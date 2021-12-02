Obituary: Phillip Todd Wolff
Funeral Service for Phillip Todd Wolff, age 57, of Cullman, will be at 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, December 4, 2021, at Cullman Heritage Funeral Home with Sam Hollis officiating, and interment in Cullman City Cemetery. Visitation will be from 1:00 p.m. – 2:00 p.m. prior to the service.
Cullman Heritage Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Mr. Wolff passed away on Tuesday, November 30, 2021, at his residence. He was born December 22, 1963, to Bennie Joe and Doris Marie Wolff.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
Survivors include his wife: Susan Smith-Wolff; brother: Joe (Frances) Wolff; aunts: Martha Burnham and Mary York and a host of family and friends.
