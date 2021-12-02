Steph Curry Has Career-Worst Night Against the Phoenix Suns

Chris Broussard & Rob Parker react to the Golden State Warriors coming up short against the Phoenix Suns in a game that might be the preview for the Western Conference showdown in the playoffs. These two teams currently hold the top spots of the west, with their records tied at 18 wins and three losses.

The big story of this game was the performance of Steph Curry. He had been nothing short of electric against many teams in the league. The difference in this game was the defense of Mikal Bridges on Curry. Curry was held to 12 points making four shots out of 21 attempts. This put him at a whopping 19% shooting on the night overall.

In the video above, Rob Parker has a bone to pick specifically with Steph Curry fans. Rob has been infamous for not having the most positive opinion of Curry in the past. So the game results made him a little giddy that the Steph 'fanatics' want to downplay this game as if it isn't important when that's never stopped them from showering praise on Curry during his better games.