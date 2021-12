Acquisition adds scale and strengths to Capgemini’s Government Solutions capabilities in the U.S. Capgemini announced, following fulfillment of all regulatory requirements, completion of the acquisition of VariQ. The provider of Software Development, Cybersecurity, and Cloud services for federal government departments and agencies across United States, will be integrated into Capgemini Government Solutions LLC, Capgemini’s independent operating division working with U.S. government agencies. This acquisition will strengthen the company’s position in the Federal market and build momentum for continued growth.

