Songstresses Cassidy Joy and Karen Woerner – collectively known as Sugar Mountain – will headline Home For The Holidays at Nevada City’s Miners Foundry December 4. Sugar Mountain are a local duo and perform an array of styles ranging from folk to classic rock to country. For this performance they will incorporate classic holiday favorites along with a selection of original tunes penned by the pair. Even the classics, though, will reflect Sugar Mountain’s style which is sometimes ethereal and always “soft but strong, powerful and seductive” as proclaimed by the artists themselves.

NEVADA CITY, CA ・ 10 DAYS AGO