One in seven children ages 5 to 11 have gotten a COVID-19 vaccine

USAFacts
USAFacts
 4 days ago

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) approved the use of the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine for the age group on November 2. Since then, 4.2 million children ages 5 to 11 have received at least their first COVID-19 shot — about 15% of the age group. In November, the...

usafacts.org

Bradenton Herald

1 in 6 North Carolina adults have gotten COVID-19 booster

New state data shows more than 1.3 million of the roughly 8.2 million North Carolina adults who qualify for a COVID-19 booster shot — or one in six eligible residents — have gotten the extra protection against a virus that has killed about 775,000 Americans. The information released Wednesday by...
RALEIGH, NC
northbaybiz.com

Twenty-five Percent of Sonoma County Children Ages 5 to 11 Now Partially or Fully Vaccinated Against COVID-19

One in four Sonoma County children ages 5 to 11 are now fully or partially vaccinated against COVID-19, an important milestone that means the county has achieved the first goal set by the Sonoma County Office of Education and county health officials for pediatric vaccinations. More than 9,000 county children ages 5 to 11 have received their first dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine since it became available a month ago.
SONOMA COUNTY, CA
WebMD

Pfizer or Moderna: Which COVID Vaccine Is Better?

THURSDAY, Dec. 2, 2021 (HealthDay News) -- Which coronavirus vaccine is best at beating COVID-19 -- Moderna or Pfizer?. New research hands that honor to Moderna: In what is billed as the first head-to-head comparison of the two shots, researchers analyzed the health records of nearly 440,000 U.S. veterans who received one of the two vaccines between early January 2021 and mid-May 2021. All were followed for 24 weeks.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
CBS Baltimore

Health Officials Urge Vaccination & Boosters As COVID-19 Rate Rises, Omicron Arrives In Maryland

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — With COVID-19 cases on the rise once again in Maryland, families are rolling up their sleeves to make sure they’re protected. “It feels really good to have our whole family vaccinated,” said Alison Sullivan “It really just felt like a pinch,” said her daughter, fifth-grader Maeve Sullivan. “It was easy and quick and I would recommend it.” More than 89% of Maryland adults have at least one dose of the vaccine, and the state’s averaging about 27,000 shots a day, including boosters. A recent study finds booster shots significantly strengthen the body’s immune response against covid, which could be critical against the...
MARYLAND STATE
WTAJ

Omicron variant identified in Pennsylvania

PHILADELPHIA, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Philadelphia resident has tested positive for the Omicron variant of COVID-19, according to the Philadelphia Department of Public Health. The person who tested positive is a man in his 30’s from Northwest Philadelphia. Cases have also been identified in California, Colorado, Hawaii, Minnesota, and New York. South Africa initially reported […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
UPI News

Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine has efficacy edge over Pfizer shot, study finds

Which coronavirus vaccine is best at beating COVID-19 -- Moderna or Pfizer?. New research hands that honor to Moderna: In what is billed as the first head-to-head comparison of the two shots, researchers analyzed the health records of nearly 440,000 U.S. veterans who received one of the two vaccines between early January 2021 and mid-May 2021.
INDUSTRY
ABOUT

USAFacts is a not-for-profit, nonpartisan civic initiative providing a comprehensive and understandable single source of government data. Publishing daily, USAFacts.org is a robust resource of well-visualized data and trends in US spending, revenue, demographics, and policy outcomes – aimed at helping to ground our public debate in facts.

 http://usafacts.org

