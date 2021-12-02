UC Davis women end No. 18 Oregon’s 44-game home win streak

EUGENE, Ore. (AP) — Cierra Hall scored 13 points, Sage Stobbart scored all 11 of her points in the second half, and UC Davis ended No. 18 Oregon’s 44-game home winning streak against nonconference opponents, beating the Ducks 64-57 on Wednesday night.

It was the Aggies’ first win over a ranked opponent since moving to Division I in 2003.

Stobbart hit 4 of 8 shots — 3 of 6 from distance — and added eight rebounds. Evanne Turner had 11 points, while Lena Svanholm scored 10 off the bench for the Aggies (4-2).

Oregon (3-3) trailed 53-46 entering the fourth and closed the gap to four points on a 3-pointer by Sydney Parrish, but Stobbart answered with a layup and a 3-pointer. Maddie Scherr’s layup cut Oregon’s deficit to 60-56 with 2:56 remaining, but the Ducks went scoreless from there.

Ahlise Hurst and Sedona Prince topped the banged-up Ducks with 11 points apiece. Oregon played without injured leading scorer Nyara Sabally for a third straight game — all losses.

NO. 11 TENNESSEE 76, TENNESSEE TECH 48

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Alexus Dye had 20 points and nine rebounds, Tamari Key added 11 points, 11 rebounds and four blocks, and Tennessee beat Tennessee Tech.

Tennessee led 38-30 at halftime and outscored TTU 18-5 in the third quarter to pull away.

Tess Darby finished with 12 points on four 3-pointers for Tennessee (7-0). Dye was 10 of 15 from the field.

Anna Jones scored 12 points for Tennessee Tech (2-5).

NO. 15 TEXAS 78, JACKSON STATE 64

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Lauren Ebo had 14 points, seven rebounds and five blocks, and Texas overcame foul trouble to turn back Jackson State.

The Longhorns (5-1) had two starters foul out and two reserves with four fouls. They didn’t get the lead to double figures until the third quarter.

Matharu scored 13 points and Joanne Allen-Taylor had 10 for Texas.

Jariyah Covington scored 16 points for Jackson State (1-3).

NO. 16 KENTUCKY 83, WEST VIRGINIA 60

LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) — Rhyne Howard scored 27 points and Kentucky rolled over West Virginia in the Big 12/SEC Challenge.

Dre’una Edwards had 19 points, 10 rebounds and six blocks for the Wildcats (5-1) and Jada Walker scored 11 points. Howard was 5 of 7 from 3-point range and had seven rebounds, four assists and three steals.

Kirsten Dean scored 20 points and Esmery Martinez had 14 for West Virginia (4-2).

NO. 17 TEXAS A&M 65, LITTLE ROCK 50

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (AP) — Kayla Wells and Destiny Pitts each scored 15 points as Texas A&M extended its season-opening win streak.

Aaliyah Patty had 11 points and 10 rebounds for Texas A&M (8-0). Wells, making her 100th consecutive start, was 5 of 9 from the field and the Aggies shot 46.2%.

Raziya Potter scored 23 points to lead Little Rock (4-4). Sali Kourouma added 15 points.

SYRACUSE 97, NO. 18 OHIO STATE 91

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (AP) — Teisha Hyman scored a career-high 30 points, Chrislyn Carr scored all 24 of her points in the second half and Syracuse upended Ohio State.

Naje Murray added 21 points for the Orange (4-4), who only played six players and got four points from their only reserve.

Jaycy Sheldon scored 23 points, Taylor Mikesell had 21 and Rebeka Mikulasikova 16 for the Buckeyes (5-1), who played outside of Ohio and a Power 5 opponent for the first time this season.

PRINCETON 58, NO. 22 FLORIDA GULF COAST 55

FORT MYERS, Fla. (AP) — Abby Meyers scored 18 points, including the go-ahead jumper with 20 seconds left, and Princeton beat Florida Gulf Coast.

Grace Stone added 17 points for the Tigers (6-1), who beat a ranked opponent for the first time since 1978.

Kierstan Bell went 0-for-9 from 3-point range but still led FGCU (7-1) with 19 points and 12 rebounds. Her layup with 1:23 left gave the Eagles their last lead at 53-52. Meyers followed with a three-point play and Tyra Cox tied it with two free throws before Meyers came through for Princeton.

NO. 23 OREGON STATE 76, PACIFIC 72

CORVALLIS, Ore. (AP) — Talia von Oelhoffen made a go-ahead 3-pointer with under a minute to play and sank two free throws with 1.5 seconds left, leading Oregon State past Pacific.

Von Oelhoffen led Oregon State (4-2) with 18 points. Taylor Jones added 15 points.

Anaya James led Pacific (2-5) with 31 points. James was 10 of 22 from the field, including 5 of 7 from 3-point range. Erica Adams added 13 points, Liz Smith scored 12 and Elizabeth Elliott had 10 points and eight rebounds.

