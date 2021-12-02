ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Broncos podcast: With AFC West lead up for grabs, underdog Denver heads to Kansas City for high-stakes divisional bout

By Kyle Newman
Denver Post
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn this edition of the 1st & Orange podcast presented by SI Sportsbook, Denver Post sportswriters Kyle Newman and Ryan O’Halloran preview Denver’s Week 12...

www.denverpost.com

Comments / 1

Wake Up Wyoming

Teddy Bridgewater Bails Out During Broncos Embarrassing Loss

The Denver Broncos looked great yesterday. In their color rush uniforms sporting the old D logo on the helmet decked out in orange, they looked sharp - at least with what they were wearing. Outside of that, there was nothing pretty about yesterday's loss to the Philadelphia Eagles. In particular,...
NFL
9NEWS

Misfortune follows Von Miller from Colorado to California

INGLEWOOD, Calif. — After Von Miller left his Russian sable hat and the tears behind in Denver following his trade from the Broncos to the Los Angeles Rams, he cracked, "I went to bed 4-4 and woke up 7-1." Talk about a Hollywood ending for the Super Bowl 50 MVP.
NFL
ClutchPoints

Broncos’ GM breaks silence on signing big-name QB in 2022

The Denver Broncos and general manager George Paton made the news recently when they agreed to contract extensions with wide receivers Courtland Sutton and Tim Patrick. Those moves, as well as the Von Miller trade, prompted reporters to question Broncos’ general manager George Paton on his 2022 NFL offseason plan. Paton offered a response, though likely not the one reporters were hoping for.
NFL
Larry Brown Sports

Broncos OL Quinn Meinerz goes viral for block on Melvin Ingram

Broncos rookie offensive guard Quinn Meinerz went viral on Sunday night for an incredible block against Melvin Ingram. Denver had the ball down 10-3 against the Kansas City Chiefs in the second quarter. They ran the ball with Mike Boone on 2nd-and-8 and had right guard Meinerz pull to the left to try and create a hole.
NFL
FanSided

Broncos add an emergency quarterback to the roster

The Denver Broncos added an emergency quarterback to the roster, signing former seventh-round pick Danny Etling to the practice squad. The Denver Broncos are not about to have a Kendall Hinton 2.0 situation on their hands again. With offensive coordinator Pat Shurmur out against the Eagles due to COVID protocols,...
NFL
FanSided

Drew Lock is done as a Denver Broncos quarterback

The 2021 season was supposed to be a promising one for Drew Lock. It’s been anything but that. Before the season started, Lock was listed as the team’s starting quarterback. Though there was talk that floated around for months about adding a veteran quarterback to give him some competition, it looked like Drew Lock’s job to lose.
NFL
mortontimesnews.com

First look: Denver Broncos at Kansas City Chiefs odds and lines

The Denver Broncos (6-5) and Kansas City Chiefs (7-4) tussle in the Week 13 Sunday Night Football game. The contest at Arrowhead Stadium is scheduled for an 8:20 p.m. ET kickoff. Below, we look at the Broncos vs. Chiefs odds and lines; check back for our NFL picks and predictions.
NFL
Arrowhead Pride

Chiefs announce 2 coaches out for Sunday Night Football vs. Broncos

The Kansas City Chiefs will be without two coaches for Sunday night’s game against the Denver Broncos due to the NFL’s COVID protocols. The team made the announcement via its official Twitter account on Saturday. Offensive line coach Andy Heck and defensive quality control coach Alex Whittingham will miss the...
NFL
Popculture

NFL Makes Big Change to Kansas City Chiefs-Denver Broncos Week 13 Game

The NFL just made changes to a big game in Week 13. On Tuesday, the league announced it has moved to the Kansas City Chiefs vs. Denver Broncos to an 8:20 p.m. ET kickoff time and will air on NBC for Sunday Night Football. Another week 13 game that has been flexed is the San Francisco 49ers vs Seattle Seahawks game will move to 4:25 p.m. ET on CBS. Additionally, the Los Angeles Chargers vs. Cincinnati Bengals game will move from Fox to CBS while the Jacksonville Jaguars vs. Los Angeles Rams game will move from CBS to Fox.
NFL
denverbroncos.com

Denver Broncos vs. Kansas City Chiefs: How to watch, listen and live stream

As the Broncos head to Kansas City, a lot rides on the upcoming game against the Chiefs: control of the division, a chance to end an 11-game skid to their hated rivals and, simply, a win to continue the team's hopes to claim a postseason berth. Given the Chiefs' talent...
NFL
thednvr.com

DNVR Broncos Podcast: Will Denver beat the Chargers and keep them in the race for the AFC West?

The guys give their final picks on whether the Broncos will beat the Chargers, give their Thanksgiving day picks, answer listener questions and much more. Zac Stevens was born and raised in Denver, went to the University of Denver and now covers the Denver Broncos. After graduating Summa Cum Laude from DU in 2014, Zac worked for the Cleveland Browns as a remote scout. He then jumped straight into the journalism industry at the beginning of 2016 covering the reigning world-champion Broncos and joined DNVR soon after. Catch him on Twitter @ZacStevensDNVR and daily on the DNVR Broncos podcast as the co-host.
NFL
Middletown Press

Broncos' win over Chargers tightens up competitive AFC West

DENVER (AP) — The Kansas City Chiefs see similarities in this year’s team to the one that won the Super Bowl two years ago. After a stumbling start they’re getting their health and mojo back and rolling into December. They also see the rest of the AFC West closing in...
NFL

