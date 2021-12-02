Obituary: James Franklin Ratliff

James Franklin Ratliff, age 82, of Huntsville, Alabama passed away on Monday, November 29, 2021. James was born July 13, 1939 to Thursa M. Ratliff and James F. Ratliff, Sr.

Jimmy was a graduate of Cullman High School in 1957, and St. Bernard College in 1962 with a degree in business administration. He was a lifelong entrepreneur and owner of Dixie Car Wash and Dog Wash. He was retired from Roofing and Sheet Metal.

Jimmy is survived by his wife: Dixie Nell Ratliff; his daughter: Missy R. Stanley; son: Laddy B. Ratliff; his grandchildren: Daniel K. Stanley and Madison-Ann R. Stanley, his granddog Bella Ratliff and his siblings: Margo Messersmith, Asa Todd Ratliff, Stephanie Ratliff, Jackie Ratliff and Dennis Ratliff.

Jimmy was preceded in death by his parents: James F. Ratliff, Sr. and Thursa M. Ratliff and sister: Sandra Edge.

Moss Service Funeral Home directing.