Notre Dame, IN

Sources: Marcus Freeman To Be The Next Head Coach At Notre Dame

By Bryan Driskell
 5 days ago
According to several sources, Notre Dame is working on finalizing a contract to hire Marcus Freeman as its next head football coach.

Freeman spent the 2021 season as Notre Dame's defensive coordinator, and he built the Irish into one of the nation's best defensive units. Despite giving up an average of 30 points in the first two games of the season, the Irish defense finished the year giving up just 17.2 points per game.

Freeman's defense allowed just 14.5 points per game in the final 10 games of the season and allowed just 22 points in four games in November. The Irish also finished in the Top 10 in defensive efficiency, touchdown passes allowed (4th), red zone touchdown rate (4th), interceptions (6th), sacks (7th) and ranked 17th in pass efficiency defense and 20th in third-down defense.

When former coach Brian Kelly announced his plans to depart the current players and commits make a hard push for Freeman, which we are told is a major factor in this decision. Notre Dame spoke to multiple coaches about the opening but according to our sources, Athletics Director Jack Swarbrick kept coming back to Freeman as the right choice.

An announcement is expected no later than Friday.

