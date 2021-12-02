Milwaukee Common Council to consider DPW proposal to mail parking tickets

Parking tickets by mail? It could be a thing if the Department of Public Works (DPW) has its way.

The infamous orange ticket often seen right on your window in Milwaukee could now be coming in other ways.

TMJ4 Milwaukee parking tickets

“We do think it’s important to take a new step in trying to minimize risk and that’s to look into issuing nighttime parking citations by mail,” said Public Works Commissioner.

Polenske says it’ll be safer for workers tasked with issuing those citations. He hopes a year-long pilot program of mailing tickets could help.

“We’ve been kind of tracking instances in a more detailed way since August of 2017,” said Rich Dollhopf, parking enforcement manager.

TMJ4 Rich Dollhopf, parking enforcement manager

Since then, DPW says it’s documented 175 incidents ranging from threats to acts of violence. More than half of those were recorded during third shift hours.

“Just the threatening of a gun or threatening, ‘Get off my block or I’ll beat you up,’” Dollhopf said.

Incidents like those are deterring hard-working employees who starting pay ranges between $16 and $17 bucks an hour.

“Usually it’s a statement like, the risk is not worth the pay,” Dollhopf said.

DPW said use of photo-based technology would help minimize those interactions and the infrastructure is in place to begin the process in January.

Drivers said they have varying opinions on the matter.

TMJ4 You could soon be getting mailed your Milwaukee parking tickets.

“In the mail, it can get lost, misplaced. I think on the windshield will be better,” said Julia Jones.

“Yeah, it works, they do it in Chicago don’t they?” Rockwell Jones asked.

Under this pilot program, the deadline to pay would increase from 14 to 21 days to accommodate any mail delays.

The idea moves ahead to full council on Dec. 14.

