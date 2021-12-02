ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Notre Dame, IN

Offensive coordinator Tommy Rees says he staying at Notre Dame

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSOUTH BEND — Notre Dame offensive coordinator Tommy Rees isn’t going anywhere. The former Irish quarterback (2010-13) told the current Irish team he will be staying on staff at Notre Dame. The football program released video of Rees announcement to the team on its official @NDFootball Twitter account. “I...

Brian Kelly trying to bring Notre Dame coordinators Marcus Freeman, Tommy Rees with him to LSU: Report

Brian Kelly is the new head football coach at LSU, and he appears to have his sights set on bringing two top Notre Dame assistants with him. Kelly is making a hard run at having Fighting Irish coordinators Marcus Freeman (defensive) and Tommy Rees (offensive) follow him to the Tigers, according to a report Tuesday by The Athletic. Kelly "would intend to make Freeman the highest-paid defensive coordinator in in college football," the report said. That would have to exceed the $2.5 million collected this season by Clemson defensive coordinator Brent Venables.
Chat Transcript: What happened at Notre Dame; what will happen and what should happen

Eric Hansen: Welcome to Notre Dame Football Live Chat, post-Brian Kelly Era Edition. PLEASE INCLUDE your NAME and HOMETOWN along with your question. Kevin from Tampa: Eric, ND is playing like one of the best teams in college football and is better now than Cincinnati and Oklahoma State. The Irish deserve a slot over both those teams and alabama if they lose to Georgia. Do you agree, why or why not? My two cents on Brian Kelly is that he "got caught" looking at NFL job in 2012, almost lost the team with his "these aren't all my guys" comments in 2010, too many bad losses, never won a big postseason game, lost the program in 2016, never developed great elite QBs, sideline temper tantrums, and lied about never leaving last week. He is no Lou, Ara, Dabo or Nick Saban. Good riddance, BK. Looking forward to a new honorable coach who can win big games and championships.
REPORTS: Freeman next head coach at Notre Dame; Rees officially staying as OC

Multiple media reports are indicating that Marcus Freeman will be the next head football coach at Notre Dame. The news was first tweeted out by former walk-on Fighting Irish player Mick Assaf. Matt Zenitz of On3 Sports then confirmed Assaf’s tweet, with Football Scoop’s John Brice and The Athletic’s Bruce Feldman shortly confirming the reports as well.
Report: Notre Dame OC Tommy Rees to remain with Irish

Notre Dame offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach Tommy Rees will remain in the same position, according to a report from The Athletic's Matt Fortuna on Wednesday. Rees was a top target for new LSU head coach Brian Kelly, but instead the Tigers coach will continue his search. Kelly takes over...
Notre Dame QB commit Steve Angeli on meeting with Rees, talk with Freeman

News broke on Wednesday night that Marcus Freeman would be Notre Dame’s next head coach and that Tommy Rees and John McNulty would remain in South Bend as offensive coordinator and tight ends coach, respectively. This was huge news to Oradell (N.J.) Bergen Catholic quarterback and Notre Dame commit Steve...
Nick Saban Makes His Opinion On Cincinnati Extremely Clear

Alabama head coach Nick Saban isn’t taking the Cincinnati Bearcats lightly. Despite putting it on the No. 1 team in the nation Saturday, Saban’s team isn’t sleeping on the non-traditional football power. When asked about the Bearcats, the seven-time national champion responded, “We certainly think Cincinnati belongs in the playoff.”
Paul Finebaum Admits 1 Major Program Has Gotten ‘Toxic’

ESPN college football analyst Paul Finebaum was not surprised by Florida’s decision to fire head coach Dan Mullen on Sunday. The Gators officially announced the decision on Sunday, with one game in the regular season remaining. Finebaum admitted that things had gotten “toxic” for the major program. “Well, he had...
