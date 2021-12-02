ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Indonesia’s Monica Vanesa Tedja Explores Rebellion in Southeast Asia Film Lab Project ‘Dear Family’ – Singapore

By Naman Ramachandran
Variety
Variety
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Lv4Xv_0dBjDPt200

Acclaimed Germany based Indonesian filmmaker Monica Vanesa Tedja is preparing for her feature directorial project “Dear Family,” selected at the Southeast Asia Film Lab, which is part of the Singapore Media Festival .

Tedja got hooked on the medium watching her father film family vacations with his handycam when she was seven. She studied filmmaking for her bachelors degree in Indonesia and made several shorts among which “How to Make a Perfect Xmas Eve” (2012) was a Blencong Award nominee at the Jogja-NETPAC Asian Film Festival. She went on to do a masters in film directing in Germany and her 2021 thesis short film “Dear to Me,” won the German young talent award First Steps, for graduation films from Germany, Austria and Switzerland and also scored a special mention at Locarno.

“Dear Family,” an observation of Asian family dynamics, will follow Tim, whose devout Christian parents find out about his same-sex attraction and he applies for film school abroad.

“Growing up in a big Asian family such as mine, a rebellious confrontation is considered foreign, as we are taught from early years that our purpose in life is to make our parents and family happy,” Tedja tells Variety . “As a result, most dreams and desires are regrettably ‘unlived’ and even repressed. Family is the first social institution that a human being is given, privileged with, when they first step into the world, yet the concept is often mis-constructed or even misconstrued.”

“I try to make the story into a semi-autobiography – a mixture of lived and reconstructed experiences but also some imaginative improvisational scenes, where the realm of reality, dreams and memories blend in together,” adds Tedja. “By returning to the first juncture where I found comfort in filmmaking, I wish to reflect on my own decision of being a filmmaker, as well as being a part of a family. By creating ‘Dear Family,’ I hope to create a space for us to collectively start a conversation of what an ideal family should actually look like.”

The project is at an early stage of development, and participating in film labs that focus more on the development process itself, such as Southeast Asian Film Lab by SGIFF. Tedja’s producer Astrid Saerong, is also participating at the Southeast Asian Producers Network. Earlier, the project’s other producer, Gugi Gumilang, participated at Open Doors Lab in Locarno. Tedja herself took part in the recently-concluded Cutting Edge Talent Camp, the German development lab for first- and second-time feature directors operated by the International Film Festival Mannheim-Heidelberg.

Speaking of the challenges facing Indonesian cinema, Tedja lists audience apathy towards homegrown independent fare and lack of support from the government in terms of funding, grants and distribution.

“This has created a chicken and egg situation – no market, no investment. The trust that an emerging filmmaker is expected to get in order to make films, in my case; my first debut feature project, is massive. And since there are not many opportunities to get the film funded without having to compromise the creative vision, Indonesian emerging filmmakers tend to seek help from outside of our country, i.e. international co-productions, outside funding and investments. As much as this is possible, it also creates a bigger pool of competition on an international scale,” says Tedja.

However, Tedja notes the recent global success of Indonesian cinema as a step forward, citing the Locarno laurel for Edwin ’s “Vengeance Is Mine, All Others Pay Cash,” the Toronto triumph for Kamila Andini’s Oscar contender “Yuni” and the Busan boost for Tumpal Tampubolon’s short “The Sea Calls For Me,” which was the joint winner of the Sonje award.

“We can only hope that either part of the ecosystem will open the gate for Indonesian cinemas, because the effort clearly cannot come only from the filmmakers,” says Tedja. “We need the collective effort to create a space for us to grow together, for Indonesian cinema to thrive as a big part of our culture.”

Comments / 0

Related
Variety

Philippines Filmmakers Tackle the Personal and the Political at Southeast Asia Film Lab – Singapore

The Philippines is a vibrant filmmaking region in Asia and that brio is underlined by the brace of projects from the country selected at the Southeast Asia Film Lab, which is part of the Singapore Media Festival. Paul Rembert Patindol (sometimes credited as PR Patindol) was training to be a chemist but he came to a point in life where he needed a different kind of magic, and turned to filmmaking instead. His short “Hilom” won the youth jury prize at the Singapore International Film Festival in 2016, in addition to awards at Cinemalaya Independent Film Festival and the FAMAS Awards. His new...
MOVIES
Variety

Emerging Singaporean Filmmakers Present Contrasting Aspects of City-State at Southeast Asia Film Lab

The next generation of Singaporean filmmakers are displaying the rich tapestry of the city-state’s culture at the Southeast Asian Film Lab, which is part of the Singapore Media Festival. Shopping malls are an intrinsic part of Singaporean culture and for Dewi Tan, who is from an anthropology and environmental science background, they are endlessly fascinating. The filmmaker’s lab project “Practical(ly) Consumption,” currently in the script development stage, follows a secondary school boy who gets into trouble stealing a supermarket trolley. “Malls are more than a space to hang out or get your daily needs, it is also a place of self-discovery that...
MOVIES
Variety

Oppression, Statelessness, Demolition Themes Drive Vietnam Projects at Southeast Asia Film Lab – Singapore

Diverse aspects of the human condition are key drivers of the projects from Vietnam selected at the Southeast Asia Film Lab, which is part of the Singapore Media Festival. Linh Dan Nguyen Phan went to film school in New York and then went to Vietnam and worked as a cinematographer and also directed a few shorts. The filmmaker’s debut feature, “If Wood Could Cry, It Would Cry Blood,” adapted from the autobiographical novel “Tam Van Phong Dao” by Vietnamese comedian Mac Can, will delve into his childhood as the middle child in a family-run traveling circus. The film centers on the...
MOVIES
Screendaily

iQiyi launches slate of Southeast Asian originals at Singapore ATF

Chinese streamer iQiyi’s international division launched six new Southeast Asian original series at the on-going Asia TV Forum & Market (ATF), including five from Malaysia and the company’s first Thai original. Singapore-based iQiyi International also announced that its first Korean production, My Roommate Is A Gumiho, was its most popular...
TV & VIDEOS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kamila Andini
hawaiipublicradio.org

Asia Minute: Indonesia limits holiday vacation time

As year-end holidays approach for countries around the world, one nation in the Asia Pacific is taking a new approach this year. Indonesia’s government is taking some pre-emptive steps to head off any potential spread of COVID-19 around holidays at the end of the year. All town squares will be...
CORONAVIRUS
routesonline.com

Garuda Indonesia, Singapore Airlines Explore ‘Wide-Ranging’ Partnership

Among other areas of cooperation, Garuda Indonesia will codeshare on SIA’s Singapore-Mumbai flights from Jan. 1. In advance of the Indonesia-Singapore vaccinated travel lane (VTL) taking effect on Nov. 29, Garuda Indonesia and Singapore Airlines (SIA) signed an MOU to explore new ties, including expanded codesharing. The airlines said they...
INDUSTRY
kfgo.com

Timeline: Southeast Asia’s Grab takes a ride to $40 billion SPAC listing

SINGAPORE (Reuters) – Southeast Asian ride-hailing and food delivery platform Grab Holdings lists on Nasdaq via the world’s largest special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) deal worth $40 billion. Here are some milestones for the Singapore-headquartered company:. 2011: Anthony Tan and co-founder Tan Hooi Ling create Grab in a Harvard Business...
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Family Vacations#Short Film#Feature Film#Indonesian#Blencong Award#Asian#Christian
imdb.com

Germany’s ‘Dear Thomas’ wins best film at Tallinn Black Nights Film Festival

Other winners included German drama ‘Other Cannibals’ and Lithuania’s ‘Runner’. Andreas Kleinert’s German drama Dear Thomas has been awarded the Grand Prix at the 2021 Black Nights Film Festival, held in the Estonian capital of Tallinn. The black-and-white historical biopic follows the struggles of East German author and filmmaker Thomas...
MOVIES
Time Out Global

Singapore is officially the most expensive city in Asia

From having the most impressive skyscrapers in the world to the award-winning Changi Airport, Singapore is known for its competitive spirit. And now, for better or for worse, it has knocked Hong Kong off its spot for the most expensive country in Asia to live in. This is according to rankings released by The Economist Intelligence Unit (EIU) on Wednesday.
ECONOMY
screenanarchy.com

Blood Window LAB 2021: Impressions From This Year's Projects

Blood Window LAB began on Tuesday with two pitch sessions in house during the day. Short introductory videos were created for those of us watching the market from afar. It presents a disadvantage of course because you know you’re missing out on the feel of the room as the presentations are going on. The buzz you feel when a project hits the landing or that collective and sharp drawing of breath that happens when the more ambitious budgets are revealed.
SPAIN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Indonesia
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Place
Asia
NewsBreak
Movies
Country
Switzerland
Country
Germany
Country
Singapore
Variety

How Platforms and a Latin Gaze are Reshaping Genre Filmmaking Debated at Ventana Sur’s Blood Window

Ventana Sur’s genre-dedicated sidebar Blood Window hosted a special panel this year, The Phenomenon of Fantasy Genre in an Ibero-American Environment: New Content, Formats and Trends. There, filmmakers, producers, festival heads and other industry professionals met, discussed and debated the state of genre filmmaking in Latin America and Spain, coming to a positive consensus concerning the health of fantasy, science fiction and horror filmmaking in the regions for both film and TV. The day’s discussions were kicked off by Beatriz Navas, general director at Spanish film agency ICAA, and Javier Fernández, coordinator of Blood Window. The two shared anecdotes and data...
MOVIES
Variety

French Film Executive Eric Lagesse on His Connection With Arab Cinema, State of the Arthouse Sector

Eric Lagesse, the CEO/president of Paris-based arthouse distributor and world sales outfit Pyramide Films, received the Industry Tribute Award at Cairo Film Festival on Friday. Variety spoke with him about his relationship with Arab cinema, and the state of the independent film business in France. How do you feel about receiving this tribute? It’s great, but I have had a year to get used to it. Because of the pandemic, I didn’t receive it last year, as planned. Nothing major has changed in the meantime. I am still very fond of Arab and Egyptian films. We are now working with a new...
MOVIES
Variety

‘Spencer’ Director Pablo Larraín Endorses Chilean Oscar Entry ‘White on White’ (EXCLUSIVE)

“Spencer” director Pablo Larraín has thrown his weight behind Chilean Oscar entry “White on White” (“Blanco en Blanco”), hailing it as a “really interesting, strange and highly violent film.” “White on White” also addresses issues that are “highly unsettling and complex and which haven’t been resolved or at least discussed at sufficient length,” Larraín adds. His words come from a conversation, which he moderates, with “White on White’s” director Théo Court and star Alfredo Castro that forms the latest Academy Awards Edition of CinemaChile Talks. Some sort of sympathy for “White and White” may be inevitable. Larraín was once a student of Castro’s, a...
MOVIES
Variety

Oscar Hopeful Ameer Fakher Eldin Reteams With Red Balloon, Fresco Films for Next Film (EXCLUSIVE)

Germany’s Red Balloon Film and Palestine’s Fresco Films have boarded director Ameer Fakher Eldin’s second film “Nothing of Nothing Remains.” The film is part of a trilogy building on his first film, “The Stranger” (pictured), which premiered in Venice and represents Palestine at the Oscars in the International Feature Film category. “Nothing of Nothing Remains” has received development and script funding from German regional funder Moin Film Fund in Hamburg. Fresco and Red Balloon are now moving into the financing phase for the film. “It’s part of a trilogy,” Eldin tells Variety, speaking from Berlin. “The first film, ‘The Stranger,’ is about...
MOVIES
Variety

Turkish Thriller ‘Between Two Dawns’ Takes Top Award at Torino Film Festival

Turkish director Selman Nacar’s “Between Two Dawns,” a taut moral thriller exploring ethical and familial responsibilities over the course of one 24-hour period, took home the top honor at the 39th edition of the Torino Film Festival, which ran from Nov. 26 – Dec. 4. Chaired by director Ildikó Enyedi, and made up of actor Alessandro Gassmann, composer Evgueni Galperine and sales exec Isabel Ivars, this year’s jury commended Nacar’s filmmaking, calling the winning title “a mature film, directed with intelligent sobriety, which reveals a new, big talent.” The prize came with a purse of €18,000 ($20,000). No doubt glad to return...
MOVIES
Variety

China Box Office: ‘Schemes in Antiques’ Takes Weekend Honors

Action-adventure film, “Schemes in Antiques” grabbed the top spot at the mainland China box office with a solid $25.6 million debut. It deposed crime comedy “Be Somebody” which had topped the chart for the past three weekends and earned $13.3 million in its fourth weekend, according to data from consultancy Artisan Gateway. After 24 days on release, “Somebody has a $117 million cumulative. Directed by Hong Kong’s Derek Kwok Chi-kin, “Schemes” is a tale of a religious relic being returned to China that calls for the re-awakening of a clan of relic hunters. It stars the much-loved veteran Ge You alongside younger...
MOVIES
Deadline

‘Encanto’ Leads & ‘Ghostbusters: Afterlife’ Crosses $100M In Lackluster Post-Holiday Weekend, But Good Times Ahead With ‘Spider-Man’ – Sunday Update

Sunday Writethru final with chart: As is typical, the weekend following the Thanksgiving stretch is a downer. And even duly so over omicron headlines, coupled with a Disney animated movie that isn’t as mass-appealing as its predecessors. Read Encanto, which grossed $12.7M estimated second weekend, -53%. That second weekend is lower than the pre-pandemic second weekend takes of some of Disney’s lowest grossing Thanksgiving titles, i.e. The Good Dinosaur ($15.3M) and Tangled ($21.6M), however, it’s a tad higher than the second wide December weekend of The Princess and the Frog which in the lead-up to Christmas did $12.1M in its second frame over Dec. 18-20,...
MOVIES
Variety

Variety

40K+
Followers
43K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

The business of entertainment.

 https://variety.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy