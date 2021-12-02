ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Avianca Airline Sees a Brand New Day: Steps Out of Bankruptcy

By Linda S. Hohnholz
eturbonews.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAvianca Airline has been the flag carrier of Colombia since December 5, 1919. Today, the airline stepped out of Chapter 11 bankruptcy status. After entering Chapter 11 on May 10, 2020, the company successfully achieved agreements with its creditors, raised fresh investments of...

eturbonews.com

