ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

UNLV suspends Kappa Sigma fraternity chapter, pending review of death at boxing match

By Julia Romero
8 News Now
8 News Now
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1MS9Jb_0dBjGZov00

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — UNLV announced Wednesday that it has placed the local chapter of the Kappa Sigma fraternity on interim suspension, effective immediately, pending the outcome of a review into the fraternity’s Nov. 19 “Fight Night” boxing event held at the Sahara Event Center in Las Vegas.

20-year-old UNLV student Nathan Tyler Valencia, a participant in the event, died Nov. 23 from injuries sustained days after the charity fundraiser.

Under the terms of the suspension, the UNLV Kappa Sigma chapter is required to cease all operations and activities, and its status as a registered student organization is revoked pending the outcome of an investigation by the university and its Office of Student Conduct.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KLAS.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
8 News Now

Jackpot winner turns $2 into $1M at Venetian

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — One guest at the Venetian resort received some holiday cheer in the form of some major cash! On Friday, Dec. 3, the guest turned a $2 bet into more than $1 million all while playing the slots. The guest was playing IGT’s Wheel of Fortune Double 3X4X5X pay game. The three […]
LAS VEGAS, NV
8 News Now

No. 14 Utah beats No. 10 Oregon 38-10 for 1st Rose Bowl bid

Devin Lloyd returned an interception for a touchdown, Cam Rising threw for another score and No. 14 Utah clinched the first Rose Bowl berth in school history with a 38-10 victory over No. 10 Oregon in the Pac-12 championship game. This game was a near carbon copy of the one in Salt Lake City two weeks ago when the Utes jumped out early and won 38-7. While that game all but ended the playoff hopes for Oregon, the rematch delivered coach Kyle Whittingham and the Utes the Rose Bowl prize they had been seeking since joining the Pac-12 in 2011.
OREGON STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Nevada Sports
City
Las Vegas, NV
Las Vegas, NV
Sports
8 News Now

8 News Now

6K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

8NewsNow.com is the most trusted local news site in Las Vegas for breaking news, weather, and traffic updates in real time, wherever you go.

 https://www.8newsnow.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy