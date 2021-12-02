Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Miami Heat: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions
The Cleveland Cavaliers (12-10) play against the Miami Heat (9-9) at FTX Arena
Game Time: 7:30 PM EST on Wednesday December 1, 2021
Cleveland Cavaliers 111, Miami Heat 85 (Final)
Glass more than half-full department: Cavs might not only make the playoffs, they could, barring significant injury to Garland/Allen/Mobley, put themselves in position to have a chance in first-round series!!! – 1:02 AM
I asked Erik Spoelstra about Tyler Herro seeing a very different lengthy matchup tonight vs Cleveland:
Here’s what he said:
@5ReasonsSports
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Takeaways and postgame reaction, as life without Bam Adebayo for the Heat begins with a 26-point home loss to the Cavaliers miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… Adebayo spoke after the game about his injury and how he’ll approach the next six weeks – 11:18 PM
Kyle Lowry on this next stretch without Bam Adebayo:
“Adjust, adapt. That’s the big thing when you lose a guy like Bam.”
ICYMI: On the fallout of Bam Adebayo's injury and where the Heat go from here
The last time Cleveland won in Miami before tonight’s game was Jan 25, 2010, per @ESPNStatsInfo. The Cavaliers had lost 20 straight games there. – 10:26 PM
I asked Tyler Herro about the lengthy match-up he saw tonight
He mentions that they knew that coming in, and he took some tough shots:
“I gotta be better in that regard, which I will be next game.”
"Guys will have to step up. Not just bigs, but guards have to rebound." – Tyler Herro, on Life Without Bam for a little while.
Tyler Herro on finding out about Bam Adebayo’s injury:
“It was horrible. Anytime one of your brothers goes down, it’s never a good feeling.” – 10:14 PM
Bam Adebayo said he wants to watch film with KZ Okpala and Omer Yurtseven while sidelined. Cited how Udonis Haslem did the same when he was “thrown into the fire” as a rookie. – 10:12 PM
Bam Adebayo:
“I’m already ready for my 6 weeks to be over.”
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Bam Adebayo said he learned about the torn ligament in his thumb this morning. Called today “a downer.” – 10:08 PM
Bam Adebayo on finding out this morning that he would be sidelined for an extended time with a torn ligament in his right thumb:
“Today was a downer. But 4-6 weeks, can’t change nothing about it.” – 10:08 PM
Bam Adebayo: “I’m not the type of person to put out negative energy. I always think positive. But today was a downer.” – 10:08 PM
Bam Adebayo on the injury:
“It was rough. This is my first major injury of my NBA career. I didn’t expect that.”
Erik Spoelstra on KZ Okpala, “Defensively, he can do a lot of similar things to what we do with Bam…He had some good pockets of moments in this game and hopefully that’s something we can build on.”
For #Cavs: Love, 22pts in 21min off bench, 6-8 3ptFG, 6reb, 3asst, 2stl, blk; Allen, 19pts, 7-8FG, 5-5FT, 11reb, 5blk; Mobley, 17pts, 2-3 3ptFG, 11reb, 4asst, 4blk; Garland, 16pts, 4-8 3ptFG, team-hi 7asst; Stevens, 12pts, 5-7FG, 3reb, 2asst, 2blk; Rubio, 6pts, 6asst, 5reb, 2stl. pic.twitter.com/eyGNPSPcOD – 10:05 PM
Erik Spoelstra on Bam Adebayo going down possibly impacting tonight, “There is a human part of it. We all felt it was a punch to the gut.”
Aggressive #Cavs snap 20-gm skein on South Beach in style – demolish Heat, 111-85; CLE, 54%FG, 52% 3ptFG; hold MIA to 32% from 3pt, 12th straight foe sub-40%; reb: CLE, 52, MIA, 38; CLE, season-hi 14blk; Mobley, Allen, dbl-dbl’s; CLE, 21-23FT; haven’t won in MIA since 1/25/2010. pic.twitter.com/I2aiU7EjpR – 9:52 PM
Heat lacks answers without Adebayo, Butler in 111-85 loss to Cavaliers. sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… – 9:49 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
NEW: Life without Bam Adebayo begins with blowout loss to Cavaliers. Takeaways and details from the defeat miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… – 9:49 PM
#Cavs snap a 20-game losing streak in Miami 111-85. Mind boggling that last team to win there had @LeBron James and @Shaquille O’Neal. What a step. – 9:47 PM
Winderman’s view: No relief from Lowry, Robinson, plus other Heat-Cavaliers thoughts. sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… – 9:45 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
FINAL: Cavaliers 111, Heat 85. Miami’s most lopsided loss of the season. – 9:44 PM
The last time the #Cavs won a game in Miami? Jan. 25, 2010.
Until tonight. Cavs beat the Heat 111-85 in such a definitive manner. – 9:44 PM
🚨New Piece🚨
Five Takeaways from Heat’s Loss to Cleveland
@5ReasonsSports fivereasonssports.com/news/five-take… – 9:44 PM
Duncan Robinson 0 points, Kyle Lowry 7 points. Not even close to being enough without Butler or Adebayo and it won’t be enough in the playoffs with them either. – 9:43 PM
Heat (down 30 late) will be 13-9 after this home loss to Cleveland. 11 Eastern teams entered tonight over .500, so Miami – without Butler tonight – must weather Bam extended absence. Lowry 2 for 9 tonight, Duncan 0 for 7 as his struggles continue – 9:41 PM
Michael Malone postgame in Orlando: “You can’t play one quarter of defense and expect to win. We got lucky in Miami.” – 9:35 PM
This is two straight games now where the #Nuggets 2nd half defense has let them down. Even in the win vs. Miami, they allowed 68 in the 2nd half. Orlando shot 68 percent in the 2nd half tonight. So finishing what they start is the emphasis for Saturday at the Knicks. – 9:30 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Cavs outscoring the Heat 19-5 at the free-throw line. – 9:29 PM
#Cavs Evan Mobley was scoreless in the first half. He then scored 15 points in the third quarter alone and has a double-double with 10 rebounds.
He also has four assists and four blocks. Mobley isn’t just a stat sheet filler. He’s impacting the game on a nightly basis. – 9:23 PM
Last time the #Cavs won in Miami, LeBron, Shaq and Booby Gibson were in the starting lineup. Big Z, Andy and Jamario Moon came off the bench. Mo Williams and Delonte West were inactive. Cleveland won by a point — 92-91.
#Cavs up 24 tonight. Early 4Q. – 9:22 PM
If Duncan Robinson is done for the night, and he may be with Miami down big early in the fourth, his franchise-record streak of 69 consecutive games with a 3 will end.
His games played streak lives on, 169 and counting. – 9:20 PM
Heat Cavs after three quarters. pic.twitter.com/TRIk9o5pYA – 9:18 PM
12 minutes away! #LetEmKnow – 9:17 PM
Cavs 87, Heat 63 after three. Heat not very good without Butler or Adebayo. – 9:15 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
End of third quarter: Cavaliers 87, Heat 63. Bam Adebayo and Jimmy Butler are very important. – 9:15 PM
Duncan Robinson is 0 for 6 on 3’s tonight, 8 for his last 47 on 3’s at home (17%), 17 for 78 on 3’s at home this season (22%).
The only way to freedom is to keep shooting. – 9:13 PM
Dewayne Dedmon has a season-high 10 rebounds. Rest of Heat have nine. – 9:11 PM
Alvin Gentry and Tyronn Lue were both on Doc Rivers’ 2013-14 staff; both left in 2014. Gentry to Golden State, Lue to Cleveland.
Gentry praises Lue for his feel for the game and letting guys play.
“His work speaks for itself.” – 9:08 PM
Duncan Robinson now 0 for 7 from the field, 0 for 6 on threes. Rest of Heat 9 of 24 on 3s. So Strus enters for Robinson. – 9:06 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Duncan Robinson is 0 of 6 on threes tonight. He has made a three-pointer in 69 consecutive games, which is a franchise record. – 9:06 PM
#Cavs have nine blocks, which ties their season-high in blocks this season. Evan Mobley and Jarrett Allen each have four, while Isaac Okoro has one block. – 9:03 PM
Dedmon’s nine rebounds tie his season high. – 8:56 PM
It took a while but the Celtics have finally felt Tacko Fall’s absence. He could have fixed the net in a second. – 8:50 PM
First time Heat have trailed by at least 18 at halftime of consecutive home games since Games 3 and 4 of the 2014 NBA Finals vs. the Spurs.
It happened only one other time — the fifth and sixth games in franchise history, Nov. 23 and Nov. 30, 1988. – 8:49 PM
#Cavs completely overwhelming shorthanded Heat – looking to snap 20-gm skid in MIA – up, 61-43; CLE, 56%FG, 9-19 3ptFG; reb: CLE, 25, MIA, 14; CLE, 15asst on 22FGM; FB pts: CLE, 11, MIA, 0; Love, 17pts, 5-6 3ptFG, 4reb, 3asst; Garland, 13pts, 3-5 3ptFG; Allen, 13pts, 7reb, 3blk. pic.twitter.com/yQ8cmeHCY2 – 8:41 PM
Halftime reading: Bam Adebayo to miss 4-6 weeks with a thumb injury. What do the Heat do now?
Also worth noting: No Omer Yurtseven minutes in the first half. Spo opting instead to go with KZ Okpala in smaller lineups behind Dedmon.
The Heat need to sign someone. – 8:35 PM
Heat trailing the Cavs 61-46 at halftime. Tyler Herro has 15 in his start in Jimmy Butler’s place. Dewayne Dedmon on pace to play 30 minutes without Bam Adebayo. But Kyle Lowry is just 1 for 6. Heat are going to need much more from him over the next few weeks. – 8:34 PM
KZ Okpala really giving Miami something early
KZ Okpala really giving Miami something early
That pause before the pass to Herro was 100% something new from him
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Halftime: Cavaliers 61, Heat 43. Miami shooting 41.3 percent from the field and 6 of 20 on threes. Heat with just three free throws. Cleveland shooting 9 of 19 on threes. – 8:33 PM
Cavaliers 61, Heat 43 at half. Herro with 15, Lowry 13. Heat not very good without Butle and Adebayo. – 8:32 PM
Evan Mobley — now with 4 blocks in the FIRST HALF — came into the game tied for 8th in the NBA in blocks and now has as many swats (34) as personal fouls (34), the only player in the top 10 with that ratio. pic.twitter.com/0JQzDvxCfC – 8:32 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Kevin Love, who entered shooting 30.4 percent on threes this season, is 5 of 6 from deep tonight. – 8:31 PM
Kyle Lowry 1 of 6 for two points. Going to need more during the coming weeks. – 8:27 PM
Max Strus is like a modern-day Gabe Vincent.
Max Strus is like a modern-day Gabe Vincent. – 8:25 PM
Great stint from KZ Okpala
Herro-Strus-Caleb providing some real offense in different ways
The defenses continue to change and it’s making them uncomfortable – 8:23 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
KZ Okpala doing a nice job switching onto the Cavaliers’ guards and staying in front of them. Strus with 10 points off the Heat’s bench.
Miami has cut the deficit to seven. – 8:22 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
KZ Okpala about to enter the game. – 8:17 PM
KZ Okpala about to enter. – 8:17 PM
Tyler Herro initiating some incredible ball movement
These young guys are sparks
This group has something to it – 8:12 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Tyler Herro’s playmaking ability is important every night, but especially tonight. He’s up to five assists in 11 minutes. – 8:12 PM
I remember when #Cavs supposedly should have drafted Tyler Herro (and Rui Hachimura and Coby White and PJ Washington) instead of Darius Garland. – 8:09 PM
At the end of the first, #Cavs have a 31-16 lead over the Heat. A solid defensive effort from the Cavs across the board. Jarrett Allen has 7 pts, 3 blocks and 3 rebounds. Darius Garland has 8 pts and 3 assists.
Heat are struggling from the perimeter, as they shot 1-of-9 from 3. – 8:09 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
End of first quarter: Cavaliers 31, Heat 16. Miami shooting 7 of 25 from the field, including 1 of 9 on threes. – 8:08 PM
End of first
Heat 1 of 9 from three
A nightly post-first quarter tweet – 8:07 PM
Cavaliers 31, Heat 16 at end of one. Heat 7 of 25 from field, 1 of 9 on 3s. – 8:06 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Technical called on Kyle Lowry for arguing with an official from the bench. – 8:06 PM
Technical foul on Kyle Lowry while Lowry was seated on the Heat bench. – 8:05 PM
Cavs’ size is such that the Heat have to make outside shots. They’re 1 of 9 on 3s. – 8:03 PM
Brought the heat in November 🌶️
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
In the first non-Dedmon minutes tonight, the Heat went small with P.J. Tucker at center. – 7:58 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Cavaliers ahead 21-10. Heat shooting 4 of 17 from the field and 2 of 7 at the rim. – 7:56 PM
Heat burn second timeout with 4:01 left in opening period, down 21-10 to Cavs. – 7:56 PM
Miami staggering Herro early on
Using Kyle and him much like Jimmy and Bam last season – 7:55 PM
With Caleb Martin also to enter. – 7:54 PM
Gabe Vincent to play as first Heat reserve. – 7:54 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Heat opens 3 of 13 from the field and 2 of 6 at the rim against the Cavaliers’ size and length. Cleveland entered limiting opponents to the NBA’s second-worst shooting percentage around the rim. – 7:50 PM
The on-ball usage of Tyler Herro is going to skyrocket in this one
I’m intrigued to see how he plays with this unique match-up – 7:50 PM
Heat open 0 for 5 on 3s, not helpful when the opponent has a distinct height advantage. – 7:49 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Bam Adebayo sitting next to Udonis Haslem at the end of the Heat’s bench. – 7:48 PM
#Cavs Jarrett Allen with two blocks and then finishes on the other end with a nice dunk. – 7:47 PM
Okoro guarding Robinson
Herro’s attacking the Markkanen match-up with a quick and-1 – 7:44 PM
Duncan Robinson’s first foul . . . 19 seconds in. – 7:42 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Cavs will test the Heat’s offense without Adebayo and Butler tonight. Cleveland enters with the NBA’s sixth-best half-court defense. – 7:39 PM
It’s time to ball y’all #HEATRadio #HEATLive @Miami Heat @BallyHEAT @790TheTicket – 7:33 PM
Wrote about how the Heat replace Bam Adebayo over the next 4-6 weeks after thumb surgery and the impact his absence could have: es.pn/2ZKo6rz (ESPN+) – 7:17 PM
Tonight’s game is the 169th consecutive regular-season appearance for Duncan Robinson, the second-longest streak in the franchise’s 34 seasons. The record is 174 by Glen Rice, from 1992 to ’94. – 7:09 PM
Tonight’s start ties Duncan Robinson with Kevin Edwards for 24th on the Heat all-time list. – 7:08 PM
If Miami wins this game, it’s because they got a big PJ Tucker game
We know what Tyler can do, but this is an exploitable matchup for PJ if he knocks down the corner 3 on decent volume
15+ point night for him – 7:04 PM
Here’s what the Miami Hurricanes’ NIL savior plans to do next season for UM football players and his sensible point about what and where this program should be: miamiherald.com/sports/spt-col… – 7:03 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Without Adebayo and Butler, Heat starting Lowry, Herro, Robinson, Tucker and Dedmon tonight. – 7:02 PM
Dewayne Dedmon and Tyler Herro into the Heat starting lineup, alongside Kyle Lowry, Duncan Robinson and P.J. Tucker. – 7:01 PM
Kristaps Porzingis is active and available for the Mavs tonight in their game at the New Orleans Pelicans (7p, BSSW). He came out of Monday night’s game vs Cleveland with a sprained right ankle in the final seconds of the 3rd quarter – 6:49 PM
The Mavericks say Kristaps Porzingis (right ankle sprain) is available to play tonight against New Orleans after sustaining the injury in the previous game against Cleveland. – 6:37 PM
Omer Yurtseven currently getting the pregame workout slot with Malik Allen typically taken by Bam Adebayo. – 6:29 PM
Initial impressions are that Jimmy Butler also will miss the Friday-Saturday road games in Indiana and Milwaukee. – 6:28 PM
NEW: Breaking down what Bam Adebayo's injury means for the Miami Heat, what they can do to replace him in the short-term and what it means for their playoff position going forward.
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Erik Spoelstra on Bam Adebayo’s injury: “I feel for him because I know how important the game is to him, competition, the opportunity with this team, where we are right now.”
The Heat will be without both Adebayo and Jimmy Butler tonight vs. Cavs.
miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… – 6:18 PM
Shandel Richardson @ShandelRich
Spolestra says Heat have to push through Bam Adebayo injury #miamiheat si.com/nba/heat/miami… – 5:54 PM
Well at least we get the Tyler Herro game tonight
No Jimmy Butler – 5:53 PM
The Heat say Tyler Herro (illness) will play against Cleveland but Jimmy Butler (tail bone) has been ruled out.
More NBA from me: marcstein.Substack.com
More NBA from me: marcstein.Substack.com – 5:53 PM
So it’s looking like Lowry and Herro or bust tonight vs. Cavs, although a few Robinson 3-pointers certainly would help. – 5:52 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Erik Spoelstra said there’s no update on Markieff Morris, who will miss his 12th straight game tonight with whiplash. – 5:51 PM
Spo: “[Yurtseven] has been doing his part, so has KZ [Okpala]. Both of them have been fully immersed in the Miami Heat player development program. They’ve done everything we’ve asked for them… Either one or both will be called on now. I think they’re ready.” – 5:51 PM
#CLEvsMIA INJURY UPDATE: Tyler Herro (illness) and Dewayne Dedmon (knee) will both play in tonight’s game vs the Cavs.
Jimmy Butler (tail bone) has been ruled out. – 5:51 PM
Jimmy Butler sitting out again tonight. Tyler Herro will play. – 5:49 PM
With TNT dumping Heat vs the disappointing Pacers on Dec. 21, Heat’s only national TV game (not counting NBA TV) in next 2 months is Dec. 8 vs. Bucks on ESPN. Wizards-Nets replaced Heat-Pacers on TNT schedule…. Heat has 5 national TV games after Jan., including Raptors Feb. 3 – 5:46 PM
The Pacers’ only scheduled appearance on national TV (TNT or ESPN/ABC) for the 2021-22 season has been dropped.
TNT will air Wizards-Nets on Dec. 21 instead of Pacers-Heat. – 5:43 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
The NBA announces that the Heat’s Dec. 21 home game vs. Pacers has been dropped from the TNT schedule. Replaced by Wizards-Nets. – 5:40 PM
The NBA has dropped Dec. 21 Pacers at Heat from its TNT schedule, replaced by Wizards-Nets. – 5:37 PM
Wizards at Nets on Dec. 21 now moves to TNT. Pacers at Heat dropped. – 5:34 PM
The Wizards-Nets game on Tuesday, December 21 will now be televised by TNT. The network has decided to drop Pacers-Heat. – 5:34 PM
For Dec. 21, TNT will broadcast the Wizards-Nets game and have dropped the Pacers-Heat game – 5:32 PM
When many were chanting the need for a backup point guard on this Heat team, I felt front-court depth was next up
Backcourt needs stuck out cause they were using guards to plug the lack of big men
And here we are – 5:12 PM
If you are planning to attend tonight‘s Heat game, plan to arrive early. The Art Basel traffic is horrendous. – 5:06 PM
New on InStreetClothes.com: Understanding Bam Adebayo’s Thumb Injury: instreetclothes.com/2021/12/01/und… – 4:07 PM
Heat’s Bam Adebayo expected to miss 4-6 weeks following thumb surgery nba.nbcsports.com/2021/12/01/hea… – 3:59 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
A look at how fast others recovered from a torn UCL of the thumb and where the Heat goes from here with Bam Adebayo expected to miss approximately six weeks miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… – 3:58 PM
I’ll be covering the game from the arena tonight vs Cleveland
4-0 so far this season
Let’s see if that stands with all the injuries lol – 3:51 PM
This would be a good time for Markieff Morris to get closer to a return – 3:42 PM
Here’s the play during Heat-Nuggets where Bam Adebayo injured his right thumb. He goes up for a pass and slams his hand against Jeff Green’s. You can see him clutching his hand after. He later entered the fourth quarter with his right hand taped. pic.twitter.com/KSWhm4JgBk – 3:40 PM
Seeing a lot of guys names on and off the roster floating around here about this next stretch for Miami
But I’m not opposed to some UD
He brings a general energy spark and probably is trusted more than other options
Many things will be tried tho – 3:38 PM
The fact that Miami kicks off their stretch with no bigs against a team with a 7 foot starting small forward is great timing – 3:31 PM
Shandel Richardson @ShandelRich
Tough break for Bam Adebayo #miamiheat si.com/nba/heat/miami… – 3:30 PM
It’s going to be real interesting how Miami attacks the front-court usage with no Bam and no Morris
From a short term sense, Dedmon is questionable tonight
Herro might be the 5 in some lineups – 3:27 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Some breaking Heat news: Bam Adebayo to undergo thumb surgery, expected to miss approximately six weeks miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… – 3:23 PM
Here’s Bam Adebayo saying he was “alright” when asked about grabbing at his right hand during Monday’s loss to the Nuggets. pic.twitter.com/th5nOTF3p4 – 3:23 PM
ESPN Sources: The expected timeline on a return for Miami’s Bam Adebayo with looming thumb surgery: four-to-six weeks. – 3:21 PM
Thumb surgery for Heat’s Bam Adebayo, expected out approximately six weeks. sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… – 3:17 PM
Re: Bam Adebayo: The average time lost for in-season surgery to repair a torn UCL of the thumb is 26 games (~7 weeks). Chris Paul and Marcus Smart returned to the quickest, missing 39 days (14 games) and 44 days (15 games), respectively. – 3:17 PM
Some really unfortunate news about Bam Adebayo
A lot of weight is going to be put on Miami’s top guys especially defensively
Dewayne Dedmon is going to have a lot on his plate
But him getting that extra rest isn’t terrible
This is going to be a big test for Miami – 3:15 PM
Bam Adebayo tore a ligament in his right thumb and will have surgery this weekend, the Heat announced.
A timetable for his return will be given post-surgery. pic.twitter.com/xSIuYa9f63 – 3:15 PM
So to recap: the Heat lost a second-round pick and Bam Adebayo for six weeks today. Suppppper solid. – 3:10 PM
The Heat announce that Bam Adebayo will require surgery and is out indefinitely after sustaining a torn ulnar collateral ligament in his right thumb.
Bam Adebayo has suffered a torn UCL in his right thumb and will undergo surgery this weekend, the Heat announce. No timetable has been issued yet. – 3:03 PM
Vincent Goodwill @VinceGoodwill
Heat announce that Bam Adebayo suffered a torn Ulnar Collateral Ligament in his right thumb during Monday’s game vs Denver and will undergo surgery this weekend.A timetable on his return will be provided post-surgery. – 3:01 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Per Heat: Bam Adebayo suffered a torn Ulnar Collateral Ligament in his right thumb during Monday’s game vs Denver and will undergo surgery this weekend.
A timetable on his return will be provided post-surgery. – 3:01 PM
Heat just announced that Bam Adebayo tore a ligament in his right thumb and will have surgery this weekend.
No timetable for his return yet. – 3:01 PM
Heat star Bam Adebayo has suffered a torn UCL in right thumb and will undergo surgery, team says. – 3:00 PM
Bam Adebayo needs thumb surgery. Out indefinitely. – 3:00 PM
Heat say Bam Adebayo suffered a torn Ulnar Collateral Ligament in his right thumb during Monday’s game vs Denver and will undergo surgery this weekend.
A timetable on his return will be provided post-surgery. – 3:00 PM
Per Heat: Bam Adebayo suffered a torn Ulnar Collateral Ligament in his right thumb during Monday’s game vs Denver and will undergo surgery this weekend. A timetable on his return will be provided post-surgery. – 3:00 PM
INJURY UPDATE: Bam Adebayo suffered a torn Ulnar Collateral Ligament in his right thumb during Monday’s game vs Denver and will undergo surgery this weekend.
A timetable on his return will be provided post-surgery. – 3:00 PM
Shandel Richardson @ShandelRich
Vitals for Cavs at Heat #miamiheat si.com/nba/heat/miami… – 2:43 PM
NBA imposes penalties on Bulls, Heat for early free agent discussions sportando.basketball/en/nba-imposes… – 2:06 PM
21 games behind us.
As we prep for Game 22 (tonight vs Cleveland) @CoupNBA breaks down where the squad stands at the quarter mile mark of the season – 2:00 PM
Heat stripped of draft pick over timing of agreement with Kyle Lowry; Heat, “We disagree.” sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… – 1:58 PM
ASK IRA: Are expectations reasonable with the Heat’s Bam Adebayo? sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… – 1:58 PM
Heat in boosted position when it comes to COVID concerns, as the NBA deals with breakthrough cases. sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… – 1:57 PM
NEW: Here’s what Miami Hurricanes’ NIL savior plans to do next season for UM football players. And his good suggestion on how UM should do things differently with football: miamiherald.com/sports/spt-col… – 1:46 PM
Bulls, Heat each docked second-round pick for early free-agent discussions with Lonzo Ball, Kyle Lowry
https://t.co/pw315OXRuo pic.twitter.com/zzm6Yn16DG – 1:32 PM
Comments / 0