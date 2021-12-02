ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ Antonio Brown out at least two more weeks

 5 days ago

Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Antonio Brown is expected to miss at least two more weeks, ESPN reported Wednesday.

Officially, Bucs coach Bruce Arians said Wednesday that Brown is doubtful for Sunday’s game against the Atlanta Falcons. It was originally thought that Brown was dealing with an ankle injury.

“It was more a different injury than originally thought,” Arians said. “A sprain. There’s some issues in the heel — that’s what he’s having problems with.”

2021 NFL Power Rankings: San Francisco 49ers climb, Seahawks now a bottom-five team

Brown, 33, hasn’t played since Week 6 against the Philadelphia Eagles. In five games (two starts), Brown has 29 catches for 418 yards and four touchdowns.

Brown is a seven-time Pro Bowl selection and four-time All-Pro.

–Field Level Media

