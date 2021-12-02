ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ragged Point, CA

Man rescued from the side of the hill near Ragged Point

By Melody Waintal
 5 days ago
RAGGED POINT, Calif. (KION) California Highway Patrol rescued a man from the side of a cliff in Big Sur. The Coastal Division Air Operations said they found him on ledge of the hill north of Ragged Point on Monday Nov. 29.

The man was several hundred feet above the surfline and over a hundred feet below the highway, according to CHP.

A helicopter landed on the lawn at the Ragged Point Inn, picked up a rescuer from San Luis Obispo County Urban Search and Rescue team, and lowered the rescuer to the cliff. The man and the rescuer were brought into the helicopter before being lowered to the lawn at the Inn where Cambria Community Healthcare District ambulance took care of the victim.

