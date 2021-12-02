Gambling group Suncity’s shares set to rise 6.1% after arrested chairman resigns

Another Chinese property developer said Monday it had defaulted on a major bond repayment, citing liquidity problems amid a government crackdown on the debt-laden sector. China's real estate industry -- a key growth driver in the world's second-largest economy -- has cooled in recent months after Beijing tightened home buying rules and launched a regulatory assault on speculation. The moves have created headaches for several major developers, notably China Evergrande, the country's second-largest by volume that is weighed down by billions of dollars in debt. On Monday, Hong Kong-listed Sunshine 100 China Holdings said it had missed a Sunday deadline to make $179 million in principal and interest payments on a 10.5 percent bond.

REAL ESTATE ・ 9 HOURS AGO