ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado Springs, CO

HSPPR helps bring pets home for the holidays

By Ashley Nanfria
KXRM
KXRM
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=28Xi5Z_0dBjEJs700

COLORADO SPRINGS – Looking to add a pet to your home this year? The Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region says December is the perfect time as they bring back their ‘Home For the Holidays’ campaign to help their pets find loving homes.

Every animal that gets adopted or reunited with its family during the month of December, Cindy and Mike of Status Symbol Auto Body shop will donate $25 for their ‘happy tails’ up to $25,000.

“We are hoping to get all of the animals in the entire shelter adopted to raise as much money as possible and that is going to our life-saving programs,” Cody Costra, public relations & content specialist with the Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region said.

Last year the campaign raised over $13,000, and this year they hope for more to help care for animals in need.

“Whether it’s vulnerable animals or their hurt or their neglected. we’re bringing in those animals and we are raising money to give them the care that they need so that when they are ready to go home to their new families they will be the best pet they can possibly be,” Costra said.

For each pet adopted or reunited, HSPPR will put their name on a special ornament to decorate the building and spread holiday cheer.

“Hopefully by Christmas time you can walk in here and see it decorated all over the place and know that all of these animals have gone to their nice new families,” Costra said.

Home for the Holidays will run through December 31. To learn more or to adopt an animal, visit the Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region .

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX21 News Colorado.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Colorado Springs, CO
State
Colorado State
Local
Colorado Pets & Animals
Colorado Springs, CO
Lifestyle
Colorado Springs, CO
Pets & Animals
Local
Colorado Lifestyle
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Animals#Weather#Hsppr
KXRM

Indy Give! 2021: Trails and Open Space Coalition

FOX21 News and Loving Living Local have once again teamed up with the Colorado Springs Independent for this year’s Give! Campaign. The campaign highlights local nonprofits that need your help to succeed in their missions. Trails, parks, and open spaces define our region. Trails and Open Space Coalition (TOSC) are your eyes, ears, and voice, […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Pets
KXRM

CSFD rescuing injured climber at Red Rock Canyon

COLORADO SPRINGS — The Colorado Springs Fire Department (CSFD) is working to rescue an injured climber at Red Rock Canyon. The climber was injured approximately 60′ up. As such, CSFD is having to perform a high-angle rescue. At last report, the climber was in stable condition and has moderate injuries. There are several first responders […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KXRM

Indy Give! 2021: Westside CARES

FOX21 News and Loving Living Local have once again teamed up with the Colorado Springs Independent for this year’s Give! Campaign. The campaign highlights local nonprofits that need your help to succeed in their missions. Westside CARES is neighbors helping neighbors. It affirms human dignity by ameliorating the conditions of poverty and preventing homelessness through […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KXRM

KXRM

3K+
Followers
1K+
Post
662K+
Views
ABOUT

Fox 21 News brings you the latest breaking updates and severe coverage from the Colorado Springs area on fox21.com.

 https://www.fox21news.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy