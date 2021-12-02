ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

SPAC Series: Gores Guggenheim And Polestar Expected To Accelerate

By SMB Insights
Seeking Alpha
Seeking Alpha
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Polestar is a global pure-play EV company with significant potential. Recently, Polestar filed the highly anticipated proxy statement stating its intention to go public via a business combination with Gores Guggenheim (NASDAQ:GGPI). As predicted in our previous article, GGPI and Polestar is a transaction that investors should invest in given the...

seekingalpha.com

Comments / 0

Related
Seeking Alpha

Salesforce, Zoom lead $580M investment in call center software company

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM), ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) and Zoom (NASDAQ:ZM) have invested in software provider Genesys Cloud Services, helping the company raise $580 million at a $21 billion valuation. The venture arms of Salesforce (CRM) and ServiceNow (NOW) participated in the funding, while Zoom (ZM) directly invested in Genesys, which makes software for...
BUSINESS
Seeking Alpha

NIO Stock: Solid Investment At Current Price

NIO Inc. (NIO) has, like many other Chinese companies, sold off a lot in the recent past. Shares have become quite inexpensive, despite the fact that investors do, I believe, not have to worry too much about Chinese regulators here -- it is the CCP's interest to let its EV players flourish, which should prevent them from hurting NIO. NIO is well-positioned to deliver compelling business growth over the foreseeable future and trades, compared to other EV players, at an inexpensive valuation.
STOCKS
hudsonvalley360.com

Polestar's First Electric SUV Coming in 2022

Polestar will launch a new all-electric performance SUV called the Polestar 3 in 2022. The new electric vehicle (EV) will be the brand's first SUV and the company's first EV built in the United States. Polestar hasn't offered many details about the upcoming 3 but just released a teaser photo of the EV—still wearing camouflage. Polestar says that the 3 will be one of the most "climate-responsible cars ever made" and that it will offer autonomous highway driving.
CARS
MarketRealist

EV Company Polestar Might Be Close to Completing an IPO

Polestar isn't your typical electric vehicle company since it has been manufacturing vehicles for decades. The top EV companies including Tesla, NIO, Rivian, and Lucid Motors were all established after Polestar, which was manufacturing high-performance vehicles in the 1990s. Since then, the EV company has made a complete transition from manufacturing race cars to electric vehicles. The company plans to have an upcoming IPO through a SPAC merger.
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Volvo Cars#Tesla Cars#Tesla Supercharger#Volvo Group#Spac#The Gores Group#Ggpi#Gsev#Design
thedetroitbureau.com

Polestar Releases Another Glimpse of its New Polestar 3 SUV

Polestar, the premium electric automotive brand spun off from Volvo, released a second teaser image of the upcoming Polestar 3 SUV. Expected to launch in 2022, the battery electric Polestar 3 will be Polestar’s first SUV as well as the first to be built at a plant in Ridgeville, South Carolina near Charleston, sharing its assembly line with the Volvo S60 and the next-generation XC90. Both Volvo and Polestar are owned by Geely.
CARS
aithority.com

3D Glass Solutions Closes $20 Million Series B1 Funding Round To Accelerate Its Revenue Growth Strategy

Investment Round Led by Intel Capital Will Support Operations for High Volume Production. 3D Glass Solutions Inc. (3DGS), a leading innovator of glass-based three-dimensional passive radio frequency (RF) devices, announced it has secured $20 million in Series B1 funding led by Intel Capital. CerraCap Ventures, Lockheed Martin Ventures and Nagase & Co. Ltd. were also in participation. This round of funding adds Intel Capital’s David Flanagan, Lockheed Martin’s Jeff Cunningham and Nagase’s Yoriyuki Yamashiro to 3DGS’ board of directors.
BUSINESS
Seeking Alpha

SPAC Series: Going Green With Gores Holdings

GSEV is a good speculative play on the rumor of merger discussions with Footprint, a company that designs, develops, and manufactures plant-based fiber solutions to eliminate single-use plastics. Rumors surfaced back in August 2021 that Footprint, a company that designs, develops and manufactures plant-based fiber solutions with the goal of...
BUSINESS
floydct.com

Polestar 5 Previewed by Precept Concept Sedan

Electric vehicle (EV) company Polestar has two models in its current lineup, the Polestar 1 and the Polestar 2. So, it makes sense that an upcoming EV from the company is called the Polestar 5. It won't be the company's next EV, however. That honor goes to the Polestar 3, keeping the numeric order in place. But the new 5 will be based on the Polestar Precept concept car that was first unveiled in the spring of 2020. Thanks to a preview video from the company, we now know a bit more about what to expect from the upcoming sleek sedan.
CARS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Tesla
PC Magazine

2021 Polestar 2 Review

Only hard-core gearheads may know of Polestar’s origins as a Swedish racing team that souped-up Volvo vehicles for the track. After an initial partnership in 2009, Volvo bought the company in 2015. Now, Polestar is a standalone manufacturer of electric vehicles (EVs), breaking ground with Volvo's entry into the highly competitive space. Hot on the heels of the $150K-plus Polestar 1, a plug-in hybrid sports coupe, the 2021 Polestar 2 fastback sedan is the first fully fledged luxury EV from the company. We like the model’s sharp styling and performance—and it's the first car on the market with Android Automotive—though its range is underwhelming compared with the competition.
CARS
GeekyGadgets

Polestar 5 Electric GT unveiled

Polestar has unveiled the latest electric vehicle, the Polestar 5 which is a four-door electric GT car that the company will launch in 2024. The company has released a photo of the car above and it is also featured in the latest episode of their polestar Precept documentary. Watch this...
CARS
Seeking Alpha

Dun & Bradstreet Shows Signs Of Promise

Dun & Bradstreet went public in June 2020, raising around $2 billion in an IPO and concurrent private placements. Dun & Bradstreet Holdings (DNB) went public in June 2020, raising around $2 billion in an IPO and concurrent private placements. The firm provides businesses with data and analytics on organizations...
BUSINESS
Seeking Alpha

Globalink Investment prices $100M IPO, debuts today

Globalink Investment (NASDAQ:GLLIU) has priced its initial public offering of 10M units at $10.00 per unit, for gross proceeds of $100M. Each unit consists of one share of common stock, one right to receive one-tenth of one share of common stock upon the consummation of an initial business combination, and one redeemable warrant to purchase one-half of one share of common stock at a price of $11.50 per whole share.
MARKETS
Seeking Alpha

Aerie inks licensing deal for Rhopressa and Rocklatan in Europe and several other regions

Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI) and Santen (OTC:SNPHF) have entered into an exclusive development and commercialization agreement for Rhopressa/Rhokiinsa (netarsudil ophthalmic solution) 0.02% and Rocklatan/Roclanda (netarsudil and latanoprost ophthalmic solution) 0.02%/0.005%. The expanded collaboration includes Europe, Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) countries, China, India, parts of Latin America and the Oceania countries....
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
Seeking Alpha

BorgWarner Stock: An Excellent Play On The Future Of Electric Vehicles

One of the most complicated, structurally speaking, products used every day by the vast majority of Americans, not to mention people across the globe, is the vehicle. It moves us wherever we need to be. But given the complexity of these pieces of machinery, it is inevitable that a large industry of firms dedicated to supplying the parts necessary to manufacture them and keep them running would sprout up. One example that investors should take into consideration is a company called BorgWarner (BWA). This particular firm has something of a mixed operating history. After seeing some consistent growth for a few years, revenue stagnated and profitability fell, the latter due in large part to the COVID-19 pandemic. Even so, the company generates significant cash and shares of the enterprise looked to be trading on the cheap. If management's forecasts are correct for the near term, then shares may end up being worth quite a bit more than what they are trading for today.
ECONOMY
Seeking Alpha

Tesla And The Law Of Accelerating Returns

Elon Musk's embrace of Kurzweillian philosophy sets Tesla apart from the rest of the industry. Tesla (TSLA) is arguably the most polarizing company in existence today. To some, Tesla is an unprecedented technological powerhouse led by a visionary the likes of which the world has never seen. To others, Tesla is a giant house of cards run by a charlatan. The evidence as of late would seem to suggest that the former is more likely to be true.
BUSINESS
Seeking Alpha

Seeking Alpha

New York City, NY
1K+
Followers
42K+
Post
364K+
Views
ABOUT

Seeking Alpha is an industry leader in mining the wisdom of the crowds for insights on every topic of interest to investors. Our editors curate investing news and analysis from a network of stock analysts, traders, economists, academics, financial advisers and industry experts — all who engage in our community.

 https://seekingalpha.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy