Burien, WA

Wondering where to get your Christmas tree in Burien? Duane’s Garden Patch is your family-owned spot!

B-Town (Burien) Blog
B-Town (Burien) Blog
 5 days ago
SPONSORED:

Wondering where to get your Christmas tree in Burien? Duane’s Garden Patch is your family-owned spot!

Duane’s offers a large variety of Christmas Trees that are fresh-cut and locally grown in Mossy Rock, from the same supplier serving them for over 20 years! In addition, they stock poinsettias, cedar garland, and door swag to greet your holiday guests.

The trees are in stock right now and Duane urges customers to shop early since this summer’s extreme heat conditions have impacted many trees and the supply reduced as a result. Currently, there is a good selection, but don’t miss out by waiting too late. Duane says “mask-up and come on down!”

When you shop at Duane’s, you’re supporting a local family that has been in business in Burien for generations. Now, more than ever, keeping your dollars here in our neighborhood economy has significant impact toward the vibrancy of our community.

Make Duane’s Garden Patch your first stop for locally grown fresh fruits and vegetables, seasonal selections – like Christmas Trees – along with a selection of go-to grocery items.

Owner Duane Camerota started his interest in the produce business working as a young boy at his Aunt and Uncle Genzale’s farm in Sunnydale. In 1969 Duane began working alongside his Grandpa. They worked together taking locally grown produce to Grandpa’s stand at the Pike Place Market for many years.

Duane’s Garden Patch is also known for their super helpful and friendly staff, who help load your car if you need, or show you how best to enjoy your purchase selection, recipes and more. Check out their website or Facebook page.

Need a little Christmas, right this very minute? Come see Duane!

Fresh produce delivered daily. Come and visit us – we are open every day Monday – Sunday, from 9 a.m. – 6 p.m.

11215 8th Avenue South (map below)

Burien, WA 98168

Phone: (206) 244-2924

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/DuanesGardenPatch/

EDITOR'S NOTE: Sponsored Posts like this are paid, "Native Advertisements" that help businesses and organizations improve their internet presence and all-important SEO.

B-Town (Burien) Blog

B-Town (Burien) Blog

