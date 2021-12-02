Broncos podcast: With AFC West lead up for grabs, underdog Denver heads to Kansas City for high-stakes divisional bout

The NFL just made changes to a big game in Week 13. On Tuesday, the league announced it has moved to the Kansas City Chiefs vs. Denver Broncos to an 8:20 p.m. ET kickoff time and will air on NBC for Sunday Night Football. Another week 13 game that has been flexed is the San Francisco 49ers vs Seattle Seahawks game will move to 4:25 p.m. ET on CBS. Additionally, the Los Angeles Chargers vs. Cincinnati Bengals game will move from Fox to CBS while the Jacksonville Jaguars vs. Los Angeles Rams game will move from CBS to Fox.

NFL ・ 13 DAYS AGO