Otsego Board discusses COVID, testing, mandates

Bliss

The Otsego County Board of Representatives discussed the COVID-19 pandemic during its Dec. 1 meeting.

During the privilege of the floor Edmeston resident Jennifer Hoag asked the board to vote against hiring a public health school specialist and an LPN to do COVID-19 testing on unvaccinated county employees. She complained about Gov. Kathy Hochul’s mask mandate for children in state-licensed daycare facilities and asked the board if there was any way they could reach out to the governor’s office like she did to get it overturned.

She said her toddlers play with their masks, take them off, drop them and put them back on. “Overall, they have been sicker in the last 11 weeks than they were all of last year,” Hoag said. “Parents have had their freedoms stripped away.”

She asked the board to vote no on the public health school specialist because she was under the impression that that person would be going into schools and daycares to enforce the masks mandates.

During the Health and Safety Committee report some of Hoag’s concerns were addressed. Board Vice Chair Margaret Kennedy asked Otsego County Department of Public Health Director Heidi Bond to confirm the school specialist works with schools to perform contact tracing.

Bond said the state staffs the position and tells schools who needs to quarantine and performs contact tracing for the school. The person hired by the county would do this and help schools with testing and help submit the required paperwork so schools can stay 100% in person, she said.

Rep. Keith McCarty, R-Richfield, Springfield, asked Bond who inspects daycare centers. Bond responded the state Office of Children and Family Services regulates the daycare centers.

Rep. Daniel Wilber, R-Burlington, Edmeston, Exeter, Plainfield, asked Bond if the school specialist would go to districts to see if the mask mandate was being followed.

Bond said the specialist would not be enforcing the mask mandate. During the time for the consent agenda to be approved, Wilber said he was going to pull the resolution to hire the school specialist because he had concerns over the mask mandate, but because his question was answered, the resolution was not pulled.

The consent agenda was approved by all members present, with Rep. Danny Lapin, D-Oneonta Wards Five and Six, absent for the vote.

Board Chair David Bliss, R-Cherry Valley, Middlefield, Roseboom, explained the proposed LPN position will perform testing on unvaccinated county employees if the proposed Occupational Safety and Health Administration vaccine or testing mandate survives an appeals court.

Rep. Jill Basile, D-Oneonta Wards Seven and Eight, thanked Bond and the rest of the public health department staff for all of their hard work over the past year and a half. She said she took her son to Schenevus Central School for a vaccination clinic and was disappointed there were only eight other children there to get vaccinated.

Bliss said he and County Administrator Josh Beams contacted the state to try to get a state COVID-19 testing site placed in the northern part of the county as people have to wait three to four days before they can be tested. Bliss encouraged everyone who hasn’t been vaccinated to get vaccinated and if they are vaccinated to get their booster shots.

Lapin was in attendance during the health and safety committee discussion and raised concerns about the increase in COVID-19 cases in the county during November and especially in the past week.

“The positivity rate has doubled in the past week and we’ve seen a high uptick in deaths,” Lapin said. “We have led a bipartisan effort against this virus. The battle isn’t over.”

Rep. Michele Farwell, D-Butternuts, Morris, Pittsfield, said if you look at Otsego County’s death rate, it’s “above 1%. Right now there are 208 active cases. That means probably two people will die. Someone in the audience asked out loud who gets counted as a COVID-19 death and if a person who has COVID-19 and dies of a heart attack is counted as a COVID-19 death. Bond said the health department reports deaths due to acute illness from COVID-19 or from lingering affects of COVID-19. She said a person who has COVID-19 and dies of a heart attack is counted as a COVID-19 death, but if someone who has COVID-19 and dies in an accident does not get counted as a COVID-19 death.

Vicky Klukkert, staff writer, can be reached at vklukkert@thedailystar.com or 607-441-7221. Follow her @DS_VickyK on Twitter.