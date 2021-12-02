ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clark County, NV

I-Team: No permits or licenses issued by Clark County for fraternity boxing match that turned deadly

By Vanessa Murphy
 5 days ago

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The I-Team has learned that Clark County issued no permits or licenses for a fraternity boxing match that turned deadly.

The I-Team was the first to report the incident involving, 20-year-old Nathan Valencia, a UNLV student, who participated in the fraternity boxing match for charity, on Nov. 19.

Valencia collapsed after the fight and died four days later.

His parents say there was a lack of oversight at the match.

The I-Team is working to find out more about how the event was planned.

However, UNLV leaders have not agreed to interviews with the I-Team.

8NewsNow.com is the most trusted local news site in Las Vegas for breaking news, weather, and traffic updates in real time, wherever you go.

