I-Team: No permits or licenses issued by Clark County for fraternity boxing match that turned deadly

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The I-Team has learned that Clark County issued no permits or licenses for a fraternity boxing match that turned deadly.

The I-Team was the first to report the incident involving, 20-year-old Nathan Valencia, a UNLV student, who participated in the fraternity boxing match for charity, on Nov. 19.

Valencia collapsed after the fight and died four days later.

His parents say there was a lack of oversight at the match.

The I-Team is working to find out more about how the event was planned.

However, UNLV leaders have not agreed to interviews with the I-Team.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KLAS.