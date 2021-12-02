SPAC Series: Gores Guggenheim And Polestar Expected To Accelerate

One of the most complicated, structurally speaking, products used every day by the vast majority of Americans, not to mention people across the globe, is the vehicle. It moves us wherever we need to be. But given the complexity of these pieces of machinery, it is inevitable that a large industry of firms dedicated to supplying the parts necessary to manufacture them and keep them running would sprout up. One example that investors should take into consideration is a company called BorgWarner (BWA). This particular firm has something of a mixed operating history. After seeing some consistent growth for a few years, revenue stagnated and profitability fell, the latter due in large part to the COVID-19 pandemic. Even so, the company generates significant cash and shares of the enterprise looked to be trading on the cheap. If management's forecasts are correct for the near term, then shares may end up being worth quite a bit more than what they are trading for today.

ECONOMY ・ 1 HOUR AGO