Christmas tree burn demonstration held in Freehold

By News 12 Staff
 5 days ago

A Christmas tree burn demonstration was held Wednesday at the Monmouth County Fire Academy in Freehold to show how fast tragedy can strike during the holidays.

Fire officials say the demonstration also showed the importance of having a sprinkler system when a fire erupts. They say a lot of the fires caused by Christmas trees and holiday decorations are preventable.

Firefighters respond to an average of 160 home fires each year that are reportedly caused by Christmas trees. About 800 other holiday-related fires are from decorations.

