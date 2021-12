He is confident that his soon-to-be released extravaganza is going to top the music charts. Talent knows no bounds, and that has been proved with the numerous artists who have exhibited extreme potential since the time they have stepped into the industry. Some of them have shown extraordinary prowess and their capabilities have taken them to towering heights of success. Such artists have carved their own niche and have steadily risen upwards owing to their talent. Alex Chen is one such individual who has done considerably well around the singing zone by presenting some enchanting music which has won him many followers.

MUSIC ・ 14 DAYS AGO