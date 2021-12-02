ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Corvallis, OR

DeFazio’s retirement decision triggers political watch for candidates; 2 declare to run

By Alex Baumhardt
Oregon Capital Chronicle
Oregon Capital Chronicle
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2u350d_0dBjG4mt00

Just hours after U.S. Rep. Peter DeFazio announced his intention to retire from Congress at the end of his term in 2022, a state official revealed she hoped to replace him.

But Labor Commissioner Val Hoyle, a Democrat, won’t be alone in seeking to represent Oregon’s 4th Congressional District.

Democratic watchers said state Sens. Sara Gelser Blouin, D-Corvallis, James Manning, D-Eugene, and state Reps. Dan Rayfield, D-Corvallis and Julie Fahey, D-Eugene could also run, along with Coos County Commissioner Melissa Cribbins.

Rep. Marty Wilde, D-Eugene, told the Capital Chronicle via text that he was considering getting into the race, but hadn’t decided. Wilde’s precinct was drawn into a state House district that favors Republicans in the state’s redistricting plan.

Gelser Blouin told the Capital Chronicle that she is considering running for DeFazio’s seat.

“It’s something I have considered in the past,” Gelser Blouin said. “What I am focused on is doing the best that I can for people who are often left in the shadows – kids, people with disabilities, elderly people. I just need to spend a little time sorting through what the best place is for me to continue that – whether that is the state Senate or Congress.”

Fahey, who chairs the state House’s housing committee, said she won’t run for Congress.

“My priority and passion is for predominantly state-level issues like housing, workforce development, and education – that’s where I think my experience and perspectives can make the biggest difference,” Fahey said.

Rayfield, Manning and Cribbins didn’t return calls by Wednesday evening.

DeFazio’s retirement opens the door for candidates of both parties to seek a rare open seat in Oregon in a district that clearly favors Democrats.

DeFazio said during a news conference Wednesday that he chose to retire in part because of the new district boundaries. Other Democrats would have a difficult time running in his district as it existed before redistricting, he said, but they’ll now have a better chance.

On the Republican side, Lane County Republican Committee Chair John Large said Alek Skarlatos was the front runner. Skarlatos is a former Army National Guardsman who gained international recognition for stopping an armed terrorist on a Paris-bound train in 2015. He is seeking the Republican nomination again after challenging DeFazio in 2020.

Skarlatos declined an interview, but lashed out in a statement against President Joe Biden’s administration. He said Biden’s policies resulted in higher gas prices, record inflation and safety problems from an open border.

“It’s time for a new generation to lead Oregon, and not only will I hold Joe Biden accountable, but I will also offer fresh ideas to secure our border and fix this inflation crisis that is hurting middle-class families in Oregon,” Skarlatos said.

Large said more candidates are likely to emerge soon. “I think a couple weeks is what it’s gonna take. We’ve got a lot of good candidates out there. I have a hunch more people will throw their hats into the ring.”

Large said he was “doing flips” when he heard of DeFazio’s retirement.

“The spirit of the corps, the esprit de corps, for Lane County and Lane County Republicans – I’ve never seen it this high,” he said. Large said Republicans have increased their committee precinct membership in the last two years from 110 to 245.

Lane County Democratic Chair Chris Wig expects the seat will stay with a Democrat.

“However, the dynamic of the presiding party losing seats in the first midterm is certainly in play,” he said.

DeFazio has said he intends to endorse and support the eventual Democratic nominee, but he doesn’t plan to identify anyone as his favored successor.

RELATED STORY: After more than three decades, U.S. Rep. Peter DeFazio is done with Congress

This article has been updated to reflect comments from state Rep. Julie Fahey

The post DeFazio’s retirement decision triggers political watch for candidates; 2 declare to run appeared first on Oregon Capital Chronicle .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Oregon Capital Chronicle

Brown calls for $200 million in workforce spending, offers few details

PORTLAND – Gov. Kate Brown used an annual gathering of Oregon politicians and business leaders to push for a new $200 million package she plans to seek during the 2022 legislative session.  During a brief speech responding to the Oregon Business Council’s plan for the next decade, Brown urged a crowd at the Oregon Convention […] The post Brown calls for $200 million in workforce spending, offers few details appeared first on Oregon Capital Chronicle.
PORTLAND, OR
Oregon Capital Chronicle

Lessons from the past show using Oregon pension investments for political points isn’t wise

Suppose you’re retired and living off your modest 401-K savings. And suppose I suggested you sell your stocks in fossil fuel corporations. You might check your account and discover energy stocks are up more than 20 percent this year. Then you might then tell me you’d feel better if I kept my nose out of […] The post Lessons from the past show using Oregon pension investments for political points isn’t wise appeared first on Oregon Capital Chronicle.
OREGON STATE
Oregon Capital Chronicle

After more than three decades, U.S. Rep. Peter DeFazio is done with Congress

Peter DeFazio was waiting for three things to happen before he ended his decades-long congressional career. First, Donald Trump needed to be out of the White House. Second, Oregon needed its long-awaited sixth congressional district. And finally, Democrats needed to control Congress. He finally checked those three boxes this year, and now he’s ready to […] The post After more than three decades, U.S. Rep. Peter DeFazio is done with Congress appeared first on Oregon Capital Chronicle.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Oregon Capital Chronicle

Oregon state senator honored for pressing for fixes to Oregon’s foster care system

State Sen. Sara Gelser Blouin has been working on child welfare issues for a long time. In 2007, after being elected to the Oregon House for Corvallis, the Democrat sponsored Karly’s Law, which strengthened protections for abused children.  In 2015, she was elected to the state Senate, where she spearheaded legislation that makes investigations into […] The post Oregon state senator honored for pressing for fixes to Oregon’s foster care system appeared first on Oregon Capital Chronicle.
OREGON STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Oregon Government
State
Oregon State
Local
Oregon Education
Corvallis, OR
Government
City
Corvallis, OR
Corvallis, OR
Education
Oregon Capital Chronicle

U.S. Rep. Peter DeFazio will retire

U.S. Rep Peter DeFazio will retire after more than three decades representing southwest Oregon in Congress. DeFazio, 74, is the state’s senior representative and chairs the influential House Committee on Transportation and Infrastructure, where he played a key role in shaping a $1.2 trillion infrastructure spending bill signed in November.  “It’s time for me to […] The post U.S. Rep. Peter DeFazio will retire appeared first on Oregon Capital Chronicle.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Oregon Capital Chronicle

Brown calls special session on eviction protections

Gov. Kate Brown will call the Legislature into a special session on eviction protections on Dec. 13, nearly two weeks after the deadline for Oregon tenants affected by the Covid pandemic to seek aid paying rent. Brown’s announcement includes a request for $190 million in additional state funding. The first $90 million would provide additional […] The post Brown calls special session on eviction protections appeared first on Oregon Capital Chronicle.
HOUSE RENT
Oregon Capital Chronicle

The state is celebrating a big number for education – but other numbers in Oregon warrant attention

“Ain’t nothing ever enough.” That observation, delivered by a union negotiating team member years ago, has stayed with me ever since as an ever-ready description for what goes on in both bargaining and budgeting. The most recent example came in response to a legislative report showing that Oregon has reached a multi-decade high water mark […] The post The state is celebrating a big number for education – but other numbers in Oregon warrant attention appeared first on Oregon Capital Chronicle.
OREGON STATE
Oregon Capital Chronicle

Vaccine mandate for health care workers halted nationwide by Louisiana judge

WASHINGTON—A federal judge in Louisiana on Tuesday issued a ruling blocking nationwide the Biden administration mandate requiring millions of health care workers be vaccinated against Covid-19. A suit challenging the mandate was led on behalf of multiple states by Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry, a Republican, and U.S. Judge Terry Doughty granted the states’ request […] The post Vaccine mandate for health care workers halted nationwide by Louisiana judge appeared first on Oregon Capital Chronicle.
LOUISIANA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Marty Wilde
Person
Alek Skarlatos
Person
Val Hoyle
Person
Peter Defazio
Oregon Capital Chronicle

What public service showed me about how governing in Oregon can work

Around Oregon, hundreds of people volunteer to serve on public boards and commissions, a key part of the machinery of government. Until earlier this month, I was one of them. In 2017, Gov. Kate Brown appointed me to the newly established Oregon Public Records Advisory Council. Service on the council underscored lessons learned from a […] The post What public service showed me about how governing in Oregon can work appeared first on Oregon Capital Chronicle.
OREGON STATE
Oregon Capital Chronicle

Federal vaccine mandate for health care workers in 10 states blocked by judge

WASHINGTON — Enforcement of the Biden administration’s vaccine mandate for millions of health care workers was blocked in 10 states on Monday, after a ruling by a federal judge in Missouri. The ruling by U.S. District Judge Matthew Schelp affects the states involved in the lawsuit, which include Missouri, Iowa, Kansas, and New Hampshire. The […] The post Federal vaccine mandate for health care workers in 10 states blocked by judge appeared first on Oregon Capital Chronicle.
U.S. POLITICS
Oregon Capital Chronicle

Despite closing decades-long funding gaps, Oregon schools say they need more money

State school and education leaders said Tuesday that despite new data showing that decades of school funding gaps in the state have been nearly closed, many districts are still underfunded.  They were reacting to a new report that found the 2021 legislative budget for schools “represents a significant narrowing of the insufficiency reported in past […] The post Despite closing decades-long funding gaps, Oregon schools say they need more money appeared first on Oregon Capital Chronicle.
OREGON STATE
Oregon Capital Chronicle

Oregon officials watching for Omicron, urge vaccinations, boosters ‘soon as possible’

The Oregon Health Authority said Monday that the new Covid-19 variant, Omicron, is likely to reach the United States and that Oregonians should be vaccinated to protect themselves. In a news release, Dr. Dean Sidelinger, the state epidemiologist, said the state shares public worries about the variant, which was first identified in Botswana in southern […] The post Oregon officials watching for Omicron, urge vaccinations, boosters ‘soon as possible’ appeared first on Oregon Capital Chronicle.
OREGON STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Retirement#Democrats#Labor#Democratic#D Corvallis#D Eugene#The Capital Chronicle#House#Republicans#Senate
Oregon Capital Chronicle

In D.C.: Immigration protections in Biden’s social policy bill face a new test in the Senate

WASHINGTON — Nearly 100 House Democrats are pushing the Senate to expand immigration protections in President Joe Biden’s massive social spending and climate bill, and advocates say that it may be a last opportunity for years to advance any reform. The letter to Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer of New York and the chairman of […] The post In D.C.: Immigration protections in Biden’s social policy bill face a new test in the Senate appeared first on Oregon Capital Chronicle.
FOREIGN POLICY
Oregon Capital Chronicle

House Republican leader Christine Drazan will run for governor

House Minority Leader Christine Drazan plans to run for governor, becoming the highest-profile Republican official to enter an increasingly crowded race. Drazan, a two-term state representative from Canby, plans to officially launch her campaign before the end of the year. In a statement shared with the Oregon Capital Chronicle, she said friends and supporters have […] The post House Republican leader Christine Drazan will run for governor appeared first on Oregon Capital Chronicle.
POLITICS
Oregon Capital Chronicle

Bend real estate group sues over Oregon ‘love letter’ ban

The Oregon Legislature violated free speech rights when banned Realtors from passing so-called “love letters” from potential homebuyers to sellers, a federal lawsuit filed by a Bend real estate group contends. The suit, filed in the U.S. District Court in Portland late last week, asks the court to block the new law from taking effect […] The post Bend real estate group sues over Oregon ‘love letter’ ban appeared first on Oregon Capital Chronicle.
OREGON STATE
Oregon Capital Chronicle

Oregon Capital Chronicle

Salem, OR
102
Followers
41
Post
10K+
Views
ABOUT

The Oregon Capital Chronicle, founded in 2021, is a professional, nonprofit news organization. We focus on deep and useful reporting on Oregon state government, politics and policy. Staffed by experienced journalists, the Capital Chronicle helps readers understand how those in government are using – or abusing – their power, what’s happening to taxpayer dollars, and how citizens can stake a bigger role in big decisions. Our journalists believe in fair, honest reporting that is also fearless. We are here to serve only the interests of Oregonians – no party, no business power, no private beneficiary. We are accountable to our readers for our performance. We strive for accuracy, but Oregon Capital Chronicle also is honest about its mistakes and promptly corrects them. As a nonprofit, the generosity of donors guides the future of Oregon Capital Chronicle. Support through tax-deductible donations allows us to retain our independence – and to grow to serve Oregon with even more important journalism that otherwise is disappearing too fast. Oregon Capital Chronicle is an affiliate of States Newsroom, a national 501(c)(3) nonprofit supported by grants and a coalition of donors and readers. The Capital Chronicle retains full editorial independence, meaning decisions about news and coverage are made by Oregonians for Oregonians.

 https://oregoncapitalchronicle.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy