Memorial service is incomplete for Donald Lee O’Hara, 74, of Cullman.

Cullman Funeral Home is honored to serve the O’Hara Family.

Mr. O’Hara passed away Saturday, November 27, 2021. He was born July 5, 1947 to Harry and Lucille (Brooks) O’Hara, in Chicago Illinois.

He is survived by his wife Amy (Norman) O’Hara of 26 years and nieces.