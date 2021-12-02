ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Energy Industry

There's an enormous geothermal pool under the Latrobe Valley that can give us cheap, clean energy

By Graeme Beardsmore, Senior Fellow in Crustal Heat Flow, The University of Melbourne
TheConversationAU
TheConversationAU
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=03Qhc8_0dBjHebZ00
Shutterstock

About 650 metres beneath the Latrobe Valley, the heart of Victoria’s coal country, lies a little-known, naturally hot 65℃ pool of water in an enormous aquifer.

This aquifer is a source of geothermal energy – a renewable source of heat or electricity that is, so far, being used to heat an aquatic centre in the town of Traralgon. They chose it – over natural gas, coal-fired power or even emissions-free solar and wind – because geothermal energy is now the cheapest option for heating.

The hot aquifer was first reported as long ago as 1962, when government geologist J.J. Jenkin noted many “occurrences of high temperature waters in East Gippsland”. We now know the hot water underlies about 6,000 square kilometres of Gippsland, from Morwell in the west to Lakes Entrance in the east, and holds the equivalent of A$30 billion of heat at today’s natural gas price.

But with natural gas flowing from Bass Strait, and vast reserves of brown coal in the Latrobe Valley, there has been little incentive to develop alternative energy sources. With the coal era now drawing to a close, it’s time we made better use of this vast, clean source of energy to help cut national emissions and ease the energy transition.

Geothermal energy around the world

The core of the Earth is about the same temperature as the surface of the sun. That vast internal heat is like a hotplate warming natural groundwater from below. Beneath the Latrobe Valley, thick coal layers act like a blanket, which makes the underlying aquifers hotter than aquifers in other locations.

The result is unusually hot natural water without needing to burn any fossil fuels – emissions free. At deeper depths we can capture natural steam, and use it to turn turbines for a generator.

In many parts of the world, natural hot water already provides sustainable, low emissions heat to a wide range of residential and industrial consumers.

In carrying out a recent global scan of energy production from hot aquifers, I learned large parts of suburban Paris are heated by geothermal energy from a hot (56–85℃) aquifer between 1,600 and 1,800m beneath the city.

In the Netherlands, industrial scale greenhouses are replacing their natural gas heating systems with geothermal heat from aquifers, 1,800-2,200m below the surface.

Beijing is one of the world’s leading urban centres using geothermal energy. Wells as deep as 2,600m produce up to 70℃ water for many industrial purposes, from winter heating for hotels and factories, to greenhouse cultivation, to public geothermal bathing pools visited by as many as 50,000 people per day.

Read more: How to transition from coal: 4 lessons for Australia from around the world

On a smaller scale, a town in Hungary circulates natural hot water (64–72℃ from 1,450–1,700m depth) through a network of distribution pipes. And Perth, Western Australia, uses natural hot water (40–52℃ from 750–1,150m) to heat at least 14 leisure and aquatic centres.

Importantly, in almost every case, the water itself is returned to the aquifer after delivering its heat. In other words, water is not consumed in the production of geothermal energy, making it renewable and sustainable.

When compared to geothermal systems around the world, it’s obvious natural hot water beneath the Latrobe Valley, at only 650m depth, is a truly world class geothermal energy resource that has, until now, been largely overlooked.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0zvVdd_0dBjHebZ00
Beijing is a world leader in geothermal energy use. Shutterstock

A cheaper alternative to gas

It’s a lot cheaper to drill a 650m bore than a 1,500m or deeper bore. This means it’s cheaper to produce geothermal energy in the Latrobe Valley than many places where geothermal energy already provides economic advantage.

In fact, geothermal heat is very likely a much cheaper alternative to natural gas. Since Australia began exporting liquified natural gas out of Queensland in 2015, the wholesale price of natural gas in eastern Australia has roughly tripled and is projected to rise further and remain high.

The higher price of natural gas affects the economy across the whole of Australia. The federal government estimates 40% of energy Australian households use is for heating and cooling, and a further 23% is for water heating. A 2019 report commissioned by the Australian Renewable Energy Agency found 52% of energy used by the nation’s industrial sector is consumed as heat.

But there are other long-term benefits the geothermal energy resource could deliver to the Latrobe Valley.

Victoria’s heavy reliance on natural gas for heat also presents a huge challenge for the state to meet its legislated greenhouse gas emission reduction targets of net zero by 2050.

Under this plan, the remaining coal-fired power plants in the Latrobe Valley are all scheduled to close in the coming years and decades, requiring support for workers to be reskilled.

Producing geothermal energy from hot aquifers can help on both fronts: by avoiding greenhouse-gas emissions and by reemploying skilled workers into new industries.

Read more: Climate explained: why does geothermal electricity count as renewable?

What’s next?

I’m working closely with a number of stakeholders – including the Latrobe City Council, the Latrobe Valley Authority, the Geological Survey of Victoria, local businesses and community groups – to help realise the potential of this massive, undervalued source of clean energy.

The untapped potential for geothermal energy in the Latrobe Valley.

We seek to better understand and sustainably develop this resource to help Australia meet it’s emissions reduction targets, and to bring the price of energy down.

This includes projects such as mapping, investigating the potential for power generation from deeper hotter rocks, and identifying and clearing policy and regulatory barriers.

The lessons we learn in the Latrobe Valley will carry across to other parts of Victoria and Australia – such as the Mornington Peninsula, Otway coast, and the Great Artesian Basin spanning NSW, Queensland and South Australia – where hot water is known to lie deeper, but still very accessible.

Read more: A tale of two valleys: Latrobe and Hunter regions both have coal stations, but one has far worse mercury pollution

Graeme Beardsmore is a Director of the Australian Geothermal Association and Secretary of the Asia Western Pacific Regional Branch of the International Geothermal Association. He has previously received funding from Regional Development Victoria and the Latrobe Valley Authority to research the geothermal energy potential of the Latrobe Valley.

This article is from The Conversation AU, which brings news and analysis from academic experts directly to the public.

Comments / 1

Related
TheConversationAU

We are professional fire watchers, and we're astounded by the scale of fires in remote Australia right now

While southern Australia experienced a wet winter and a soggy spring, northern Australia has seen the opposite. Extreme fire weather in October and November led to bushfires across 120,000 square kilometres of southern savanna regions. Significant fires continue to burn in the Kimberley, the Top End, Cape York and the northern deserts. And while recent rain across the central deserts has reduced the current fire risk, it will significantly increase fuel loads which creates the potential for large wildfires in summer. We are professional fire watchers. The lead author of this article, Rohan Fisher, maps and monitors fires across the tropical savannas...
ENVIRONMENT
WyoFile

Let’s not exaggerate carbon capture’s promises

The last few years have seen a rash of federal research grant awards, media announcements and actions by the Wyoming Legislature, all betting on the future of carbon capture, utilization and storage. The technology has been in the experimental phase for decades, but the imminence of coal-fired power plant retirements and the imperative to reduce carbon emissions have given it new urgency.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
CleanTechnica

Lithium Brine Bummer Could Turn Into Bonanza Soon

File this one under S for so close, yet so far. Geothermal power plants at the Salton Sea in California produce brine that is extraordinarily high in lithium, which means that the US could vault from a wallflower to a leading producer of the stuff that dreams — well, EV batteries — are made from. The devil is in the details, but the new Hell’s Kitchen geothermal power plant could soon lay all doubts to rest.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Renewable Energy#Geothermal Energy#Clean Water#Alternative Energy
electrek.co

Phase 3 of the world’s largest offshore wind farm moves forward

British utility SSE and Norwegian energy giant Equinor announced late last week that they have secured financing to proceed with the construction of the $3.98 billion Dogger Bank C offshore wind farm off England’s northeast coast. World’s largest offshore wind farm. Dogger Bank C offshore wind farm, along with Dogger...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Jewish Press

Next Step Taken in Creation of Israel’s Largest-Ever Solar Field

As the State of Israel marches toward increased reliance on “green” energy, the governmental inter-ministerial tenders committee has taken another step towards the construction of the country’s largest-ever solar field. A NIS 0.0858-per-kilowatt-hour bid submitted for the project by Shikun & Binui Holdings Ltd. has been accepted by the committee,...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Beijing, CN
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Clean Energy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
Country
Netherlands
pv-magazine.com

Singapore floating PV company targeting offshore expansion

As the International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA) has noted, floating PV (FPV) is a growing niche, but within that niche, like a Russian doll, is the smaller but similarly growing niche of offshore FPV. While FPV projects have now been installed on freshwater lakes and reservoirs in more than 40...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
GreenBiz

Solar panels, electric cars and U.S. mining companies

This story originally appeared in WhoWhatWhy and is republished here as part of Covering Climate Now, a global journalistic collaboration to strengthen coverage of the climate story. President Joe Biden’s ambitious proposals to spend hundreds of billions of dollars transitioning to renewable energy and electric vehicles might help stave off...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
CleanTechnica

Researchers: Passive Solar Energy Could Provide ⅓ Of Home Heating Needs

Space heating is one of the largest contributors to climate change produced by industrialized nations, creating an urgent need for carbon-free heating. Recent advances suggest that passive solar energy as a heat source can and should be part of a sustainable solution. Researchers at the University of Oregon, funded by...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
World Economic Forum

How long duration energy storage can enable India's net-zero transition

India needs to increase its renewable energy storage capacity in order to meet its climate targets by 2030. Long duration energy storage using renewable power offers a low-cost route to decarbonization. India has potential to become a global powerhouse for decarbonization through transformation of its energy architecture. A key outcome...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
windpowermonthly.com

Japanese oil company Inpex to acquire Dutch offshore wind stakes

Japanese oil and gas company Inpex has agreed to buy into two operating offshore wind farms off the Dutch coast – a 50% stake in the 129MW Eneco Luchterduinen Eneco Luchterduinen (129MW) Offshoreoff Noordwijk and Zandvoort, South Holland, Netherlands, Europe Click to see full details project and a 15% stake in the 731.5MW Borssele III & IV Borssele III & IV (731.5MW) Offshoreoff Zeeland, Netherlands, Europe Click to see full details project.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
bloomberglaw.com

Atlantic Transmission Bottlenecks Threaten Offshore Wind Growth

Renewable-energy developers preparing to build in East Coast waters are jockeying for space to plug their power into the grid, raising concerns that a lack of transmission lines could threaten the Biden administration’s goal of powering 10 million homes with offshore wind by 2030. A flurry of proposed development aims...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Ars Technica

Inflation threatens record pace of renewable power rollout

Around the world, countries installed renewable power at a record pace in 2021, according to a new report from the International Energy Agency. The trend is likely to continue for the next five years, with 95 percent of all new electrical generating capacity being renewable. “This is equivalent to the...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Axios

The race to secure clean energy materials

One persistent theme in analyses of the transition to cleaner energy is the scramble to obtain supplies needed for renewables projects, electric vehicle batteries and other low-carbon tech. The big picture: "A typical electric car requires six times the mineral inputs of a conventional car and an onshore wind plant...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
ecowatch.com

New Canadian Facility to Produce Renewable Fuel From Air

In British Columbia, Canadian clean energy company Huron Clean Energy and its partner Carbon Engineering Ltd. have plans to create a revolutionary fuel for cars, airplanes and ships. Recently, they’ve begun engineering on a game-changing, large-scale commercial facility in Canada that will produce this usable fuel out of air. Powered...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Concord Monitor

Midday solar power cuts region’s carbon emissions by 1/4

Sunshine on photovoltaic panels from Connecticut to Maine can reduce the carbon intensity of the New England power grid – the measured amount of “CO2 equivalent” emitted by power plants per kilowatt-hour – by at least one quarter, according to an interesting new website. The site is electricityMap | Live...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Washington Examiner

Nuclear power is the path to a cleaner future

In the wake of the inconsequential COP26, where some governments made sweeping new promises and others (China) made clear their plans to keep ramping up emissions through 2030, this week’s World Nuclear Energy Day is an excellent opportunity to recognize that there are paths forward for making our energy cleaner, and nuclear energy has a big role.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
TheConversationAU

TheConversationAU

Melbourne, FL
13K+
Followers
7K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

The Conversation is an independent source of news and views, sourced from the academic and research community and delivered direct to the public. Our team of professional editors work with university, CSIRO and research institute experts to unlock their knowledge for use by the wider public. Access to independent, high-quality, authenticated, explanatory journalism underpins a functioning democracy. Our aim is to allow for better understanding of current affairs and complex issues. And hopefully allow for a better quality of public discourse and conversations.

 https://theconversation.com/au

Comments / 0

Community Policy