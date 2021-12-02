ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rangers sign RHP Jon Gray to four-year deal

By Reuters
 5 days ago
2021-12-02 02:03:37 GMT+00:00 - The Texas Rangers signed free agent right-hander Jon Gray to a four-year contract on Wednesday.

According to multiple media reports, the deal is worth $56 million.

Gray, 30, spent seven seasons with the Colorado Rockies and went 53-49 with a 4.59 ERA in 151 starts and one relief appearance. He ranks second in franchise history with 849 strikeouts.

Last season, Gray went 8-12 with a 4.59 ERA in 29 starts.

Gray was the No. 3 overall choice in the 2013 draft. He won 10 or more games in four straight seasons (2016-19) for Colorado.

--Field Level Media

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

