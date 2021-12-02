Obituary: Pamela Jo Murphy

Pamela Jo Murphy, age 64, passed away on Tuesday, November 30, at her residence in Cullman, Alabama.

She is survived by her two daughters: Christal Mosley (Ron, Jr.) and Elysha Basch (Jared); three grandson; one granddaughter (soon-to-be); husband: Jim Murphy; stepmom: Mary Brewer (Larry); two sisters and two brothers, as well as a host of extended family and friends.

She is preceded in death by her father: Ray Webb; mother: Sarah Jo Lockhart and two brothers.

A memorial will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, December 4, at Desperation Church Student Center in Cullman (202 Elizabeth Street NE).

In lieu of flowers, the family has asked that you please consider donating to the American Cancer Society to help fund further cancer research.

Cullman Funeral Home is honored to serve the Murphy family.