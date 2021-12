The Indian arm of Sony is planning to produce local content that has the potential to travel globally. Speaking at Singapore’s Asia TV Forum and Market on Friday, Vivek Krishnani, MD at Sony Pictures Entertainment Films India, said: “We are strongly focusing on creating Indian IPs, which can crossover into the mainstream and therefore, to that extent, some of the content that we’re creating for certain OTT [streaming] platforms, does have the ability to appeal to audiences, not just Indian audiences, but audiences across geographies.” “That’s where the next leap has to come from [for] Indian content creation, because you have to...

MOVIES ・ 4 DAYS AGO