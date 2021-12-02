Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Miami Heat: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Cleveland Cavaliers (12-10) play against the Miami Heat (9-9) at FTX Arena

Game Time: 7:30 PM EST on Wednesday December 1, 2021

Cleveland Cavaliers 111, Miami Heat 85 (Final)

What’s the buzz on Twitter?

Chad Ford @chadfordinsider

Top Rookies on Wed

Evan Mobley, 17 pts, 11 reb, 4 ast, 1 stl, 4 blk, 2-3 3P

Davion Mitchell, 20 pts, 3 reb, 2 ast, 2 stl

Franz Wagner, 15 pts, 3 reb, 5 ast, 3 stl, 1 blk

Jeremiah Robinson-Earl 12 pts, 9 reb, 4 ast, 1 stl

Brandon Boston Jr 13 pts, 3 reb, 1 ast, 1 stl, 2 blk – 1:26 AM

Rick Noland @RickNoland

Glass more than half-full department: Cavs might not only make the playoffs, they could, barring significant injury to Garland/Allen/Mobley, put themselves in position to have a chance in first-round series!!! – 1:02 AM

Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305

I asked Erik Spoelstra about Tyler Herro seeing a very different lengthy matchup tonight vs Cleveland:

Here’s what he said:

@5ReasonsSports pic.twitter.com/Ws1tPUZqIh – 11:55 PM

Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang

Takeaways and postgame reaction, as life without Bam Adebayo for the Heat begins with a 26-point home loss to the Cavaliers miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… Adebayo spoke after the game about his injury and how he’ll approach the next six weeks – 11:18 PM

Sean Grande @SeanGrandePBP

11 of Jayson Tatum’s 26 came in the 4th quarter tonight. He’s four behind DeMar DeRozan for the league lead…

NBA LEADERS – 4th QUARTER POINTS

1. DeRozan, Chi 147

2. TATUM, BOS 143

3. LaVine, Chi 136

4. George, LAC 120

5. Herro, Mia 119 – 11:06 PM

Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305

Kyle Lowry on this next stretch without Bam Adebayo:

“Adjust, adapt. That’s the big thing when you lose a guy like Bam.”

@5ReasonsSports – 10:47 PM

Wes Goldberg @wcgoldberg

ICYMI: On the fallout of Bam Adebayo’s injury and where the Heat go from here wesgoldberg.substack.com/p/bam-adebayo-… – 10:30 PM

Cleveland Cavaliers @cavs

Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps

The last time Cleveland won in Miami before tonight’s game was Jan 25, 2010, per @ESPNStatsInfo. The Cavaliers had lost 20 straight games there. – 10:26 PM

Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305

I asked Tyler Herro about the lengthy match-up he saw tonight

He mentions that they knew that coming in, and he took some tough shots:

“I gotta be better in that regard, which I will be next game.”

@5ReasonsSports – 10:17 PM

Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds

“Guys will have to step up. Not just bigs, but guards have to rebound.” – Tyler Herro, on Life Without Bam for a little while. pic.twitter.com/Jd3UXVO2lK – 10:15 PM

Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305

Tyler Herro on finding out about Bam Adebayo’s injury:

“It was horrible. Anytime one of your brothers goes down, it’s never a good feeling.” – 10:14 PM

Wes Goldberg @wcgoldberg

Bam Adebayo said he wants to watch film with KZ Okpala and Omer Yurtseven while sidelined. Cited how Udonis Haslem did the same when he was “thrown into the fire” as a rookie. – 10:12 PM

Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305

Bam Adebayo:

“I’m already ready for my 6 weeks to be over.”

@5ReasonsSports – 10:10 PM

Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang

Bam Adebayo said he learned about the torn ligament in his thumb this morning. Called today “a downer.” – 10:08 PM

Wes Goldberg @wcgoldberg

Bam Adebayo on finding out this morning that he would be sidelined for an extended time with a torn ligament in his right thumb:

“Today was a downer. But 4-6 weeks, can’t change nothing about it.” – 10:08 PM

Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305

Bam Adebayo: “I’m not the type of person to put out negative energy. I always think positive. But today was a downer.” – 10:08 PM

Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305

Bam Adebayo on the injury:

“It was rough. This is my first major injury of my NBA career. I didn’t expect that.”

@5ReasonsSports – 10:07 PM

Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305

Erik Spoelstra on KZ Okpala, “Defensively, he can do a lot of similar things to what we do with Bam…He had some good pockets of moments in this game and hopefully that’s something we can build on.”

@5ReasonsSports – 10:07 PM

Joe Gabriele @CavsJoeG

For #Cavs: Love, 22pts in 21min off bench, 6-8 3ptFG, 6reb, 3asst, 2stl, blk; Allen, 19pts, 7-8FG, 5-5FT, 11reb, 5blk; Mobley, 17pts, 2-3 3ptFG, 11reb, 4asst, 4blk; Garland, 16pts, 4-8 3ptFG, team-hi 7asst; Stevens, 12pts, 5-7FG, 3reb, 2asst, 2blk; Rubio, 6pts, 6asst, 5reb, 2stl. pic.twitter.com/eyGNPSPcOD – 10:05 PM

Cleveland Cavaliers @cavs

Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305

Erik Spoelstra on Bam Adebayo going down possibly impacting tonight, “There is a human part of it. We all felt it was a punch to the gut.”

@5ReasonsSports – 10:02 PM

Joe Gabriele @CavsJoeG

Aggressive #Cavs snap 20-gm skein on South Beach in style – demolish Heat, 111-85; CLE, 54%FG, 52% 3ptFG; hold MIA to 32% from 3pt, 12th straight foe sub-40%; reb: CLE, 52, MIA, 38; CLE, season-hi 14blk; Mobley, Allen, dbl-dbl’s; CLE, 21-23FT; haven’t won in MIA since 1/25/2010. pic.twitter.com/I2aiU7EjpR – 9:52 PM

Cleveland Cavaliers @cavs

Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat

Heat lacks answers without Adebayo, Butler in 111-85 loss to Cavaliers. sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… – 9:49 PM

Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang

NEW: Life without Bam Adebayo begins with blowout loss to Cavaliers. Takeaways and details from the defeat miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… – 9:49 PM

Miami Heat @MiamiHEAT

Marla Ridenour @MRidenourABJ

#Cavs snap a 20-game losing streak in Miami 111-85. Mind boggling that last team to win there had @LeBron James and @Shaquille O’Neal. What a step. – 9:47 PM

Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat

Winderman’s view: No relief from Lowry, Robinson, plus other Heat-Cavaliers thoughts. sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… – 9:45 PM

Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang

FINAL: Cavaliers 111, Heat 85. Miami’s most lopsided loss of the season. – 9:44 PM

Kelsey Russo @kelseyyrusso

The last time the #Cavs won a game in Miami? Jan. 25, 2010.

Until tonight. Cavs beat the Heat 111-85 in such a definitive manner. – 9:44 PM

Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305

🚨New Piece🚨

Five Takeaways from Heat’s Loss to Cleveland

⁦@5ReasonsSports⁩ fivereasonssports.com/news/five-take… – 9:44 PM

Surya Fernandez @SuryaHeatNBA

Duncan Robinson 0 points, Kyle Lowry 7 points. Not even close to being enough without Butler or Adebayo and it won’t be enough in the playoffs with them either. – 9:43 PM

Barry Jackson @flasportsbuzz

Heat (down 30 late) will be 13-9 after this home loss to Cleveland. 11 Eastern teams entered tonight over .500, so Miami – without Butler tonight – must weather Bam extended absence. Lowry 2 for 9 tonight, Duncan 0 for 7 as his struggles continue – 9:41 PM

Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind

Michael Malone postgame in Orlando: “You can’t play one quarter of defense and expect to win. We got lucky in Miami.” – 9:35 PM

Chris Dempsey @chrisadempsey

This is two straight games now where the #Nuggets 2nd half defense has let them down. Even in the win vs. Miami, they allowed 68 in the 2nd half. Orlando shot 68 percent in the 2nd half tonight. So finishing what they start is the emphasis for Saturday at the Knicks. – 9:30 PM

Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang

Cavs outscoring the Heat 19-5 at the free-throw line. – 9:29 PM

Kelsey Russo @kelseyyrusso

#Cavs Evan Mobley was scoreless in the first half. He then scored 15 points in the third quarter alone and has a double-double with 10 rebounds.

He also has four assists and four blocks. Mobley isn’t just a stat sheet filler. He’s impacting the game on a nightly basis. – 9:23 PM

Joe Gabriele @CavsJoeG

Last time the #Cavs won in Miami, LeBron, Shaq and Booby Gibson were in the starting lineup. Big Z, Andy and Jamario Moon came off the bench. Mo Williams and Delonte West were inactive. Cleveland won by a point — 92-91.

#Cavs up 24 tonight. Early 4Q. – 9:22 PM

Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds

If Duncan Robinson is done for the night, and he may be with Miami down big early in the fourth, his franchise-record streak of 69 consecutive games with a 3 will end.

His games played streak lives on, 169 and counting. – 9:20 PM

Wes Goldberg @wcgoldberg

Heat Cavs after three quarters. pic.twitter.com/TRIk9o5pYA – 9:18 PM

Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat

Cavs 87, Heat 63 after three. Heat not very good without Butler or Adebayo. – 9:15 PM

Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang

End of third quarter: Cavaliers 87, Heat 63. Bam Adebayo and Jimmy Butler are very important. – 9:15 PM

Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds

Duncan Robinson is 0 for 6 on 3’s tonight, 8 for his last 47 on 3’s at home (17%), 17 for 78 on 3’s at home this season (22%).

The only way to freedom is to keep shooting. – 9:13 PM

Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat

Dewayne Dedmon has a season-high 10 rebounds. Rest of Heat have nine. – 9:11 PM

Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU

Alvin Gentry and Tyronn Lue were both on Doc Rivers’ 2013-14 staff; both left in 2014. Gentry to Golden State, Lue to Cleveland.

Gentry praises Lue for his feel for the game and letting guys play.

“His work speaks for itself.” – 9:08 PM

Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat

Duncan Robinson now 0 for 7 from the field, 0 for 6 on threes. Rest of Heat 9 of 24 on 3s. So Strus enters for Robinson. – 9:06 PM

Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang

Duncan Robinson is 0 of 6 on threes tonight. He has made a three-pointer in 69 consecutive games, which is a franchise record. – 9:06 PM

Kelsey Russo @kelseyyrusso

#Cavs have nine blocks, which ties their season-high in blocks this season. Evan Mobley and Jarrett Allen each have four, while Isaac Okoro has one block. – 9:03 PM

Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat

Dedmon’s nine rebounds tie his season high. – 8:56 PM

Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA

It took a while but the Celtics have finally felt Tacko Fall’s absence. He could have fixed the net in a second. – 8:50 PM

Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds

First time Heat have trailed by at least 18 at halftime of consecutive home games since Games 3 and 4 of the 2014 NBA Finals vs. the Spurs.

It happened only one other time — the fifth and sixth games in franchise history, Nov. 23 and Nov. 30, 1988. – 8:49 PM

Joe Gabriele @CavsJoeG

#Cavs completely overwhelming shorthanded Heat – looking to snap 20-gm skid in MIA – up, 61-43; CLE, 56%FG, 9-19 3ptFG; reb: CLE, 25, MIA, 14; CLE, 15asst on 22FGM; FB pts: CLE, 11, MIA, 0; Love, 17pts, 5-6 3ptFG, 4reb, 3asst; Garland, 13pts, 3-5 3ptFG; Allen, 13pts, 7reb, 3blk. pic.twitter.com/yQ8cmeHCY2 – 8:41 PM

Wes Goldberg @wcgoldberg

Halftime reading: Bam Adebayo to miss 4-6 weeks with a thumb injury. What do the Heat do now? wesgoldberg.substack.com/p/bam-adebayo-… – 8:37 PM

Wes Goldberg @wcgoldberg

Also worth noting: No Omer Yurtseven minutes in the first half. Spo opting instead to go with KZ Okpala in smaller lineups behind Dedmon.

The Heat need to sign someone. – 8:35 PM

Wes Goldberg @wcgoldberg

Heat trailing the Cavs 61-46 at halftime. Tyler Herro has 15 in his start in Jimmy Butler’s place. Dewayne Dedmon on pace to play 30 minutes without Bam Adebayo. But Kyle Lowry is just 1 for 6. Heat are going to need much more from him over the next few weeks. – 8:34 PM

Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305

KZ Okpala really giving Miami something early

That pause before the pass to Herro was 100% something new from him – 8:33 PM

Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang

Halftime: Cavaliers 61, Heat 43. Miami shooting 41.3 percent from the field and 6 of 20 on threes. Heat with just three free throws. Cleveland shooting 9 of 19 on threes. – 8:33 PM

Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat

Cavaliers 61, Heat 43 at half. Herro with 15, Lowry 13. Heat not very good without Butle and Adebayo. – 8:32 PM

Kelsey Russo @kelseyyrusso

Kevin Love continues to stretch the floor for the #Cavs and nail 3s. He’s shooting 5-of-6 from 3 at the end of the first half. He has 17 points. – 8:32 PM

Joe Gabriele @CavsJoeG

Evan Mobley — now with 4 blocks in the FIRST HALF — came into the game tied for 8th in the NBA in blocks and now has as many swats (34) as personal fouls (34), the only player in the top 10 with that ratio. pic.twitter.com/0JQzDvxCfC – 8:32 PM

Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang

Kevin Love, who entered shooting 30.4 percent on threes this season, is 5 of 6 from deep tonight. – 8:31 PM

Michael Gallagher @MikeSGallagher

A very efficiency Kevin night.

Kevin Porter Jr. 10 points in 10 minutes (3/6 FG, 3 3s).

Kevin Love 14 points in 10 minutes (4/5 FG, 4 3s).

Kevin Huerter 17 points in 22 minutes (7/9 FG, 3 3s). – 8:30 PM

Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat

Kyle Lowry 1 of 6 for two points. Going to need more during the coming weeks. – 8:27 PM

Miami Heat @MiamiHEAT

hey guys Max has 13 points in this quarter 👀 pic.twitter.com/yff8rnMbfB – 8:26 PM

Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat

Max Strus is like a modern-day Gabe Vincent. – 8:25 PM

Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305

Great stint from KZ Okpala

Herro-Strus-Caleb providing some real offense in different ways

The defenses continue to change and it’s making them uncomfortable – 8:23 PM

Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang

KZ Okpala doing a nice job switching onto the Cavaliers’ guards and staying in front of them. Strus with 10 points off the Heat’s bench.

Miami has cut the deficit to seven. – 8:22 PM

Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang

KZ Okpala about to enter the game. – 8:17 PM

Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat

KZ Okpala about to enter. – 8:17 PM

Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305

Tyler Herro initiating some incredible ball movement

These young guys are sparks

This group has something to it – 8:12 PM

Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang

Tyler Herro’s playmaking ability is important every night, but especially tonight. He’s up to five assists in 11 minutes. – 8:12 PM

Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor

I remember when #Cavs supposedly should have drafted Tyler Herro (and Rui Hachimura and Coby White and PJ Washington) instead of Darius Garland. – 8:09 PM

Kelsey Russo @kelseyyrusso

At the end of the first, #Cavs have a 31-16 lead over the Heat. A solid defensive effort from the Cavs across the board. Jarrett Allen has 7 pts, 3 blocks and 3 rebounds. Darius Garland has 8 pts and 3 assists.

Heat are struggling from the perimeter, as they shot 1-of-9 from 3. – 8:09 PM

Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang

End of first quarter: Cavaliers 31, Heat 16. Miami shooting 7 of 25 from the field, including 1 of 9 on threes. – 8:08 PM

Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305

End of first

Heat 1 of 9 from three

A nightly post-first quarter tweet – 8:07 PM

Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat

Cavaliers 31, Heat 16 at end of one. Heat 7 of 25 from field, 1 of 9 on 3s. – 8:06 PM

Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang

Technical called on Kyle Lowry for arguing with an official from the bench. – 8:06 PM

Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat

Technical foul on Kyle Lowry while Lowry was seated on the Heat bench. – 8:05 PM

Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat

Cavs’ size is such that the Heat have to make outside shots. They’re 1 of 9 on 3s. – 8:03 PM

Golden State Warriors @warriors

Brought the heat in November 🌶️

@Wingstop || Hot Plays of the Month pic.twitter.com/URoeGbVjzl – 8:01 PM

Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang

In the first non-Dedmon minutes tonight, the Heat went small with P.J. Tucker at center. – 7:58 PM

Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang

Cavaliers ahead 21-10. Heat shooting 4 of 17 from the field and 2 of 7 at the rim. – 7:56 PM

Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat

Heat burn second timeout with 4:01 left in opening period, down 21-10 to Cavs. – 7:56 PM

Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305

Miami staggering Herro early on

Using Kyle and him much like Jimmy and Bam last season – 7:55 PM

Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat

With Caleb Martin also to enter. – 7:54 PM

Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat

Gabe Vincent to play as first Heat reserve. – 7:54 PM

Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang

Heat opens 3 of 13 from the field and 2 of 6 at the rim against the Cavaliers’ size and length. Cleveland entered limiting opponents to the NBA’s second-worst shooting percentage around the rim. – 7:50 PM

Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305

The on-ball usage of Tyler Herro is going to skyrocket in this one

I’m intrigued to see how he plays with this unique match-up – 7:50 PM

Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat

Heat open 0 for 5 on 3s, not helpful when the opponent has a distinct height advantage. – 7:49 PM

Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang

Bam Adebayo sitting next to Udonis Haslem at the end of the Heat’s bench. – 7:48 PM

Kelsey Russo @kelseyyrusso

#Cavs Jarrett Allen with two blocks and then finishes on the other end with a nice dunk. – 7:47 PM

Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305

Okoro guarding Robinson

Herro’s attacking the Markkanen match-up with a quick and-1 – 7:44 PM

Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat

Duncan Robinson’s first foul . . . 19 seconds in. – 7:42 PM

Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang

Cavs will test the Heat’s offense without Adebayo and Butler tonight. Cleveland enters with the NBA’s sixth-best half-court defense. – 7:39 PM

Jason Jackson @TheJaxShow

It’s time to ball y’all #HEATRadio #HEATLive @Miami Heat @BallyHEAT @790TheTicket – 7:33 PM

One more at home before we hit the road. pic.twitter.com/Ns4mEO3Rin – 7:30 PM

Kevin Pelton @kpelton

Wrote about how the Heat replace Bam Adebayo over the next 4-6 weeks after thumb surgery and the impact his absence could have: es.pn/2ZKo6rz (ESPN+) – 7:17 PM

Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat

Tonight’s game is the 169th consecutive regular-season appearance for Duncan Robinson, the second-longest streak in the franchise’s 34 seasons. The record is 174 by Glen Rice, from 1992 to ’94. – 7:09 PM

Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat

Tonight’s start ties Duncan Robinson with Kevin Edwards for 24th on the Heat all-time list. – 7:08 PM

Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305

If Miami wins this game, it’s because they got a big PJ Tucker game

We know what Tyler can do, but this is an exploitable matchup for PJ if he knocks down the corner 3 on decent volume

15+ point night for him – 7:04 PM

Here’s what the Miami Hurricanes’ NIL savior plans to do next season for UM football players and his sensible point about what and where this program should be: miamiherald.com/sports/spt-col… – 7:03 PM

Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang

Without Adebayo and Butler, Heat starting Lowry, Herro, Robinson, Tucker and Dedmon tonight. – 7:02 PM

Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat

Dewayne Dedmon and Tyler Herro into the Heat starting lineup, alongside Kyle Lowry, Duncan Robinson and P.J. Tucker. – 7:01 PM

Mark Followill @MFollowill

Kristaps Porzingis is active and available for the Mavs tonight in their game at the New Orleans Pelicans (7p, BSSW). He came out of Monday night’s game vs Cleveland with a sprained right ankle in the final seconds of the 3rd quarter – 6:49 PM

Miami Heat @MiamiHEAT

Marc Stein @TheSteinLine

The Mavericks say Kristaps Porzingis (right ankle sprain) is available to play tonight against New Orleans after sustaining the injury in the previous game against Cleveland. – 6:37 PM

Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat

Omer Yurtseven currently getting the pregame workout slot with Malik Allen typically taken by Bam Adebayo. – 6:29 PM

Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat

Initial impressions are that Jimmy Butler also will miss the Friday-Saturday road games in Indiana and Milwaukee. – 6:28 PM

Wes Goldberg @wcgoldberg

NEW: Breaking down what Bam Adebayo’s injury means for the Miami Heat, what they can do to replace him in the short-term and what it means for their playoff position going forward. wesgoldberg.substack.com/p/bam-adebayo-… – 6:24 PM

Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305

Warm-ups

Jarrett Allen and Darius Garland on one side

The summer league duo on the other, Max Strus and Omer Yurtseven pic.twitter.com/RoPSyWhwxT – 6:20 PM

Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang

Erik Spoelstra on Bam Adebayo’s injury: “I feel for him because I know how important the game is to him, competition, the opportunity with this team, where we are right now.”

The Heat will be without both Adebayo and Jimmy Butler tonight vs. Cavs.

miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… – 6:18 PM

Shandel Richardson @ShandelRich

Spolestra says Heat have to push through Bam Adebayo injury #miamiheat si.com/nba/heat/miami… – 5:54 PM

Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305

Well at least we get the Tyler Herro game tonight

No Jimmy Butler – 5:53 PM

Marc Stein @TheSteinLine

The Heat say Tyler Herro (illness) will play against Cleveland but Jimmy Butler (tail bone) has been ruled out.

More NBA from me: marcstein.Substack.com – 5:53 PM

Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat

So it’s looking like Lowry and Herro or bust tonight vs. Cavs, although a few Robinson 3-pointers certainly would help. – 5:52 PM

Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang

Erik Spoelstra said there’s no update on Markieff Morris, who will miss his 12th straight game tonight with whiplash. – 5:51 PM

Wes Goldberg @wcgoldberg

Spo: “[Yurtseven] has been doing his part, so has KZ [Okpala]. Both of them have been fully immersed in the Miami Heat player development program. They’ve done everything we’ve asked for them… Either one or both will be called on now. I think they’re ready.” – 5:51 PM

Miami Heat @MiamiHEAT

#CLEvsMIA INJURY UPDATE: Tyler Herro (illness) and Dewayne Dedmon (knee) will both play in tonight’s game vs the Cavs.

Jimmy Butler (tail bone) has been ruled out. – 5:51 PM

Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds

Jimmy Butler sitting out again tonight. Tyler Herro will play. – 5:49 PM

Barry Jackson @flasportsbuzz

With TNT dumping Heat vs the disappointing Pacers on Dec. 21, Heat’s only national TV game (not counting NBA TV) in next 2 months is Dec. 8 vs. Bucks on ESPN. Wizards-Nets replaced Heat-Pacers on TNT schedule…. Heat has 5 national TV games after Jan., including Raptors Feb. 3 – 5:46 PM

Scott Agness @ScottAgness

The Pacers’ only scheduled appearance on national TV (TNT or ESPN/ABC) for the 2021-22 season has been dropped.

TNT will air Wizards-Nets on Dec. 21 instead of Pacers-Heat. – 5:43 PM

Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang

The NBA announces that the Heat’s Dec. 21 home game vs. Pacers has been dropped from the TNT schedule. Replaced by Wizards-Nets. – 5:40 PM

Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat

The NBA has dropped Dec. 21 Pacers at Heat from its TNT schedule, replaced by Wizards-Nets. – 5:37 PM

Brian Mahoney @briancmahoney

Wizards at Nets on Dec. 21 now moves to TNT. Pacers at Heat dropped. – 5:34 PM

JD Shaw @JShawNBA

The Wizards-Nets game on Tuesday, December 21 will now be televised by TNT. The network has decided to drop Pacers-Heat. – 5:34 PM

Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina

For Dec. 21, TNT will broadcast the Wizards-Nets game and have dropped the Pacers-Heat game – 5:32 PM

Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305

When many were chanting the need for a backup point guard on this Heat team, I felt front-court depth was next up

Backcourt needs stuck out cause they were using guards to plug the lack of big men

And here we are – 5:12 PM

Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat

If you are planning to attend tonight‘s Heat game, plan to arrive early. The Art Basel traffic is horrendous. – 5:06 PM

The Ringer @ringernba

🏀 The Suns win their 17th straight game

🏀 Nets and Knicks rotation changes

🏀 How MPJ’s injury impacts Denver

🏀 Tampering punishment for the Bulls and Heat

‘Group Chat’ with @Justin Verrier, @Rob Mahoney, and @BigWos: open.spotify.com/episode/3riRQB… – 4:39 PM

Jeff Stotts @InStreetClothes

New on InStreetClothes.com: Understanding Bam Adebayo’s Thumb Injury: instreetclothes.com/2021/12/01/und… – 4:07 PM

Kurt Helin @basketballtalk

Heat’s Bam Adebayo expected to miss 4-6 weeks following thumb surgery nba.nbcsports.com/2021/12/01/hea… – 3:59 PM

Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang

A look at how fast others recovered from a torn UCL of the thumb and where the Heat goes from here with Bam Adebayo expected to miss approximately six weeks miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… – 3:58 PM

Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305

I’ll be covering the game from the arena tonight vs Cleveland

4-0 so far this season

Let’s see if that stands with all the injuries lol – 3:51 PM

Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305

This would be a good time for Markieff Morris to get closer to a return – 3:42 PM

Wes Goldberg @wcgoldberg

Here’s the play during Heat-Nuggets where Bam Adebayo injured his right thumb. He goes up for a pass and slams his hand against Jeff Green’s. You can see him clutching his hand after. He later entered the fourth quarter with his right hand taped. pic.twitter.com/KSWhm4JgBk – 3:40 PM

Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305

Seeing a lot of guys names on and off the roster floating around here about this next stretch for Miami

But I’m not opposed to some UD

He brings a general energy spark and probably is trusted more than other options

Many things will be tried tho – 3:38 PM

Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305

The fact that Miami kicks off their stretch with no bigs against a team with a 7 foot starting small forward is great timing – 3:31 PM

Shandel Richardson @ShandelRich

Tough break for Bam Adebayo #miamiheat si.com/nba/heat/miami… – 3:30 PM

Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305

It’s going to be real interesting how Miami attacks the front-court usage with no Bam and no Morris

From a short term sense, Dedmon is questionable tonight

Herro might be the 5 in some lineups – 3:27 PM

Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang

Some breaking Heat news: Bam Adebayo to undergo thumb surgery, expected to miss approximately six weeks miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… – 3:23 PM

Wes Goldberg @wcgoldberg

Here’s Bam Adebayo saying he was “alright” when asked about grabbing at his right hand during Monday’s loss to the Nuggets. pic.twitter.com/th5nOTF3p4 – 3:23 PM

Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn

ESPN Sources: The expected timeline on a return for Miami’s Bam Adebayo with looming thumb surgery: four-to-six weeks. – 3:21 PM

Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat

Thumb surgery for Heat’s Bam Adebayo, expected out approximately six weeks. sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… – 3:17 PM

Jeff Stotts @InStreetClothes

Re: Bam Adebayo: The average time lost for in-season surgery to repair a torn UCL of the thumb is 26 games (~7 weeks). Chris Paul and Marcus Smart returned to the quickest, missing 39 days (14 games) and 44 days (15 games), respectively. – 3:17 PM

Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305

Some really unfortunate news about Bam Adebayo

A lot of weight is going to be put on Miami’s top guys especially defensively

Dewayne Dedmon is going to have a lot on his plate

But him getting that extra rest isn’t terrible

This is going to be a big test for Miami – 3:15 PM

The Vertical @YahooSportsNBA

Bam Adebayo tore a ligament in his right thumb and will have surgery this weekend, the Heat announced.

A timetable for his return will be given post-surgery. pic.twitter.com/xSIuYa9f63 – 3:15 PM

Wes Goldberg @wcgoldberg

So to recap: the Heat lost a second-round pick and Bam Adebayo for six weeks today. Suppppper solid. – 3:10 PM

Marc Stein @TheSteinLine

The Heat announce that Bam Adebayo will require surgery and is out indefinitely after sustaining a torn ulnar collateral ligament in his right thumb.

More NBA from me: marcstein.Substack.com – 3:05 PM

JD Shaw @JShawNBA

Bam Adebayo has suffered a torn UCL in his right thumb and will undergo surgery this weekend, the Heat announce. No timetable has been issued yet. – 3:03 PM

Vincent Goodwill @VinceGoodwill

Miami Heat center Bam Adebayo suffered a torn Ulnar Collateral Ligament in his right thumb during Monday’s game vs Denver and will undergo surgery this weekend, the team announced – 3:02 PM

Wes Goldberg @wcgoldberg

Heat announce that Bam Adebayo suffered a torn Ulnar Collateral Ligament in his right thumb during Monday’s game vs Denver and will undergo surgery this weekend.A timetable on his return will be provided post-surgery. – 3:01 PM

Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang

Per Heat: Bam Adebayo suffered a torn Ulnar Collateral Ligament in his right thumb during Monday’s game vs Denver and will undergo surgery this weekend.

A timetable on his return will be provided post-surgery. – 3:01 PM

Kevin Chouinard @KLChouinard

Heat just announced that Bam Adebayo tore a ligament in his right thumb and will have surgery this weekend.

No timetable for his return yet. – 3:01 PM

Shams Charania @ShamsCharania

Heat star Bam Adebayo has suffered a torn UCL in right thumb and will undergo surgery, team says. – 3:00 PM

Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds

Bam Adebayo needs thumb surgery. Out indefinitely. – 3:00 PM

Marc J. Spears @MarcJSpears

Heat say Bam Adebayo suffered a torn Ulnar Collateral Ligament in his right thumb during Monday’s game vs Denver and will undergo surgery this weekend.

A timetable on his return will be provided post-surgery. – 3:00 PM

Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat

Per Heat: Bam Adebayo suffered a torn Ulnar Collateral Ligament in his right thumb during Monday’s game vs Denver and will undergo surgery this weekend. A timetable on his return will be provided post-surgery. – 3:00 PM

Miami Heat @MiamiHEAT

INJURY UPDATE: Bam Adebayo suffered a torn Ulnar Collateral Ligament in his right thumb during Monday’s game vs Denver and will undergo surgery this weekend.

A timetable on his return will be provided post-surgery. – 3:00 PM

#WallpaperWednesday drop 📲 pic.twitter.com/1xbjxpUkNs – 2:47 PM

Shandel Richardson @ShandelRich

Vitals for Cavs at Heat #miamiheat si.com/nba/heat/miami… – 2:43 PM

Emiliano Carchia @Sportando

NBA imposes penalties on Bulls, Heat for early free agent discussions sportando.basketball/en/nba-imposes… – 2:06 PM

Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat

Heat stripped of draft pick over timing of agreement with Kyle Lowry; Heat, “We disagree.” sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… – 1:58 PM

Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat

ASK IRA: Are expectations reasonable with the Heat’s Bam Adebayo? sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… – 1:58 PM

Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat

Heat in boosted position when it comes to COVID concerns, as the NBA deals with breakthrough cases. sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… – 1:57 PM

CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA

Bulls, Heat each docked second-round pick for early free-agent discussions with Lonzo Ball, Kyle Lowry

https://t.co/pw315OXRuo pic.twitter.com/zzm6Yn16DG – 1:32 PM