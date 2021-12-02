2 more COVID deaths reported in Otsego County

Otsego County has reported COVID-19 deaths for the third day in a row.

Public Health Director Heidi Bond issued a media release Wednesday, saying two more deaths had been recorded, bringing the county’s total to 89.

There were 55 new cases of COVID-19 reported Wednesday, and an additional 22 cases were also reported, dating from Nov. 18 to Nov. 28. The additional cases are in a nursing home and were not previously reported to the health department, the release said.

There were 267 active cases in the county, with eight people hospitalized.

“New cases reported per day continues to be high and is increasing steadily,” the release said. “It is important to remember to stay home if you are sick, wear a mask in public and get vaccinated if you are eligible.”

Otsego County remains at a high level of community transmission, the release said. the national Centers for Disease Control and the Otsego County Department of Health recommend everyone, even those who are fully vaccinated, wear masks indoors in public to maximize protection from the delta variant and prevent spreading it to others. “Other protection measures such as handwashing and social distancing are still effective measures to reduce the likelihood of contracting the virus,” the release said.

Delaware County did not report any deaths, but did report 111 new cases Wednesday.

According to a report from Delaware County Public Health, there were 290 active cases in the county, with 18 people hospitalized and 290 under mandatory quarantine.

The testing positivity rate in the county continues to rise, with an average of 13.55% positive tests during the past week.

Chenango County reported 181 active cases Wednesday, with four people hospitalized.

Schoharie County reported 23 new cases on Nov. 29, the most recent date for which data was available on the state Department of Health COVID-19 Tracker website.