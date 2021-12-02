Q&Answers: UC Davis Law Professor Talks Risk To Roe v. Wade

WASHINGTON — Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh on Wednesday repeatedly indicated he would be open to overturning “settled law,” including Roe v. Wade, citing a long list of past Supreme Court cases that had been ruled against precedent. Those cases, Kavanaugh said, included Brown v. Board of Education, which outlawed...
Soon after the U.S. Supreme Court agreed to consider Mississippi’s 15-week abortion ban, Attorney General Lynn Fitch took a meeting with her communications team. As Mississippi’s top lawyer, she would be the face of the law that could bring down Roe v. Wade, responsible for crafting and publicizing arguments on behalf of the state. That day in July, they’d gathered to discuss their promotion strategy.
Billie Jean King is a former No. 1-ranked tennis player and the author of "All In: An Autobiography." She co-founded the Billie Jean King Leadership Initiative, a nonprofit organization that seeks equality in the workplace.
Sen. Amy Klobuchar suggested codifying abortion rights into law could be the solution to protecting abortion access. Klobuchar said some "pro-choice Republicans" have signaled support for the idea. Her comments come as the US Supreme Court heard arguments last week in a case that could gut Roe v. Wade. Sen....
The Supreme Court may deliver a dramatic change to abortion jurisprudence in Mississippi abortion case, Dobbs v. Jackson Women's Health Organization — potentially allowing states to radically change access to the procedure. While it's difficult to predict outcomes, observers have suggested the court's conservative majority will strike down decades of...
Sen. Jeanne Shaheen (D-NH) predicted Monday that there would be a “revolution” if the Supreme Court overturned its landmark Roe v. Wade decision as the justices prepare to hear arguments in a highly anticipated case on the issue. During a virtual event featuring the Granite State’s House and Senate delegation,...
It was an era of protest and revolution, and former pastor Barbara Gerlach was fresh out of seminary. "I am very much a child of the '60s," she said. "I was drawn to the issues of justice and making change. And many of the people who were involved in that work were people who came out of faith traditions."
WASHINGTON – With a crowd of hundreds of activists gathered outside, the Supreme Court heard arguments Wednesday on a Mississippi law restricting abortions that challenges the nearly 50-year precedent set by Roe v. Wade. The justices signaled that they were aware of the highly-charged political nature of the case. Many...
The Biden administration is weighing stricter coronavirus testing for travelers entering the U.S.
PHOENIX — The 1973 U.S. Supreme Court ruling legalizing abortion was a “mistake” that the justices need to correct, Gov. Doug Ducey said Wednesday. But he won’t say where he believes Arizona should draw the line if the high court returns the right to regulate the procedure to the states.
Washington (CNN) — Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves called recent Supreme Court oral arguments on a restrictive abortion law in his state "a watershed moment in American history," saying he's cautiously optimistic the court will overturn two seminal decisions that secured abortion rights for women nationwide. "This has been a watershed...
Last week the US Supreme Court heard oral arguments over whether it should uphold a new Mississippi law banning abortion in that state after 15 weeks. Allowing the law to stand would effectively roll back protections under the 1973 Roe v. Wade case. Court experts, and even pro-choice advocates, have...
WASHINGTON (AP) — During his confirmation to the Supreme Court, Brett Kavanaugh convinced Sen. Susan Collins that he thought a woman’s right to an abortion was “settled law,” calling the court cases affirming it “precedent on precedent” that could not be casually overturned. Amy Coney Barrett told senators during her...
On Dec. 1, the U.S. Supreme Court will hear arguments in Dobbs v. Jackson Women's Health Organization, a case about an unconstitutional Mississippi law that bans abortion pre-viability, at only 15 weeks. Legal analysts and abortion advocates predict that the majority-conservative court will use Dobbs v. Jackson as an opportunity to overturn Roe v. Wade, the 1973 Supreme Court decision that held that no state can ban abortion before viability.
On Dec. 1, the Supreme Court will hear oral arguments on a Mississippi case that could spell the end of Roe v. Wade, the 1973 ruling that imposed abortion on all 50 states. If Mississippi prevails, it will represent a momentous breakthrough in the fight to protect unborn life. The...
Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization goes before the Supreme Court on Wednesday. The caseputs Mississippi’s 15-week ban on abortions to the test, and it could be the case that defines abortion rights for generations. When The Lily reporter Caroline Kitchener first read a brief in Dobbs written by the...
The Supreme Court will hear arguments about the Mississippi law that prohibits nearly all abortions after the 15th week of pregnancy, on Wednesday. Rep. Barbara Lee, co-chair of the Congressional Pro-Choice Caucus, joins The ReidOut regarding concerns that the court could deliver a disingenuous decision that would gut the constitutional right to abortion.Nov. 30, 2021.
In a biting dissent two years ago, when the Supreme Court overturned a ruling from 1979, Justice Stephen Breyer wrote that the decision "can only cause one to wonder which cases the court will overrule next." Breyer is about to find out. The justices are gathering Wednesday to consider a...
