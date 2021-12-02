Obituary: Pauline Dooley Baughn

Pauline Dooley Baughn, 98, of Birmingham, passed away on Sunday, November 28, 2021, at her residence.

Family will be receiving friends on Saturday, December 4, 2021, from 10:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m., at Kilgore-Green Funeral Home in Jasper, AL. Service will follow at 11:00 a.m., in the Kilgore-Green Chapel with burial at Walker Memory Gardens. Steve Potts will officiate.

She is survived by her children: Daniel Hoyt Baughn (Charlotte), Ginger Renee Tatum and Bruce Edward Baughn (Cathy); grandchildren: Kevin Barry Baughn (Leigh), Melanie Baughn Burson (Kevin),Woodrow Ramsay “Woody” Baughn (Shelley), Daniel Wayne Baughn (Rebecca), Hollis Wesley Baughn (Heather), Danielle Mullins Bourque (Jonathan), Benjamin “Ben” Mullins, Jonathan Bruce Baughn, Valerie Baughn Morris (Glen), Catherine “Katie” Baughn and Hanna Baughn Johnson (Luke); 22 great-grandchildren and a host of nieces, nephews and family.