Minnesota Twins sign Dylan Bundy to one-year deal, plus option

The Minnesota Twins signed right-hander Dylan Bundy to a one-year deal with a club option for 2023 on Wednesday.

According to published reports, Bundy will receive $4 million in 2022. The option is worth $11 million with a $1 million buyout.

The 29-year-old Bundy struggled badly last season while going 2-9 with a 6.06 ERA in 23 appearances (19 starts) for the Los Angeles Angels.

The previous season, Bundy went 6-3 with a 3.29 ERA in 11 starts for Los Angeles.

Overall, Bundy is 46-57 with a 4.72 ERA in 161 appearances (133 starts) during stints with the Baltimore Orioles and Angels. Bundy was the fourth overall pick by the Orioles in the 2011 draft and won a career-best 13 games for Baltimore in 2017.

–Field Level Media

