding, “I think it’s very comforting.”

Not to mention the support her staff feels after two years of pandemic stress on their lives.

“Everything means a little bit more during this time,” Anderson-Schmidt said.”You appreciate all the extra help, the extra support.”

People can rely on Linda for support, too.

“She writes everybody Christmas cards and birthday cards and anniversaries,” Anderson-Schmidt said.

Linda always closes her letters with the words, “Stay safe and take care.”

Bob and Linda answer the call filling the prescription everyone needs.

“Bob and Linda both really show the other patients that they care and that they support them,” Anderson-Schmidt said.

A gift from people who are grateful to spread comfort and joy.

“We’re really thankful that we’re still around,” Bob said.

Bob said he gave a mitten to one patient dressed in winter clothes. After that, she took off the winter togs because the mitten made a huge difference.

Recent News Headlines from News 8 Now

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY NEWS 8 NOW/NEWS 8000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Comments / 0

Related
News8000.com | WKBT News 8

143,144 pounds of food donated during first half of ’10 Days of Giving Effort’ in Winona

WINONA, Minn. (WKBT) – 143,144 pounds of food have been donated to an going donation effort. The donations to the ’10 Days of Giving’ drive in Winona started in late November. On Friday, there will be a fish fry at the Winona Eagles Club #1243 starting at 4:30 p.m. Advanced tickets at Merchants Bank-Downtown Winona. Tickets can also be purchased...
WINONA, MN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
Local
Wisconsin Health
City
Onalaska, WI
City
Mindoro, WI
Local
Wisconsin Society
Onalaska, WI
Health
State
Arizona State
Onalaska, WI
Society
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Albert Lee
News8000.com | WKBT News 8

Holmen celebrates the holidays with Jingle Fest

HOLMEN, Wis. (WKBT)- Holmen is celebrating the holiday season with Jingle Fest. This is the second annual Jingle Fest. Vendors set up inside the American Legion building. There are also food trucks, a petting zoo, and even an appearance from Santa. The event started at noon and will wrap up this evening with a parade and the Holmen Rotary Club’s...
HOLMEN, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dialysis#Kidneys#Mayo Clinic Health System#Mitten
News8000.com | WKBT News 8

UPDATE: La Crosse teen found, reunited with family

UPDATE: Damiane J. Arndt has been found safe and reunited with family. LA CROSSE (WKBT) — The La Crosse Police Department is asking for the public’s help finding a missing 15-year-old girl. Damiane J. Arndt was reported missing Friday. She is biracial: white and Native American, and between 5-feet-5 and 5-feet-7. She is described as 120 to 130 pounds with...
LA CROSSE, WI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Society
News8000.com | WKBT News 8

Annual WPSLAX21 gathering at the La Crosse Center to discuss white privilege

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT) – An annual gathering to discuss white privilege starts Friday in La Crosse. Workshops and speakers will be discussing what white privilege is and how everyone can work together towards equality. Keynote speakers include Debby Irving, Jasiri X, and Winona La Duke. For those wanting to attend in person, the event is being held at the...
LA CROSSE, WI
News8000.com | WKBT News 8

Salvation Army hopes to raise money during pop-up parties

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT)- The Salvation Army has teamed up with Unforgettable Entertainment, a D.J. Party Host, to help raise money for Salvation Army’s Red Kettle Campaign.  The two groups are hosting pop-up parties at Valley View Mall every Wednesday from 4-6 pm until December 22nd. Organizers say that last year was dim and didn’t feel like the holidays and...
LA CROSSE, WI
News8000.com | WKBT News 8

Watch: Gov. Evers talks education in Holmen

HOLMEN (WKBT) — Gov. Tony Evers talked about his $110 million investment in education Thursday afternoon during a visit to Holmen. The funding is paid for with federal coronavirus relief dollars. Watch it live on the News 8 Now Facebook page.   Recent News Headlines from News 8 Now   Wafer Mobile Pantry latest of several catalytic converter thefts  Mindoro man...
HOLMEN, WI
News8000.com | WKBT News 8

News8000.com | WKBT News 8

La Crosse, WI
743
Followers
565
Post
107K+
Views
ABOUT

News8000.com provides you with the latest news, weather, sports, live events, and more for the greater La Crosse, Wisconsin area.

 https://www.news8000.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy