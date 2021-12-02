ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gambling

Gambling group Suncity’s shares set to rise 6.1% after arrested chairman resigns

By Syndicated Content
104.1 WIKY
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHONG KONG (Reuters) – Shares of Macau gambling group Suncity Group Holdings Ltd were set to rise 6.1%...

wiky.com

Comments / 0

Related
AFP

Chinese developer misses major bond repayment of $179 million

Another Chinese property developer said Monday it had defaulted on a major bond repayment, citing liquidity problems amid a government crackdown on the debt-laden sector. China's real estate industry -- a key growth driver in the world's second-largest economy -- has cooled in recent months after Beijing tightened home buying rules and launched a regulatory assault on speculation. The moves have created headaches for several major developers, notably China Evergrande, the country's second-largest by volume that is weighed down by billions of dollars in debt. On Monday, Hong Kong-listed Sunshine 100 China Holdings said it had missed a Sunday deadline to make $179 million in principal and interest payments on a 10.5 percent bond.
REAL ESTATE
104.1 WIKY

SenseTime launches Hong Kong IPO to raise up to $767 million -term sheet

HONG KONG (Reuters) – Chinese artificial intelligence startup SenseTime Group is looking to raise up to $767 million in its Hong Kong initial public offering, according to a term sheet seen by Reuters. The deal launched on Monday for the company to sell 1.5 billion primary shares within a price...
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Reuters
Reuters

Amid Evergrande crisis, more Chinese developers to issue ABS

BEIJING, Dec 5 (Reuters) - Some of China's major property developers are planning to issue asset-backed securities in the near term, a further sign that regulators are marginally broadening financial channels for developers amid Evergrande's debt crisis. China Evergrande (3333.HK), wrestling with debts of more than $300 billion, said on...
ECONOMY
Business Insider

Suncity, the biggest junket operator in Macau, has shut gaming rooms after its CEO was arrested, sending shares down to record lows

Suncity said its gaming rooms have closed as of December 1. The company confirmed former CEO and chairman Alvin Chau had resigned from all positions at Suncity Group. Authorities have accused Chau and 10 others of using Macau as a base for an illegal "live web betting platform" in the Philippines that attracted mainland Chinese gamblers.
GAMBLING
theedgemarkets.com

Suncity closes its Macau VIP gaming rooms after CEO's arrest — sources

HONG KONG (Dec 1): Embattled gambling group Suncity Group Holdings has closed all of its VIP gaming rooms in Macau, the world's largest gambling hub, after the company's CEO was arrested, two sources with direct knowledge of the situation told Reuters. The shutting of the company's VIP rooms will result...
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Hobbies
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Gambling
CNN

Macao casino shares tumble after police arrest Suncity founder

Hong Kong — Macao casino stocks slid on Monday, rattled by the arrests of 11 people over alleged links to cross-border gambling and money laundering, with the founder of the gaming hub's biggest junket operator among those detained. Shares in MGM China (MCHVF) plunged 10%, while Wynn Macau (WYNMF) lost...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Macau casino shares fall after 'illegal gambling' arrests

Shares in Macau casino operators have slumped after police arrested 11 people over alleged money-laundering and illegal cross-border gambling. It comes as authorities had earlier said they were questioning Alvin Chau, a prominent gambling industry figure. A Chinese state media outlet said Mr Chau was accused of heading a cross-border...
PUBLIC SAFETY
hot96.com

Shares of Macau casino operator Suncity suspended -HKEX

HONG KONG (Reuters) – Shares of Suncity Group Holdings Ltd were suspended on Monday after its chief executive was believed to be among 11 people arrested by Macau authorities on Sunday over alleged links to cross-border gambling and money laundering. The South China Morning Post reported that Macau police said...
GAMBLING
investing.com

China Evergrande Shares Plummet After Chairman Trims Stake

Investing.com – Developer China Evergrande Group's (HK: 3333 ) shares fell as much as 4.8% on Monday after chairman Hui Ka Yan divested some of his stake in the company to raise about $344 million. The company’s Hong Kong shares tumbled 8.40% to HK$2.29 ($0.29) by 11:53 PM ET (4:53...
STOCKS
SFGate

Macao detains Suncity boss on China gambling charge

BEIJING (AP) — Macao police on Saturday detained the head of Macao’s biggest casino junket organizer and others after Chinese authorities issued an arrest warrant for them over accusations that they ran an illegal cross-border gambling syndicate. The arrests in the gambling enclave came after prosecutors in Wenzhou, in the...
PUBLIC SAFETY
104.1 WIKY

Malaysia’s DNB to offer 5G services to telcos for free during initial rollout

KUALA LUMPUR (Reuters) – Malaysian state agency Digital Nasional Berhad (DNB) on Monday said it will offer wholesale 5G services to mobile carriers at no cost during an initial rollout set to begin next week, amid concerns from operators over its pricing plans. DNB, a government agency tasked with building...
WORLD
104.1 WIKY

Exclusive-Uber in talks with Mideast unit over outside investment – sources

DUBAI (Reuters) – Uber Technologies is in talks with the management of its Middle East unit Careem to bring outside investors into the business, four sources familiar with the matter said. Careem’s ownership structure following the planned investment was not immediately clear, though sources said Uber would remain a shareholder...
BUSINESS
Reuters

Retail investors added to Didi selloff after delisting news

NEW YORK, Dec 6 (Reuters) - Retail investors have been among those selling shares in Didi Global (DIDI.N), which tumbled after the ride-hailing company revealed its plan to withdraw from the New York Stock Exchange. Retail investors sold a net $3.37 million worth of Didi shares on Friday, data from...
RETAIL
104.1 WIKY

China central bank to cut reserve requirement ratio for second time this year

BEIJING (Reuters) – China’s central bank said on Monday it would cut the amount of cash that banks must hold as reserves, its second such move this year, releasing 1.2 trillion yuan in long-term liquidity to bolster slowing economic growth amid persistent COVID-19 cases. The People’s Bank of China (PBOC)...
ECONOMY
theedgemarkets.com

EVENING 5: Serba Dinamik’s chairman and director resign

In today’s edition of Evening 5, Serba Dinamik’s chairman and director have resigned saying that it is impossible to continue their duties under Bursa Malaysia’s requirements concerning the independent review of the company’s financials. Meanwhile, the vaccinated travel lane for land between Malaysia and Singapore opens on Nov 29.
ECONOMY
104.1 WIKY

China GDP to slow, will become inflation exporter, money managers say

LONDON (Reuters) – China, widely seen as an exporter of disinflation for the past two decades, is likely to drive higher inflation in coming years, the chief investment officer of Neuberger Berman said on Monday. “The common prosperity drive may be another driver of inflation,” Eric Knutzen told the annual...
BUSINESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy