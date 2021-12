The hype looks to be real for Khamzat Chimaev, but looks can be decieving. At least, that’s what Colby Covington believes about the Chechen superstar. While ‘Borz’ has made waves finishing his first 4 UFC fights, Colby Covington still doesn’t think much of the rising Chimaev. Covington is coming off a unanimous decision loss to Kamaru Usman earlier this month. Since then, he hasn’t been short of words when it comes to Usman, Jorge Masvidal and others, Chimaev being one of them.

UFC ・ 11 DAYS AGO