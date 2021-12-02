ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennis

WTA to AP: Loss of China events over Peng could go past '22

Cover picture for the articleThe suspension of all WTA tournaments in China because of concerns about the safety of Peng Shuai, a Grand Slam doubles champion who accused a former government official there of sexual assault, could result in cancellations of those events beyond 2022, the head of the women's professional tennis tour told The...

AFP

Djokovic says 'fully' supports WTA's China decision over Peng

World number one Novak Djokovic said he supports "fully" the Women's Tennis Association's decision to suspend its tournaments in China over concerns about the safety of female player Peng Shuai, who accused a top Communist Party official of sexual assault. "I support fully the WTA's stance because we don't have enough information about Peng Shuai and her well-being," he said on the sidelines of the David Cup in Madrid on Wednesday, adding her health was of the "utmost importance to the world of tennis". "I think the position of the WTA is very bold and very courageous," the Serbian player said. WTA Tour chairman Steve Simon on Wednesday announced the "immediate suspension" of all its tournaments in China, including Hong Kong.
UPI News

WTA suspends tournaments in China over Peng Shuai allegations

Dec. 1 (UPI) -- The Women's Tennis Association announced Wednesday that it won't hold tournaments in China in response to the country's handling of star Peng Shuai's sexual assault allegations. The suspension applies to tournaments held in Hong Kong, as well. Peng, a former world's No. 1 doubles player, accused...
Myhighplains.com

Women’s tennis tour suspends China events over Peng concerns

In the strongest public stand against China taken by a sports body, the head of the women’s professional tennis tour announced Wednesday that all WTA tournaments there would be suspended because of concerns about the safety of Peng Shuai, a Grand Slam doubles champion who accused a former government official of sexual assault.
CNN

The EU is finally putting its money where its mouth is on China

London (CNN) — The European Union has long been criticized for trying to have its cake and eat it when it comes to China. On one hand, it badly wants a strong economic relationship with its biggest partner for goods trade. On the other, it recognizes the Chinese government is a serial human rights offender and systemic rival.
ECONOMY
Benzinga

Elon Musk Comes Out Against Biden's Infrastructure Bill, Says China Needs To Realize Its Role As The 'Biggest Kid On The Block' As It Races Ahead Of US

Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) CEO Elon Musk appeared at The Wall Street Journal’s Annual CEO Council Monday evening where he was interviewed by Joanna Stern. Musk shared his opinion on the upcoming infrastructure bill along with the government and its role. He also touched on the tense relationship between the United States and China. Here are the key takeaways.
U.S. POLITICS
OilPrice.com

China Could Cause The Next Massive Crash In Oil Prices

Given the extreme disconnect between China’s huge economy-driven oil and gas needs and its minimal level of domestic oil and gas reserves, the country’s influence over oil prices has long been profound. As a result of this imbalance, China almost alone created the 2000-2014 commodities ‘supercycle’, characterized by consistently rising price trends for all commodities that are used in a booming manufacturing and infrastructure environment. This was a product largely of the 8 percent-plus annual GDP growth recorded by China over that period, with many spikes well above 10 percent and only a relatively short move down in economic growth at the onset of the Great Financial Crisis. Aside from huge quantities of imported oil and gas, this massive economic growth was fuelled by enormous debt piled up but then hidden away in various financial mechanisms that China believed it could simply pay off eventually through its rapid economic growth. Developments in the last week or so hint that both of these bubbles may be set to burst, taking the big bid in oil out of the market.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
