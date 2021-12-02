ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

HBO Execs Were ‘Concerned’ About James Gandolfini’s Alcohol and Cocaine Use, New Book Claims

By Jose Martinez
Complex
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFormer HBO CEO Jeff Bewkes told James Andrew Miller in his new book, Tinderbox: HBO’s Ruthless Pursuit of New Frontiers, that some network executives were worried about James Gandolfini‘s well-being while filming The Sopranos, per Insider. “We were concerned about Gandolfini staying alive. Occasionally he would go on a...

www.complex.com

Comments / 0

Related
NME

James Gandolfini took a fired writer from ‘The Sopranos’ out for dinner

The Sopranos writer Todd Kessler has revealed that James Gandolfini took him out for dinner after he was fired from the HBO series. Speaking to Michael Imperioli and Steve Schirripa for their new oral history on the drama, titled Woke Up This Morning (via Insider), Kessler recalled how Gandolfini contacted him when he was dropped from the show by creator David Chase after season three.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Terence Winter
Person
Steve Carell
Person
James Gandolfini
Person
Chris Albrecht
Person
Michael Imperioli
The Hollywood Reporter

‘Sopranos’ Star Lorraine Bracco Was “Upset” Over Dr. Melfi’s Uncharacteristic Show Exit

Lorraine Bracco was thoroughly unhappy over the way her iconic character departed The Sopranos in the show’s final season. Recently visiting Talking Sopranos, the popular podcast hosted by show alums Michael Imperioli and Steve Schirripa, the actress who starred as therapist Dr. Jennifer Melfi revealed her displeasure over her final scene, which occurred with Tony (James Gandolfini). In the classic HBO show’s penultimate episode, “The Blue Comet,” Melfi while at a dinner party with colleagues is made aware of a study that claims sociopaths take advantage of talk therapy. Looking into the matter on her own, Melfi is convinced of the study...
TV SERIES
The Guardian

Edie Falco: ‘Alcohol was the answer to all my problems – and the cause of them’

Edie Falco has never been the type of actor to demand entourages and encores. Fanfares and fuss are just not her bag, and she has little time for pretentious thespiness. When other actors talk about their “Process,” as she puts it – with a capital P – she thinks, “What are you talking about?!” With her open, thoughtful face and wide smile, she looks as if she could be your friend from the local coffee shop, as opposed to one of the most accoladed American actors of this century, having accumulated two Golden Globes, four Emmys and five Screen Actors Guild awards, plus a jaw-dropping 47 nominations. This impression of straightforwardness and – oh dreaded word – relatability has made her subtle performances of self-deceiving characters even more powerful. As the mob wife, Carmela, in The Sopranos, she could tell Tony (James Gandolfini) what she thought of him staying out all night with his “goomahs”, or mistresses, but she couldn’t admit to herself that he does much worse to fund the life she loves. Similarly, as Nurse Jackie, in the eponymous TV series, her scrubbed clean face and sensible short hair belied her character’s drug addiction.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hbo#Cocaine#Alcohol And Cocaine Use
Rolling Stone

Michael Imperioli Talks Throwing His ‘Sopranos’ Emmy in the Garbage and Meeting Martin Scorsese

Michael Imperioli won the Emmy for Best Supporting Actor in 2004 for his iconic role as Christopher Motlisanti on The Sopranos. But despite the honor, his statue ended up in a hotel room trash bin by the end of the night — or so he says on Rolling Stone‘s The First Time. “We were up all night, because like I said, we won best show,” explains Imperioli. (The Sopranos also took home Outstanding Drama Series that year, a first for a cable show.) “By five in the morning, we were drunk out of our minds. My wife and I go back...
CELEBRITIES
Primetimer

James Andrew Miller's HBO oral history book Tinderbox doesn't offer much more than 1,024 pages of amusing anecdotes

"The massive, 1,024-page book is built on interviews of dozens and dozens of key players in HBO’s past," Bradley Babendir says of Miller's Tinderbox: HBO's Ruthless Pursuit Of New Frontiers. "There’s Edie Falco and Laura Dern. Davids Chase, Simon, and Larry. There’s executive after executive after executive. Miller did an exceptional job getting important people on the record and at length. That, unfortunately, is only half the job, and often the better you are at it, the harder the other half of the job—putting the book together in a cohesive way—gets. There is so much ground to cover, from 1971 to the present day. Organizing it all so that it flows well and gives readers the context they need is a gargantuan task, and Tinderbox doesn’t come close to fulfilling it. There are a number of amusing stories for fans of HBO’s biggest hits. A standout is J.B. Smoove’s account of his Curb Your Enthusiasm audition. He recalls walking in and saying, 'Okay, Larry, let’s do this baby, and since this is improv, I might f*ck around and slap you in the face.' But that story is quickly followed by a section that exemplifies the book’s flaws. Less than a page later, there’s a quote from John McEnroe about his appearance on the show. 'When I saw the outline, I thought, "How the hell can somebody even come up with this? This guy’s out of his mind."' That is immediately followed by bolded, italicized transitional text about a former executive returning to the HBO building because they were naming a theater after him. If you’ve never seen Curb or perhaps don’t remember the plot of a television episode that came out 14 years ago, Miller won’t help you. He never explains it. This quick gloss is not in exchange for depth in other areas. Little in this book rises above the level of trivia."
BOOKS & LITERATURE
TVShowsAce

‘RHOSLC’ Fans DEMAND Bravo Fire Mary Cosby For Racist Comments

RHOSLC fans demand Bravo fire Mary Cosby after her latest racist comments. Find out what she said, plus has Bravo responded?. Another day, another accusation of racism against a Bravo star. In June of 2020, four Vanderpump Rules stars were fired for racially insensitive behavior. Stassi Schroeder and Kristen Doute were fired for calling the cops on co-star Faith Stowers, who is African-American. Newbies Max Boyens and Brett Caprioni were let go at the same time after past racist tweets came to light.
TV & VIDEOS
Reality Tea

Melissa Gorga Pulls Husband Joe Gorga Off Stage From Comedy Set After He Admits To Mixing “Alcohol With Sudafed”

Joe Gorga has always been a standout househusband. But now that he and wife Melissa Gorga have been on Real Housewives of New Jersey for 10 full years, looks like he’s trying to branch out. Despite Melissa constantly referring to him as a “businessman”, does anyone actually know what Joe does? Yes, I know he […] The post Melissa Gorga Pulls Husband Joe Gorga Off Stage From Comedy Set After He Admits To Mixing “Alcohol With Sudafed” appeared first on Reality Tea.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
shefinds

Tom Cruise's Transformation Continues To Stun Us All

The internet is still so confused about what has happened to Tom Cruise’s face over the past few months – and it doesn’t look like we are any closer to getting the answers we are so desperately longing for!. Concerns about the 59-year-old Top Gun star’s appearance first started when...
CELEBRITIES
AOL Corp

Jennifer Lawrence calls filming scene with DiCaprio and Chalamet 'most annoying day in my life'

Jennifer Lawrence appeared Monday on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert to discuss her new film, Don’t Look Up, the actress’s first film since the release of Dark Phoenix in 2019. While the actress is happy to have the structure of filming back in her life, she claimed there was one scene in which she struggled to overcome her frustrations due to two of her co-stars.
CELEBRITIES
outsider.com

‘NCIS: New Orleans’ Alum Scott Bakula Mourns Death of ‘Quantum Leap’ Costar Dean Stockwell

Following the news that Dean Stockwell passed away at the age of 85, NCIS: New Orleans star Scott Bakula takes to his Instagram to mourn the loss of his Quantum Leap co-star. In the lengthy touching post, the NCIS: New Orleans star recalled meeting Stockwell at his addition for Quantum Leap in 1988. “He had agreed to ‘read’ for the Network. I was already cast. We connected immediately. And my career and my life were changed that day in Brandon Tartikoff’s office.”
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Fox News

Tim Conway’s daughter recalls legal battle with stepmom over ‘Carol Burnett Show’ star’s care: ‘It was a mess’

Life with Tim Conway was like a "fun circus" for his daughter Kelly Conway – but it was no laughing matter when it came to his care in the later years. The comedian who won four Emmys on Carol Burnett’s variety show, starred aboard "McHale’s Navy" and voiced the role of Barnacle Boy for "SpongeBob SquarePants" died in 2019 at age 85. Shortly before his death, Kelly’s stepmother, Charlene Conway, was granted conservatorship, ending a lengthy legal battle over his care.
CELEBRITIES
Best Life

See Jethro, the Last Living "Beverly Hillbillies" Cast Member, at 83

The final episode of The Beverly Hillbillies aired 50 years ago, and sadly, the passing of so much time means that only one star of the classic sitcom is still alive today. Max Baer Jr., who played Jethro on The Beverly Hillbillies is 83 years old and became the last living member of the cast following the death of Donna Douglas, who played Elly May, in 2015 at age 82.
TV SHOWS

Comments / 0

Community Policy