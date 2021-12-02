ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Steph Curry Has Career-Worst Night Against the Phoenix Suns

By Ed Black
FOX Sports Radio
FOX Sports Radio
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3oBIq8_0dBj6U5900

Chris Broussard & Rob Parker react to the Golden State Warriors coming up short against the Phoenix Suns in a game that might be the preview for the Western Conference showdown in the playoffs. These two teams currently hold the top spots of the west, with their records tied at 18 wins and three losses.

The big story of this game was the performance of Steph Curry. He had been nothing short of electric against many teams in the league. The difference in this game was the defense of Mikal Bridges on Curry. Curry was held to 12 points making four shots out of 21 attempts. This put him at a whopping 19% shooting on the night overall.

In the video above, Rob Parker has a bone to pick specifically with Steph Curry fans. Rob has been infamous for not having the most positive opinion of Curry in the past. So the game results made him a little giddy that the Steph 'fanatics' want to downplay this game as if it isn't important when that's never stopped them from showering praise on Curry during his better games.

Comments / 0

Related
Yardbarker

Proud Brother Steph Curry Reacts to Seth Curry Nearly Outscoring Him

Heading into Wednesday night's game against the Golden State Warriors, Philadelphia 76ers guard Seth Curry was listed as questionable. After he missed Monday night's game against the Sacramento Kings due to lower-back stiffness, Curry was cleared to play against his brother Steph Curry and the Warriors on Wednesday. Through the...
NBA
Pasadena Star-News

Clippers brace for test against Steph Curry, Warriors

PLAYA VISTA — Before he was one of the select 450 men who compose the NBA, Ivica Zubac said he would watch Steph Curry play basketball on TV and marvel: “Crazy.”. Now that Zubac finds himself a competing colleague of Curry’s, his estimation of Golden State’s audacious shooting guard has expanded: “Watching it first hand, it’s even crazier.”
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Stephen Curry
Person
Chris Broussard
Person
Mikal Bridges
Mercury News

Watch: Steph Curry’s son, Canon, gets teary after watching dad go to locker room

It ain’t easy being the 3-year-old son of Golden State Warriors star Steph Curry. Never mind that Curry just scored 20 points Sunday to help the team beat the Houston Rockets — Canon Curry got upset as he watched his dad disappear into the tunnel after the game. The touching moment was caught on video by Let’s Go Warriors.
NBA
All 76ers

Matisse Thybulle Has a Lot to Gain From Guarding Steph Curry on Wednesday

The Philadelphia 76ers had their hands full on Wednesday night. As they embarked on their sixth-straight road game, the Sixers faced their toughest challenge yet as they played against the Western Conference's top team, the Golden State Warriors. As always, the Warriors are led by former MVP Steph Curry, who...
NBA
ABC30 Fresno

Phoenix Suns contain Stephen Curry, beat Golden State Warriors to stretch win streak to 17 games

PHOENIX -- Despite losing Devin Booker to a left hamstring injury in the second quarter, the Phoenix Suns on Tuesday extended their winning streak to 17 games with a 104-96 decisionover the Golden State Warriors. Phoenix now owns the longest such streak in the NBA since the Milwaukee Bucks ran off 18 consecutive victories in November and December of 2019.
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The League#The Phoenix Suns#The Golden State Warriors
fadeawayworld.net

Stephen Curry Mocks Referees After Hitting Insane Off-Balance 3PT Shot

Stephen Curry is widely known for his status as a superstar, as well as his extremely unique style of play. He is the best shooter that we have ever seen. But even beyond his basketball ability, Stephen Curry is also a showman, and the Warriors have been a box-office team throughout most of his time there.
NBA
warriorscentral.com

The Rush: Steph Curry crumbles under the Sun, Phoenix extends win streak to 17

Steph Curry had one of the worst games of his career in the Warriors' loss to the Suns, as Phoenix extended its win streak to 17 games, LeBron James is out indefinitely after entering COVID health and safety protocols, the Nets fend off a huge Knicks comeback in a New York classic, details of Brian Kelly's Notre Dame exit leak… and it ain't pretty. Plus, have you ever wondered what would happen if you accidentally texted a celebrity? A group of Michigan ninth graders did just that… and ended up with the FaceTime of a lifetime.
NBA
Yardbarker

Ray Allen has interesting take on Steph Curry comparisons

As Steph Curry inches closer and closer towards Ray Allen’s all-time three-point record, Allen is offering some interesting thoughts on The Chef. The retired Basketball Hall of Famer Allen spoke this week with Monte Poole of NBC Sports Bay Area and reacted to the comparisons that have been drawn between himself and Curry.
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Phoenix Suns
NBA Teams
Golden State Warriors
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
Mashed

Ayesha Curry Says These Are Her Husband, Steph Curry's, Favorite Dishes - Exclusive

Ayesha Curry has lots of reasons to cook. Whether it's brainstorming recipes — she's published several cookbooks — or testing out her latest line of cookware products, or cooking for her family, which includes professional basketball player husband Steph Curry and their three children. So, the foodie and entrepreneur who has a strong presence on YouTube constantly has dishes on deck to please a crowd or her own hungry family. And while it might be super cool for Ayesha being married to a Golden State Warrior, it also must be pretty sweet for Steph to be married to a culinary expert.
NBA
NBC Bay Area

Warriors' Steph Curry Struggles in 104-96 Loss to Suns

What we learned as Steph struggles in Warriors' loss to Suns originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea. The matchup between the Warriors and Phoenix Suns on Tuesday was the most anticipated game early in the 2021-22 NBA season. They occupy the top two records in the league, are two of the top three defensive teams, and are two of the top 10 offensive teams.
NBA
Oroville Mercury-Register

Steph Curry, Warriors get even with Phoenix Suns in blowout home win

SAN FRANCISCO — The Warriors returned the favor Friday night, snapping the Phoenix Suns’ franchise-long winning streak at 18 games, three nights after Phoenix sent the Warriors home losers for the first time in seven games. The two early heavyweights of the Western Conference split their early season series after...
NBA
downtowndevil.com

Phoenix Suns to face off against league-leading Golden State Warriors

In one of the most anticipated games in the early 2021-2022 NBA season, the Phoenix Suns will collide with the league-leading Golden State Warriors. After a perfect road trip and the second-best winning streak in franchise history, the Suns will host the Warriors for the team’s biggest test of the season. The Warriors have the best record in the NBA at 18-2 with guard Stephen Curry playing at an MVP level.
NBA
inquirer.com

Best and worst from Sixers-Warriors: Steph Curry’s three-point barrage shots, costly turnovers and more doom Philly in lopsided loss.

SAN FRANCISCO — Here is my look at some of the best and worst performances from the 76ers’ 116-96 loss to the Golden State Warriors at the Chase Center. Best performance: Steph Curry finished with 25 points while making 6 of 11 three-pointers. The two-time league MVP also had 10 assists for his fifth double-double of the season. He was a game-best plus-29.
NBA
AllClippers

Steph Curry Reveals He Used Technical Foul For Motivation Against Clippers

During the 4th quarter of Sunday's win over the Clippers, Steph Curry received a technical foul for yelling at an official following what should have been a foul call and free throws for Steph. What followed that play, was a flurry of threes from Curry. From that moment forward, he took over the game, finishing with 33 points, 6 assists, 5 rebounds, 7 threes, and 6 steals on 53.8% from the field. He became the first player in NBA history to put up that stat line or better in a regular season game.
NBA
FOX Sports Radio

FOX Sports Radio

4K+
Followers
591
Post
811K+
Views
ABOUT

We ARE Fox Sports! Breaking News, Entertainment & Interviews.

 https://foxsportsradio.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy