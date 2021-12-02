ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tree donated 23 years ago by hospital worker to be lit for Christmas at St. Joseph's Medical Center

By News 12 Staff
 4 days ago

Saint Joseph's Medical Center will host its Christmas tree lighting on Thursday - and the hospital won't be lighting just any tree.

The tree was donated by Julie Levin 23 years ago when she was head of Human Resources at Saint Joseph's.

Over the past two decades, the tree has grown from a young sapling into a large evergreen.

Levin and her husband will be reuniting with the Saint Joseph's community to celebrate the annual tree lighting.

The event will serve cider, muffins and holiday cheer -- and the tree will be lit at 5 p.m. in the doctors parking lot.

