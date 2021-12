On Wednesday, the Supreme Court heard oral arguments in one of the highest-profile cases of the term, and the question now before the court is whether Mississippi’s law banning most abortions after 15 weeks of pregnancy is constitutional. So far, the law has been blocked from going into effect because of the legal precedent from Roe v. Wade, which grants the constitutional right to abortion. And subsequent decisions by the court have meant that states may not ban abortion before fetal viability, which happens at around 24 weeks, but that is being tested now.

