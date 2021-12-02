UNLV suspends Kappa Sigma fraternity chapter, pending review of death at boxing match

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — UNLV announced Wednesday that it has placed the local chapter of the Kappa Sigma fraternity on interim suspension, effective immediately, pending the outcome of a review into the fraternity’s Nov. 19 “Fight Night” boxing event held at the Sahara Event Center in Las Vegas.

20-year-old UNLV student Nathan Tyler Valencia, a participant in the event, died Nov. 23 from injuries sustained days after the charity fundraiser.

Under the terms of the suspension, the UNLV Kappa Sigma chapter is required to cease all operations and activities, and its status as a registered student organization is revoked pending the outcome of an investigation by the university and its Office of Student Conduct.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KLAS.